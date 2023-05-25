If you want access to flash sales like Prime Day, as well as free (and fast) delivery, then an Amazon Prime membership could be for you.

Prime membership costs £95/$139 per year or £8.99/$14.99 if you’d rather pay monthly, but gets you access to plenty of other perks. Unlimited free one-day delivery (on many items) is probably the most well-known, but you can also use the Prime Video streaming service and store unlimited photos in cloud storage. The full range of benefits can be found on the Amazon website.

If you’ve never subscribed to Amazon Prime, signing up now will get you a 30-day free trial. Here’s what you need to know.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime on desktop

1. Head to Amazon’s dedicated Prime sign up page Somrata Sarkar / Foundry On Amazon’s sign-up page, click on ‘Try Prime’, which will then ask for your Amazon login details The first month is free, as a part of the 30-day free trial 2. If you don’t already have an account, click ‘Create your Amazon account’ Somrata Sarkar / Foundry Click on the grey block underneath the section that says ‘New to Amazon?’ You should immediately see a page that asks for your credit card and address information if it’s not already stored with Amazon 3. Once on the homepage, hover the ‘Prime’ button just under your basket Anyron Copeman / Foundry Click the gold ‘Get started’ button 4. You should see Amazon’s Prime sign up-page again. Somrata Sarkar / Foundry Click on ‘Start your 30-day free trial’ 5. Amazon will ask you to confirm your credit card information and billing address Somrata Sarkar / Foundry If everything looks okay, click on ‘Try Prime FREE – pay later’ 6. You should now see a confirmation page welcoming you to Amazon Prime Somrata Sarkar / Foundry You can now have access to free delivery, video streaming and more

How to sign up for Amazon Prime on mobile

The process is slightly different via the mobile app, which you’ll need to download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) first. A full guide to the process is available in our separate article on how to get Amazon Prime for free.

Keep in mind, Amazon will charge you the Prime membership fee every month (or year) after the free trial ends unless you cancel your membership. Doing so before the 30 days are up means you can access all the Prime Day deals without needing to pay extra.

How to sign up to Prime with Amazon Alexa

If you own an Echo device or a smart home speaker that runs Amazon Alexa, you can also sign up for Amazon Prime by simply saying “Alexa, sign me up for Prime”.