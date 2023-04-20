The Europa League is fast approaching an exciting conclusion.

We’ve now reached the quarter-final stage, meaning there are only eight teams left in the competition. They include 2017 winners Man Utd, the last remaining British side.

The Red Devils gave up a 2-0 lead to draw at home to Sevilla in last week’s first leg, so will have to go to Spain and win. Even if they progress, the likes of Juventus, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen may still be in the competition.

Here’s how to watch all four Europa League quarter-final second legs live, whether you’re based in the UK or elsewhere.

Europa League fixtures

The semi-final lineup will be decided today. Kick-off times below are in BST (current UK time), with every game live on BT Sport in the UK as usual.

Thu 20 Apr

Sevilla vs Man Utd (agg. 2-2) – KO 8pm – BT Sport 1

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus (agg. 0-1) – KO 8pm – BT Sport 4

Roma vs Feyenoord (agg. 0-1) – KO 8pm – BT Sport 3

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen (agg. 1-1) – KO 8pm – BT Sport 5

For more information, head to the UEFA website to see a full guide to the Europa League fixtures and results.

How to watch the Europa League in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to the Europa League in the UK, so you’ll need an active subscription in order to start watching live. If you don’t want to pay, your only option is to wait for highlights to become available on the BT Sport YouTube channel. However, you will be able to watch the final free of charge.

There are a few options when it comes to signing up to BT Sport, firstly by combining it with BT Broadband. Put your postcode into the website to see what deals are available.

On the TV side, prices start at £18 per month for the duration of a 24-month contract. In exchange, you’ll get all the BT Sport channels, plus Eurosport, Discovery+, AMC and a recordable TV box with 300 hours of storage space.

You can also combine broadband with just the BT Sport app (from £49.99pm with £29.99 upfront) – it works on mobile, tablet, smart TV and console – or buy the Monthly Pass for £25pm. If your device supports it, you’ll still be able to watch in up to 4K HDR quality.

Sky customers can get BT Sport added to their existing contract from £29.99 with £20 upfront.

How to watch the Europa League outside the UK

BT Sport is geo-restricted, meaning you can only officially watch its coverage if you’re based in the UK.

A workaround is available if you’re outside this region, but we’d encourage you to find the the local broadcaster first – especially if you’re based there permanently. That’s CBS Sports (via Paramount+) in the US, Stan Sport in Australia or Sony Pictures Networks in the Indian subcontinent.

However, if you already have an active UK subscription, we’d recommend accessing the BT Sport stream using a VPN. This will allow you to still appear as if you’re in the UK and retain access to channels, and it’s completely legal.

NordVPN is one of our top recommendations, but you can check out our best VPN chart, which shows you some of the best services for accessing UK content from abroad.

On Nord, simply open the app on the device you want to use and connect to any server in the UK. Then, just use the BT Sport website or app like you normally would.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

If you’re only planning on using the VPN for the football, you might also want to consider a free VPN. Nearly all will have a UK server, but there may be strict data limits.

