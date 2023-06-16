How to watch ITVX from abroad

ITVX (once known as the ITV Hub) is the streaming platform for all things ITV, letting you watch content from all its channels either live or on-demand.

That makes it the go-to spot to watch the latest season of Love Island. It’s also the home for gripping detective dramas and all the family favourite films. But there’s one big downside: it’s only available in the UK, which means you can’t watch anything on ITVX if you live outside of the UK, or even if you’re just visiting somewhere else on holiday.

Fortunately there is a way around this, and it’s possible to watch ITVX from abroad easily enough, whether that’s on your PC, Mac, TV, iPhone or Android device.

Watch ITVX abroad with a VPN

If you want to watch ITVX outside of the UK, the best thing to do is to get hold of a VPN.

VPN stands for ‘virtual private network’, and they let you browse the internet as if you were based in another country. Essentially it means that even if you’re outside of the UK, you can trick the ITVX website or app into thinking you’re in Britain.

There are countless VPNs on the market, but we’ve tested plenty to know which is best. NordVPN and SurfShark are our most recommended thanks to their speed, reliability and ease of use, but we have a full ranking of the best VPNs for streaming if you want more options.

Once you’ve subscribed to and installed your VPN of choice on the device you want to use to access ITVX, here’s what you need to do: