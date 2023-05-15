There are several benefits to getting Netflix via Sky Q, Sky Glass TV and Sky Stream. Firstly, you’ll get full interface integration meaning you can browse Sky and Netflix content together, as well as use Sky search to find things to watch.

Your Sky and Netflix billing will be neatly tied together, and you’ll also save money compared to paying for them separately. Here is everything you need to know.

How much does Netflix cost on Sky Q?

At the time of writing, you’ll need to pay £28 per month (pm) for Sky TV with Netflix included. It’s called Sky TV Ultimate and the offer requires installation costing £20 and an 18-month contract.

To break it down, Sky Signature is your basic TV package with over 300 channels. It’s normally £27pm but is available for £24pm for the length of the contract. Then Ultimate TV Add On for £4pm is your Netflix subscription.

Other package deals are available if you want to include things like Sky Cinema or Sky Sports.

Can I get Netflix on Sky Glass?

Since Sky launched its own TV that doesn’t need a satellite dish, you don’t have to get Sky via the traditional Sky Q set-top box.

Netflix is available on Sky Glass with prices starting at £14pm for the first three months, and then increasing to £40pm thereafter – that’s £14pm for the TV and £26 for Sky Ultimate TV with Netflix. There is also a £10 upfront fee.

See all the Sky Glass options here.

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Can I get Netflix on Sky Stream?

Sky’s most flexible product yet, Sky Stream, allows you to get all the benefits of this TV package without a satellite dish. The Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix plan costs £26 per month on an 18-month locked contract, or £29 per month on a 31-day rolling contract.

Again, there are also packages available which bundle in Sky Cinema and Sky Sports. There is a set-up fee of £39.95 for new customers.

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Can I watch Netflix in Ultra HD on Sky Q, Sky Glass & Sky Stream?

Sky Ultimate TV or Ultimate TV Add On gets you Netflix Basic. This offers unlimited streams and downloads across the full range of Netflix series, films and shows on one device.

If you want Netflix Standard for HD quality on two devices, you need the Sky HD pack. It’s £9pm extra on a 31-day rolling contract and also gets you more than 40 live HD channels.

Upgrading to the Sky UHD pack gets you Netflix Premium meaning you can watch in Ultra HD and on four devices. It’s £13pm extra.

Find out how to get HDR on Sky Q.

How does billing work with Netflix on Sky?

If you already have a Netflix subscription, then you’ll simply need to log in on Sky with your existing details.

Sky will then contact Netflix and do all the paperwork so you’ll start paying for Netflix via your Sky bill. Sky says you will save money compared to getting your subscriptions separately.

This is because Netflix on its own costs £6.99pm, £10.99pm or £15.99pm for Basic, Standard and Premium. Netflix Basic with Ads, priced at £4.99pm, is not included with Sky.

Getting them with Sky will cost £4pm, £8pm or £12pm, saving you up to £3.99 per month or £71.82 over an 18-month contract.

How to use Netflix on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

In its simplest form, you can just load the Netflix app within the Sky interface (located under ‘Apps’ on Sky Glass) and use it like you would on any other device. You can load the app with Sky’s voice search and use it to voice search within Netflix.

Integration means that you’ll also see and be able to access Netflix content from around the Sky interface. So you’ll see Netflix shows like The Crown alongside Sky content on the Home screen as well as other areas like On Demand (above).

If you’re accessing Netflix on Sky Glass, make sure you open and log into the app directly on your TV, rather than on a Stream Puck for secondary devices in your household.

If you need more help on changing your Netflix settings, take a look at Sky’s help pages.

What if I have Sky Box Sets?

You can keep your current package but you can’t sign up for a new Netflix account as part of the subscription. You also can’t benefit from the combined billing. However, you can still sign into and use an existing Netflix account on your Sky device.

Will I keep my Netflix profile on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream?

Yes. If you already have a Netflix account, logging in will keep your account details including your personal profiles and all the shows you’re watching etc.

Sky says “Simply follow the link after placing your order and we’ll move it right away, and you won’t be billed twice.”

How do I activate Netflix on Sky?

You can activate Netflix on your Sky device via the user interface – simply open Netflix and follow the instructions – or do it online via www.sky.com/activatenetflix.

Can I watch Netflix on Sky apps?

In a word, no. You’ll just carry on using the Netflix app on devices like your phone and tablet. Sky Go remains separate.

Can I get Netflix on Sky+?

This is also a no, so you’ll need to upgrade to Sky Q or Sky Glass to get Netflix.

Check out the best movies on Netflix as well as the best TV shows on Netflix.