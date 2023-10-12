After seven years, Netflix’s The Crown is coming to an end. With a bold approach to casting, stunning costumes and plenty of drama, the serialised story of the British royal family has attracted viewers in droves.
Although the series was due to end after five seasons at one point, the creators eventually decided to make one more instalment. Find out what awaits you in the sixth season of The Crown.
The Crown season 6 release date
The season will be split into two parts. The first four episodes are set to premiere on Thursday, 16 November 2023.
The last six episodes will be released on Thursday, 14 December 2023.
How to watch The Crown
You’ll need a Netflix subscription to watch all previous seasons of The Crown. Prices start from $6.99/£4.99 per month, and you can sign up over on the Netflix website.
Netflix
Which years will be covered by The Crown season 6?
Season 5 ended in 1997, with Tony Blair becoming Prime Minister of the UK, the handover of Hong Kong, and the decommissioning of the Queen’s beloved ship, the Britannia. In the season finale, Princess Diana accepted Mohamed Al-Fayed’s invitation to holiday in Saint-Tropez.
The new episodes will likely pick up right after that. The sixth instalment of The Crown will cover the events from the late ’90s to the early 2000s.
What will happen in The Crown season 6?
As you can guess from the season’s first teaser, it will be largely devoted to summing up Queen Elizabeth’s reign. In addition to this, the new episodes are sure to feature three significant events:
- The death of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in a car accident
- The wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
- The collage romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton
As announced by the creators, the series won’t show the most recent events from the royal family’s life. Season 6 won’t, therefore, cover the wedding of William and Princess Kate, nor will it feature Meghan Markle or the youngest representatives of the British monarchy.
Netflix
The Crown season 6 cast
The following cast members are confirmed to appear in the sixth season of the series:
- Imelda Staunton – Queen Elizabeth II
- Jonathan Pryce – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
- Lesley Manville – Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon
- Dominic West – Charles, Prince of Wales
- Elizabeth Debicki – Diana, Princess of Wales
- Olivia Williams – Camilla Parker Bowles
- Khalid Abdalla – Dodi Fayed
- Rufus Kampa – young Prince William of Wales
- Ed McVey – adult Prince William of Wales
- Meg Bellamy – Catherine Middleton
- Luther Ford – Prince Harry of Wales
- Will Powell – young Prince Harry of Wales
- Claudia Harrison – Anne, Princess Royal
- Salim Daw – Mohamed Al-Fayed
- Bertie Carvel – Tony Blair
- Lydia Leonard – Cherie Blair
- Marcia Warren – Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother
- Theo Fraser Steele – Timothy Laurence
- James Murray – Prince Andrew, Duke of York
- Sam Woolf – Prince Edward
The Crown season 6 trailer
For now, Netflix has only released a short trailer for the new season: