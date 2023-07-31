After three seasons of Mando and Baby Yoda traversing across the galaxy, The Mandalorian has been confirmed to return for a fourth year.

We already have three spin-off shows directly from The Mandalorian: The Book of Boba Fett (which is available to stream now), Ahsoka (which kicks off very soon) and the upcoming series Rangers of the New Republic.

Also available on Disney+ is Andor, a Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna. Ewan McGregor also reprised his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in yet another spin-off series.

So. Much. Star Wars.

Check out our full guide to all the Star Wars content on Disney+ for more on what you can watch now, and what’s on the way. Otherwise, keep on reading for everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season four.

We know for certain that The Mandalorian is returning, as Jon Favreau confirmed it in an interview with CinemaBlend.

Whilst scripts for season 4 of The Mandalorian are already written (via BFMTV on Twitter), production has been delayed from September of this year to November 2023 according to Production Weekly.

There is a chance that there could be more delays on the way due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes currently happening across Hollywood. It’s therefore hard to predict a release date at the moment.

Most sources originally expected it to arrive in the later months of 2024, but it could be pushed back to 2025. We will likely learn more in the coming months.

The Mandalorian season 4 cast: who is expected to return?

Whilst Disney has made no firm announcements, we expect that Pedro Pascal will be back as the leading role of Din Djarin (AKA Mando).

We also expect to see the return of Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga, along with Katee Sackhoff’s Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze. Emily Swallows is also expected to come back as The Armorer, as is Amy Sedaris as the scatty engineer, Peli Motto.

Rosario Dawson will be starring in her own spin-off series as Ahsoka Tano, but we could see her make another cameo appearance as her show takes place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian.

Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) will be a lead character in Rangers of the New Republic, so another appearance from him isn’t off the cards either.

Temuera Morrison played quite a pivotal role as Boba Fett in season two, and Mando equally played a big part in his own series. We wouldn’t be surprised to see crossovers with both characters once again, and perhaps an appearance from Ming-Na Wen as sniper Fennec Shand.

The big question mark is whether we’ll get an appearance from the show’s big bad, Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito – more on his character is below.

Who will write and direct The Mandalorian season 4?

Behind the cameras, Jon Favreau, who’s a dab hand at both producing and directing and brought us Iron Man and The Jungle Book, is the showrunner and lead writer for the series, though he’s ably assisted by Star Wars: Clone Wars TV veteran Dave Filoni.

What will the plot of The Mandalorian season 4 be?

Spoilers for season three of The Mandalorian below

The end of the third season ended pretty positive for Din Djarin and Grogu, with them not only escaping from Moff Gideon, but also assisting the Mandalorian in retaking Mandalore from the Imperials, with Bo-Katan taking up the position of leader.

According to Variety, fans can expect the series to return back to its original formula, with “A series of one-off adventures in which a lone gunman and his resplendently adorable child explore the galaxy and tussle with bad guys.”

Din will likely once again take up contracts and missions for the Mandalorian, and help them re-establish their lives and presence on Mandalore.

Of course, there are some unresolved issues. Whilst it is assumed that Moff Gideon met his demise in an explosion, we never saw a body. He seemingly had big plans for Grogu, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he makes another appearance in the next season.

The other antagonist is likely to be the Shadow Council. These are the members who joined Gideon on his holographic call – former members of the Empire who are determined to reclaim the galaxy.

One notable member is Commandant Brendol Hux, who is the father of General Armitage Hux – Kylo Ren’s second in command in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. It’s highly likely that this group will build the beginnings of what will eventually be the First Order.

Baby Yoda also has some history left to be explored. In season two, Luke gave us a glimpse into when Grogu was originally taken from his home during the Great Jedi Purge. Whilst ‘Din Grogu’ is now officially under the care of Din Djarin, his past may come back to haunt him.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is set to be the big villain of Ahsoka, which could tie heavily into the next series of The Mandalorian (if previous Star Wars shows are to go by).