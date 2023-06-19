Update: On 18 June June at around 11pm UK time, reports of Virgin Media not working began to appear. Downdetector suggests many places around the UK are affected, with hotspots in London, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds. However, some areas seem to be unaffected and working as usual.

The most commonly reported problem is issues accessing emails, but many are reporting a loss of internet or slower connections than usual. At the time of writing, Virgin is yet to officially acknowledge any fault. Usual article follows below.

With millions of people around the UK relying on internet services every single day, demand on the infrastructure that provides this is very high. It also means there’s a very real possibility that outages will occur.

These days, your broadband connection are arguably as important as any other household utilities, so losing access due to technical problems can be a serious headache. Virgin is one of the top suppliers of both in the UK, so when it experiences difficulties the effects can be widespread. Thankfully, there are a few different ways to check whether the problem is down to the service itself or your own hardware.

Is Virgin Media down in my area?

If you are having trouble connecting to your home broadband connection, then here are a few ways to deduce the problem. First, take a look at your router to see if there are any flashing lights indicating a problem. To be safe, you can even try rebooting it to see if that restores your connection.

To check on the status of the Virgin network you will, ironically, require an internet connection of some kind. Hopefully the 4G service on your smartphone is still working, otherwise you may need to call a friend or pop down to the nearest free WiFi hotspot.

When you do get online, go to the Virgin Media Service Status page, enter your postcode and you’ll be informed of any current issues.

To double check you can also use one of the many third-party status checkers, such as Is It Down Right Now, Is It Down Or Just Me, or Down Detector.

Is Virgin Mobile down?

As with the broadband service, checking whether there are problems with Virgin’s mobile network can be done via the Virgin Service Status page. Plus, you can also check the third-party sites listed in the previous section.

How do I contact Virgin?

Once you’ve discovered an issue with your service, the best thing is to report it immediately to Virgin. This can be done via the Customer Service line on 0345 454 1111 or calling 150 on your Virgin Mobile phone. The call centre runs from 8am – 9pm Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm Sat, and 8am-6pm Sun.

There’s also a text relay service available for free on 18001 0800 052 2164, alongside the option to use a sign language interpreter.

If that doesn’t give you the answers you require then it’s often the case that messaging the official Virgin Media Twitter account can be another route to having the problem resolved.

