After seven years, Netflix’s The Crown is coming to an end. With a bold approach to casting, stunning costumes and plenty of drama, the serialised story of the British royal family has attracted viewers in droves.

Although the series was due to end after five seasons at one point, the creators eventually decided to make one more instalment. Find out what awaits you in the sixth season of The Crown.

The season will be split into two parts. The first four episodes are set to premiere on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

The last six episodes will be released on Thursday, 14 December 2023.

How to watch The Crown

You’ll need a Netflix subscription to watch all previous seasons of The Crown. Prices start from $6.99/£4.99 per month, and you can sign up over on the Netflix website.

Netflix

Which years will be covered by The Crown season 6?

Season 5 ended in 1997, with Tony Blair becoming Prime Minister of the UK, the handover of Hong Kong, and the decommissioning of the Queen’s beloved ship, the Britannia. In the season finale, Princess Diana accepted Mohamed Al-Fayed’s invitation to holiday in Saint-Tropez.

The new episodes will likely pick up right after that. The sixth instalment of The Crown will cover the events from the late ’90s to the early 2000s.

What will happen in The Crown season 6?

As you can guess from the season’s first teaser, it will be largely devoted to summing up Queen Elizabeth’s reign. In addition to this, the new episodes are sure to feature three significant events:

The death of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in a car accident

The wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

The collage romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton

As announced by the creators, the series won’t show the most recent events from the royal family’s life. Season 6 won’t, therefore, cover the wedding of William and Princess Kate, nor will it feature Meghan Markle or the youngest representatives of the British monarchy.

Netflix

The Crown season 6 cast

The following cast members are confirmed to appear in the sixth season of the series:

Imelda Staunton – Queen Elizabeth II

– Queen Elizabeth II Jonathan Pryce – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

– Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Lesley Manville – Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon

– Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon Dominic West – Charles, Prince of Wales

– Charles, Prince of Wales Elizabeth Debicki – Diana, Princess of Wales

– Diana, Princess of Wales Olivia Williams – Camilla Parker Bowles

– Camilla Parker Bowles Khalid Abdalla – Dodi Fayed

– Dodi Fayed Rufus Kampa – young Prince William of Wales

– young Prince William of Wales Ed McVey – adult Prince William of Wales

– adult Prince William of Wales Meg Bellamy – Catherine Middleton

– Catherine Middleton Luther Ford – Prince Harry of Wales

– Prince Harry of Wales Will Powell – young Prince Harry of Wales

– young Prince Harry of Wales Claudia Harrison – Anne, Princess Royal

– Anne, Princess Royal Salim Daw – Mohamed Al-Fayed

– Mohamed Al-Fayed Bertie Carvel – Tony Blair

– Tony Blair Lydia Leonard – Cherie Blair

– Cherie Blair Marcia Warren – Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

– Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Theo Fraser Steele – Timothy Laurence

– Timothy Laurence James Murray – Prince Andrew, Duke of York

– Prince Andrew, Duke of York Sam Woolf – Prince Edward

The Crown season 6 trailer

For now, Netflix has only released a short trailer for the new season: