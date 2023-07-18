How to watch the Women’s World Cup live

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here. For the first time, a total of 32 nations (up from 24) will be competing in Australia and New Zealand, though the United States remain favourites.

Having won the previous two tournaments (in 2019 and 2015), it’s easy to see why. Some of the more experienced players have been replaced with younger talent, but they still look very strong.

Can England beat them? The Lionesses won their first ever major tournament at Euro 2022, yet have been hit by injuries to some key players. We also shouldn’t rule out the likes of Spain, Germany, France or even co-hosts Australia.

With the tournament getting underway this week, here’s how to watch live from the US, UK or elsewhere.

When is the Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup begins on Thursday 20 July 2023.

It runs for exactly a month, with the final taking place on Sunday 20 August 2023.

Women’s World Cup fixtures

As you might expect, only the group stage fixtures are confirmed so far. Here are the USA and England matches you can look forward to:

Sat 22 July

USA vs Vietnam – KO 2am UK, 9pm (21 Jul) ET, 6pm (21 Jul) PT – FOX/NBC/Peacock/BBC One/BBC iPlayer

England vs Haiti – KO 10.30am UK, 5.30am ET, 2.30am PT – FOX/Peacock/ITV1/ITVX

Thu 27 July

USA vs Netherlands – KO 2am UK, 9pm (26 Jul) ET, 6pm (26 Jul) PT – FOX/NBC/Peacock/BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Fri 28 July

England vs Denmark – KO 9.30am UK, 6.30am ET, 3.30am PT – FOX Sports/NBC/Peacock/BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Tue 1 Aug

Portugal vs USA – KO 8am UK, 3am ET, 12am PT – FOX/Peacock/ITV1/ITVX

China vs England – KO 12pm UK, 7am ET, 4am PT – FOX/Peacock/ITV1/ITVX

See the full range of fixtures and results on the FIFA website.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup in the US

FOX is the main US broadcaster for the Women’s World Cup, and will be showing every match via the main channel and FS1 (FOX Sports 1).

Both are available via regular cable TV, but also on Fubo (from $74.99 per month), YouTube TV ($64.99pm for three months, then $72.99pm) and Hulu+ ($69.99 per month).

Some games will also be shown via NBC Universal and Peacock (from $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year), its streaming service. Many matches will also be shown in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup in the UK

In the UK, coverage of the World’s Cup is being shared between the BBC and ITV. This applies to both the live channels and BBC iPlayer and ITVX, their streaming services.

These are free-to-air channels, so don’t require a dedicated subscription. However, you will need a TV Licence to watch any content live or use iPlayer – it currently costs £159 per year.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup outside the US and UK

All the Women’s World Cup broadcasters are geo-restricted, meaning you can only officially watch in the country where they operate. But if you’re only temporarily out of country, on holiday or a business trip, it makes sense to use a service you’ve already paid for.

To appear as if you’re in the US or UK and access local content, you’ll need a VPN. We’re using NordVPN for the purposes of this tutorial, but there are plenty of great alternatives in our best VPN chart.

Once signed up, here’s what you need to do.

1. Download the relevant VPN app Anyron Copeman / Foundry Head to the download page for the VPN you’d like to install and click ‘Download App’. The likes of NordVPN are available on a range of devices. 2. Connect to US or UK server Anyron Copeman / Foundry Open the app and sign in to your account if necessary. Then, select any US or UK server and connect to it. Depending on the service you’re using, it might look quite different to the above. But this should be relatively easy to find. 3. Start watching as usual Anyron Copeman / Foundry Head to the website or app you’d usually use to start watching. You should now be able to stream content as normal and without any restrictions.

