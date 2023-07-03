The best antivirus deals: secure your devices for less

Running good quality, up-to-date security software is crucial for protection against viruses and ransomware. It’s also important to protect yourself from phishing scams and ID theft.

We all tend to think of antivirus as something you need only for Windows laptops and PCs, but it’s important to protect your phone and tablet as well. With the vast majority of hacks starting with an email, it isn’t necessarily your computer that’s the target. These days, hackers realise it’s far simpler to trick the person into clicking a link and handing over their personal details than to create a virus.

Many security suites, like those you’ll find below, also come with a VPN, password manager, parental controls and more: worthwhile add-ons that add more security, privacy and – if you have kids – control over screen time and what they see on their devices.

The best antivirus deal for you will depend upon how many devices you need to protect. Subscriptions cover a certain number of them: you can’t just install the app on as many as you want.

Naturally, it isn’t simply about the lowest possible price. Features do vary across packages, as does the level of protection, so it’s worth reading our antivirus reviews to find out more about how well they defend your devices – and you – from the latest threats.

Remember that these are subscriptions: you can cancel them after the deal period ends, but they will renew (often at higher prices) if you don’t.

Note: Authorities such as the FCC and BSI currently discourage the use of Kaspersky products, and Tech Advisor owner Foundry has also suspended its business partnerships with Russian companies. Although we haven´t removed the content about Kaspersky from our websites, you won´t find any purchase links for these products.

Norton 360 Deluxe – 1 Year, 5 Devices 1 From: Norton Was: $104.99 / £84.99 Now: $49.99 / £29.99 ($55 / £55 off) View Deal Norton is one of our top antivirus picks, so it’s good news that you can get the first 12 months for only $49.99. In the UK, that’s just £19.99 until 5 January. After that, the first-year price goes up by £10, but that still saves you £55 off the usual price. After that, the first-year price goes up by £10, but that stilloff the usual price. And speaking of that, do note that the renewal price is $104.99/£84.99 after that first year.There’s also the option of a two-year subscription and get two years for $89.99/£89.99 ($44.99/£44.99 a year) which sounds like a worse deal, but don’t forget you’re getting a discount on both years, not just the first, so it is cheaper overall. Read our review: Norton 360 Deluxe review Trend Micro Internet Security – 1 Year, 3 Devices 2 From: Trend Micro Was: $79.95 / £49.95 Now: $29.95 / £19.95 (62% / 60% off) View Deal Trend Micro’s online protection for up to three devices is 60% off the first year for those in the UK and there’s a slightly higher 62% discount if you’re in the US (get the deal here). In AV-Test’s latest report, Trend Micro earns maximum points for protection, usability and performance, making this not just an affordable deal, but top-notch protection as well. McAfee Total Protection – 2 Years, 5 Devices 3 From: McAfee Was: $159.99 / £159.99 Now: $69.99 / £69.99 ($90 / £90 off) View Deal McAfee’s current deals allow you to get a discounted subscription for either one or two years, and for five or 10 devices.You can pick which deal you want on the website, but we’ve listed the price for the two-year, five-device deal. You can use the software on laptops, phones, Macs and any other supported device. It you were to go for the 10-device deal and use all the licenses, you’ll be paying just $3.99 / £3.99 per device for each year of this two-year deal.Usually, only the first year is discounted and there’s no option to get that price for two years. Bitdefender Total Security – 1 Year, 5 Devices 4 From: Bitdefender Was: $99.99 / £74.99 Now: $39.98 / £29.99 (60% off) View Deal Bitdefender is consistently rated as one of the best options for protecting your Windows, macOS, iOS and Android devices, and this deal allows you to use your subscription on five computers, phones or tablets. It’s rated Advanced+ (the top score) by AV-Comparatives and gives you excellent anti-malware protection against the latest threats. This deal gives you money off for the first year and after that the price charged will be the original price shown above. McAfee+ Premium 5 From: McAfee Was: $149.99/£109.99 Now: $44.99/£49.99 ($105 / £60 off) View Deal McAfee+ is the company’s latest security suite which includes comprehensive ID protection.



There are some hefty first-year discounts available, with $105 off in the US and £60 off in the UK.



Read our McAfee+ review for more details. Avast One – 1 Year, 5 Devices 6 From: Avast Was: $99.99 / £79.99 Now: $50.28 / £39.99 (50% / 60% off) View Deal Avast’s One security suite is fantastic. Not only does it provide excellent protection, it has a welcoming, fresh interface that’s easy to understand and use. Better still, Avast One Essential is free, which is the best price of all. However, the Essential package (as opposed to the fully featured Avast One) does come with a few limitations such as not being able to choose a country when using the VPN service and no email monitoring for ID protection. Those are unlocked along with other advanced features when you pay for Avast One, and this deal means you pay considerably less than full price for the first year.

Where to find antivirus deals

To see the best deal available right now from each of the top security companies, simply use the links below.

Antivirus deals: What to look for

Antivirus software detects, and then prevents, disarms or removes malicious programs and malware, often referred to as ‘viruses’. But as we’ve said, security software is no longer just about countering viruses. It’s also about the security of personally identifiable data and protection from other threats such as ransomware.

You can buy basic antivirus software that prevents malware but may not come with ID protection, breach monitoring, ransomware protection and other extras such as a VPN and password manager.

Almost all those are available separately, and sometimes for free, but you’ll only get the best protection and support when things go wrong if you subscribe to security software.

Also bear in mind that going direct to the antivirus providers isn’t the only way to get their software. You might also find good deals from the likes of Amazon and Best Buy in the US, and Amazon, Argos and Currys in the UK.

You’re unlikely to get a competitive price by downloading the app from an app store and signing up from within it.

Remember that you can pay less to protect fewer devices: there’s no point in paying for a 10-device subscription if you only have one laptop and a phone.

Antivirus student deals

If you’re a student, be sure to check out Tech Advisor’s Student Beans page. There, you can benefit from massive discounts from some of our favourite antivirus brands for school, college or university.

Related articles for further reading