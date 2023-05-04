Rick and Morty season 6 is coming to HBO Max

The future of Rick and Morty is going to be quite different going forward. Adult Swim parted ways with Justin Roiland in January, the co-creator and voice of the two main characters of the series.

This happened following the actor and writer facing charges of domestic abuse, as well as allegations of sending inappropriate messages to minors.

Nonetheless, the show must go on, and Roiland has been confirmed to be recast. Here is everything we know about the new season.

We don’t have a confirmed release date for Rick and Morty season 7. However, the series typically releases new instalments annually around Fall, so a late 2023 release date is likely.

Adult Swim was so confident in the show that in 2018 it renewed the show for 70 episodes, so we’re all but guaranteed years and years of Rick and Morty to come. We should get content running all the way up to season 10.

Of course, this was before Roiland was faced with charges, so things may change when season seven releases.

How to watch Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty typically airs new episodes on Adult Swim in the US, and on E4 in the UK.

If you miss it on TV, you should be able to catch up on the Adult Swim streaming page and All 4. You can also catch season six on HBO Max in the US from 11 May 2023.

If you live somewhere else and there’s no official broadcaster, it is possible to watch Adult Swim from outside the US if you want to catch up.

Rick and Morty season 7 cast

As detailed above, Justin Roiland will not be back to voice Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Adult Swim has not yet announced a replacement.

We expect to see Chris Parnell back as Morty’s father Jerry, Spencer Grammer as Morty’s sister Summer and Sarah Chalke as Rick’s daughter, Beth.

What is the plot of Rick and Morty season 7?

At the end of season six, Rick gave a teaser of what to expect in the next season:

“Rick and Morty season seven… Hunting my nemesis. Maybe trying to stay healthy while doing it, juggling plates – not every episode, Morty, it could be all happening in the background. Who knows?”

There are currently numerous Ricks running about, so we expect to see some of the variants face off with one another.

Watch the best Rick and Morty shorts

The gap between seasons can be frustrating, but you can fill the time by watching the Rick and Morty shorts, which drop sporadically.

One of the best is Samurai & Shogun, an official five-minute animated samurai take on the show, created (in Japanese!) by a Japanese animation studio:

If you enjoyed that, then you may enjoy… Samurai & Shogun Part 2! That’s right, this follow-up picks up (and concludes) the anime adventure, and is just as good.

After season five we were treated to another anime short, Rick and Morty vs. Genocider. This one is even longer, from Tower of God director Takashi Sano, with a bit more plot to it than the last.

Perhaps weirdest of all is Bushworld Adventures, an 11-minute Australian epic from YOLO: Crystal Fantasy creator Michael Cusack. Don’t expect to understand anything, but it’s one hell of a ride.

If you want something more closely linked to the show’s own creators, it’s definitely worth watching their crossover Simpsons couch gag:

And finally, we couldn’t round this list off without including Adult Swim’s trio of live-action Rick and Morty starring none other than Christopher Lloyd – whose Doc Brown was the inspiration for Rick in the first place.