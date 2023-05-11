For UK television, accolades don’t come any bigger than the BAFTA TV Awards. We’re all used to spending the next morning arguing about who should have won what, but the really committed will watch the show live.

Here is what time the BAFTA TV Awards are on, and how to watch them live from the UK and US.

When are the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards?

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards are due to take place on Sunday 14 May 2023. It will kick off at the following times:

7pm BST (UK)

2pm ET (East Coast US)

11am PT (West Coast US)

8pm CET (Central Europe)

Which channel are the TV BAFTAs on?

If you’re in the UK, the easiest way to watch the BAFTAs when it airs is on BBC One, which will be televising coverage of the ceremony on the night.

The BBC coverage lasts for two hours, and will focus on the awards ceremony itself – though you should also be able to watch red carpet arrivals on the BAFTA website and on their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels.

No US TV channel will be airing the awards, but read on to find out how to watch the ceremony online in the US.

How to watch the BAFTAs online

If you’re in the UK and pay the licence fee, the easiest way to watch the BAFTAs online will be through BBC iPlayer, which you can use to watch BBC One live.

In America, Variety has confirmed that BritBox will be streaming the ceremony.

This costs $7.99 per month, though new users can get a 7-day free trial – so you can stream the ceremony without having to pay anything, providing you cancel before the trial is over.

Viewers in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway can also stream the ceremony via BritBox. If you’re outside of these countries, then check out how to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Who is hosting the 2023 TV BAFTAs?

This year, the presenters will be comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. They’ve previously presented together on Sky:

Your hosts for the 2023 #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises are… 🥁



Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan!



We can’t wait to see this absolute dream of a duo take on the BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday 14 May. pic.twitter.com/lfSNIoaYHe — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 22, 2023

Who was nominated for the BAFTA TV Awards?

Here is the full list of nominees for 2023:

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Daytime

The Chase (ITV1)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Drama Series

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Responder (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack – The 1% Club (ITV)

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’s Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland: Jools’s 30th Birthday Bash (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas (Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

International

The Bear (Disney Plus)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Live Event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney Plus)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends (ITVX)

Mood (BBC Three)

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV1)

This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Memorable Moment

Paddington Meets The Queen

Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss

Derry Girls – The finale

Stranger Things – Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill

The Traitors – Final Roundtable

The Real Mo Farah

News Coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Reality & Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4)

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Single Drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Specialist Factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (BBC iPlayer)

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting Actress