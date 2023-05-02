The best VPN deals

A VPN gives you more privacy when using the internet and can unblock video streaming services so you can watch them even if they’re not available in your region or country.

Almost all VPN services offer deals where you pay for a one, two or even five years up front. This can reduce the monthly cost by 80% or more: a huge saving. With most, you can use the service on quite a few devices at the same time: some don’t even put a limit on it.

Although you can always get a discount for subscribing for a year or longer, we’ve rounded up the very best deals available right now from the top VPN services. Below you’ll find the best offers from Surfshark, NordVPN and others. NordVPN is still one of the best VPN services around.

Often what you’ll find when you go to a VPN service’s website is misleading monthly prices which are made to look lower than the price you actually pay really are. This, and the fact you don’t even pay monthly, is why we quote the total cost of the subscription in the deals below.

The discounts are normally off the price the service charges for a single month of use, but NordVPN bases its discount off the renewal price – the higher cost you’ll pay when the subscription renews.

That’s another thing to watch out for: many services have small print which tells you that you’ll pay the same price when the subscription renews. That sounds good, but often that subscription will be half the length of your original deal, meaning it’s twice as expensive.

Price isn’t the only factor of course, but if you only want to unblock video and websites, you don’t need to worry too much about the privacy credentials of each service. Just check, ideally by reading our VPN reviews, that the provider you’re considering signing up to actually unblocks the streaming services you want to watch.

Best VPN deals

Private Internet Access two-year subscription 1 From: Private Internet Access Was: $454.10 / £389.61 Now: $56.94 / £43.94 (81% off) View Deal Private Internet Access is offering four free months on top of its two-year subscription. The monthly price shown on PIA’s site counts those extra ‘free’ months not as free but as paid, though your subscription will last for 26 months instead of 24. It’s just a cheeky way of making the monthly price look cheaper than it really is. But it’s a good deal overall for this trusted service: it’s one of few VPN services that have made the source code for its apps public so it can be scrutinised. Read our full PIA review for more details. CyberGhost two-year subscription 2 From: CyberGhost Was: $337.74 / £313.63 Now: $56.94 / £49.95 (84% off) View Deal CyberGhost is currently offering a two-year subscription with two extra months free at the end. At this price, it’s a good deal for a VPN service that can unblock a lot of popular streaming services.



CyberGhost has apps for Fire TV and Android TV, too, and lets you connect up to seven devices at the same time. It also has thousands of servers around the world.

At this price, it’s a good deal for a VPN service that can unblock a lot of popular streaming services.CyberGhost has apps for Fire TV and Android TV, too, and lets you connect up to seven devices at the same time. It also has thousands of servers around the world. You’ll find CyberGhost in our roundup of the best VPN services. Surfshark two-year subscription 3 From: Surfshark Was: $310.80 / £324 Now: $59.76 / £57.43 (82% off) View Deal Surfshark is offering 82% off its usual monthly price if you opt for its two-year subscription. It’s a good deal overall, even if the two ‘free’ months aren’t actually free at all if you go by Surfshark’s monthly price claims. The UK price above includes VAT, which is the other reason why it’s higher than the price you’ll initially see on Surfshark’s website.



Buyers in the US will also have to pay local taxes on top of the price shown above.



However, Surfshark is a top VPN service, which doesn’t put a limit on the number of devices you can connect to the service at the same time, and has now had an audit of its no-logs policy, so it’s a better choice than ever before. It’s a good deal overall, even if the two ‘free’ months aren’t actually free at all if you go by Surfshark’s monthly price claims. The UK price above includes VAT, which is the other reason why it’s higher than the price you’ll initially see on Surfshark’s website.Buyers in the US will also have to pay local taxes on top of the price shown above.However, Surfshark is a top VPN service, which doesn’t put a limit on the number of devices you can connect to the service at the same time, and has now had an audit of its no-logs policy, so it’s a better choice than ever before. Ivacy five-year VPN subscription 4 From: Ivacy Was: $597 / £517.20 Now: $60 / £50 (90% off) View Deal Ivacy’s deal is one of the best around, knocking a whopping 90% off the usual monthly price. It’s a five-year subscription that works out at $1 per month, or 80p if you’re in the UK. The up-front payment of $60 / £50 is a real bargain, as that’s what most VPN services charge for two years, or even one year.Ivacy offers a great service which supports P2P downloads, unblocks streaming services (including Netflix and Disney+) and, like any VPN service, gives you security when using public Wi-Fi and privacy when browsing the web. You can use it on up to 10 devices at the same time, but even if you use it only on one or two, it’s still one the cheapest VPN services around. Atlas VPN Premium two-year subscription 5 From: Atlas VPN Was: $329.70 / £235.92 Now: $49.21 / £40.34 (83% off) View Deal Atlas VPN is owned by Nord Security and is effectively the company’s low-cost alternative to NordVPN. Its current offer gives you an extra three months on top of a two-year subscription, but they’re not really free if you go by the monthly cost that AtlasVPN advertises.



Nevertheless, this is a decent overall price for a 27-month VPN subscription.

Its current offer gives you an extra three months on top of a two-year subscription, but they’re not really free if you go by the monthly cost that AtlasVPN advertises.Nevertheless, this is a decent overall price for a 27-month VPN subscription. Atlas VPN doesn’t tick as many boxes as NordVPN or Surfshark, but if you’re just looking for the low monthly price, then this deal should be tempting, especially as Atlas VPN doesn’t put any restrictions on the number of devices you can use with the service at the same time. PureVPN two-year subscription 6 From: PureVPN Was: $657 ($10.95 per month) Now: $49.95 ($2.08 per month) (81% off) View Deal PureVPN’s two-year deal costs just $49.95 (around £41). That’s $2.08 per month, and you get three free months at the end, giving you 27 months’ access for 10 devices.

That’s $2.08 per month, and you get three free months at the end, giving you 27 months’ access for 10 devices. As with all the deals here (and with all VPN subscriptions longer than a month), you pay for the full subscription up front – not per month. NordVPN two-year subscription 7 From: NordVPN Was: $223.83 / £223.23 Now: $107.73 / £109.84 (inc VAT) (50% off) View Deal NordVPN is by no means the cheapest VPN service (it’s still cheaper than ExpressVPN though!) but because it is one of the best out there, it’s arguably worth paying more for. It offers amazing speeds, loads of servers, unblocks streaming services, and has just done a third audit of its no-logs policy.



If you’re happy to compromise on features and speeds, you can get a similar length subscription from several other VPN services here for less than half the price NordVPN charges. That’s why NordVPN’s deal features down here in our list.



Currently, NordVPN is giving 3 months extra, whether you choose a two-year or one-year subscription. It offers amazing speeds, loads of servers, unblocks streaming services, and has just done a third audit of its no-logs policy.If you’re happy to compromise on features and speeds, you can get a similar length subscription from several other VPN services here for less than half the price NordVPN charges. That’s why NordVPN’s deal features down here in our list.Currently, NordVPN is giving 3 months extra, whether you choose a two-year or one-year subscription. FastestVPN Lifetime plan 8 From: FastestVPN Was: $600 Now: $40 (93% off) View Deal Unlike most VPN deals which are subscriptions for a set number of years, FastestVPN’s is for a lifetime subscription. We asked the company exactly what that meant and were told “we will never terminate their accounts”. And for just $40 – around £30 – that’s unbeatable. Plus, you’ll get a year’s cloud storage thrown in – 2TB with Internxt – and a password manager. FastestVPN isn’t the best VPN service around, and it’s not the fastest either. It has fewer locations and servers than most, but now has a no-logs audit and unblocks Netflix, Disney+ and others. Hidden24 two-year subscription 9 From: Hidden24 Was: $72/£119.76 Now: $59.88/£78.96 (20% / 44% off) View Deal Hidden24 is a VPN service with a difference: it doesn’t require an app. It will suit anyone wanting a VPN for absolute privacy as it logs precisely nothing.Your device will need to support a VPN connection natively, but Windows, Android, iOS and macOS all do. Hidden24 is also a great option if don’t want to sign up for a year or two. It’s around half the cost of its rivals if you just want a VPN for a month.

VPN deals: What to look for

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is designed to keep prying eyes away from your online activity by preventing websites from knowing your true location and, to some extent, your identity. VPNs don’t make you anonymous if your activity reveals who you are, such as when you log into a website.

However, the technology can help protect your identity and sensitive information, particularly on public Wi-Fi networks since they encrypt the connection, and most public Wi-Fi doesn’t require a password, which means there’s no encryption.

A VPN can also allow you to access blocked content, which is the primary reason most people are looking to get a VPN. Obviously, look for a service that has servers in the country you want to access content in (such as Japan and USA) but check, too, that it can unblock the services you want to watch, such as Netflix, iPlayer and others.

VPN subscriptions usually allow you to use the service on more than one device, including a PC, Mac, Android or iPhone as well as streaming devices such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick. This means the cost of the subscription per device is really cheap so long as you take full advantage and use it on as many devices as you’re allowed.

You can also find out everything you need to know about using a VPN and see which are our favourites in our best VPN roundup.

Related articles for further reading