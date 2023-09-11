There’s no better time to get out and be more active like the present. Don’t put it off till next year’s resolutions, especially when there are some great discounts on offer now.

Whether you’re trying to get that beach-bod or just want to get out and active, a Fitbit can help you achieve your fitness goals—while also giving you insights on your sleep patterns and overall health.

If you’re looking to find a last-minute deal on a new Fitbit you’ve come to the right place. We’re looking at all the best discounts on Fitbit right here.

Check out the price comparison boxes here to check the very latest Fitbit prices from multiple retailers in your region.

We’ve scoured the web and compared prices across all trusted retailers to find you the best Fitbit price below. We’ve also separately compared the best Fitbits so you can see which one is best for you.

Best Fitbit Sense deals

Fitbit Sense 2 deals

This is the top-end Fitbit smartwatch with all the features a Fitbit can offer, including exclusive EDA app, ECG app and the stress management and skin temperature features. Read our Fitbit Sense 2 review.

Official retail price: £269.99 / $299.99

Fitbit Sense (original) deals

You might still find some discounts on the original version of the Fitbit Sense, which is not a huge difference from the newer Sense 2 model. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

Official retail price: $299.95 / £219.99

Best Fitbit Luxe deals

This is one of Fitbit’s most popular fitness trackers. We’ve reviewed the fashionable Fitbit Luxe. See how it compares to the Fitbit Inspire 2 here.

Official retail price: $129.95 / £109.99

Best Fitbit Charge 5 deals

The is the top-end Fitbit fitness tracker with almost as many features as Fitbit’s smartwatches but in a less watch-like form. Read our Fitbit Charge 5 review. We’re comparing prices from retailers in your region below.

Official retail price: $149.95 / £129.99

Best Fitbit Inspire 3 deals

This is the entry-level Fitbit but a real bargain in terms of value and features. If you don’t need a Fitbit smartwatch, the Inspire 3 might have everything you need. Read our Fitbit Inspire 3 review.

Official retail price: $99.95 / £84.99

Best Fitbit Inspire 2 deals

You can still find some bargain on the older Inspire 2. The Inspire 3’s display is sharper and brighter, but it doesn’t have tons of extra features, expect for blood oxygenation. Read our Fitbit Inspire 2 review.

Official retail price: $99.95 / £49.99

Best Fitbit Versa deals

Fitbit Versa 4

Read our Versa 4 review.

The Versa 4 has most of the same features as the more expensive Sense 2, although not the Stress score functions. Otherwise it’s a great choice. Official retail price: $199.95 / £179.99

Fitbit Versa 3

We actually prefer the Versa 3 to the Versa 4 as it has some features—for example, music control—that got taken off the Versa 4. Read our Fitbit Versa 3 review.

Official retail price: $229.95 / £169.99

Fitbit Versa 2

While we recommend the Versa 3, you can still find some bargain with the earlier Versa 2, which lacks the built-in GPS and voice-assistant features. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Official retail price: $149.95 / £149.99

Best Fitbit Ace 3 & Ace 2 deals

Fitbit Ace 3

The Fitbit Ace 3 is the best Fitbit for kids under around teh age of 10. Read our Fitbit Ace 3 review.

Official retail price: $79.95 / £49.99

Fitbit Ace 2

Discontinued but originally retailing for $79.99 or £69.99.

All Fitbit features and price comparison

There are six activity trackers in Fitbit’s current range: Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3, Charge 5, Luxe, and Ace 3 (for children).

The Versa and Versa Lite smartwatches have now been discontinued directly from Fitbit, which means you’ll only potentially find them on offer from other retailers.

The features vary significantly across the devices, as do their prices.

Ace 3 Inspire 2 Inspire 3 Luxe Charge 5 Versa 2 Versa 3 Versa 4 Sense Sense 2 RRP $79.95/ £49.99 $129.95/ £109.99 $99.95 / £84.99 $129.95/ £109.99 $149.95/ £129.99 $149.95/ £149.99 $229.95/ £169.99 $199.95/ £179.99 $299.95/ £219.99 $299.99/

£269.99 Color screen – – Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Steps, Calories & Distance Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Floors Climbed – – – – – Y Y Y Y Y Clock/Time Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Sleep Tracking & Silent Alarm Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Sleep Stages (Light, Deep, REM) – Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y SmartTrack – Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Reminders To Move Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Swim Tracking – Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Multi-Sport Tracking – Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y PurePulse Heart Rate – Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Cardio Fitness Level – Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Onscreen Workouts – – – – – Y Y – Y – High/Low Heart Rate Notifications – – Y – Y – – Y Y Y ECG / EDA Scan – – – – Y – – – Y Y SpO2 monitoring – – Y Y Y – – Y Y Y Call & Text Notifications Calls Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Phone calls from Fitbit – – – – – – Y Y Y Y Popular Apps – – – – – Y Y – Y – Stores Music – – – – – Y – – – – Makes Payments – – – – Y Y Y Y Y Y Music Control – – – – – Y Y – Y – Guided Breathing Sessions – Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Fitbit Accessories Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Water-Resistant Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y

Where to find the best Fitbit deals

You can find Fitbit deals around the web from various different retailers from time to time. It’s worth checking them all if you’re on the hunt for a great deal because you never know when a new discount might appear.

We’d recommend you check these retailers first:

Best US retailers for Fitbit deals

Best UK retailers for Fitbit deals

You might like to sign up for a Prime membership. If you don’t have a subscription, get a 30-day free trial. This allows access to Lightning Deals 30 minutes early, as well as free next-day delivery. We often see Fitbits offers as part of Amazon’s daily deals, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

We’ve got a complete guide to choosing the best Fitbit here. Fitbit also has a comparison tool that can help you decide which device is best for you.

Buying old or second-hand Fitbits

There have been many models of Fitbit since the first: Classic (2007), Ultra (2011), One (2007), Zip (2012), Flex (2014), Force (2014), Surge (2015), Alta (2016), Blaze (2016) and Ionic (2017) are all discontinued.

As these models haven’t been sold for a number of years, we wouldn’t recommend buying them secondhand, as their batteries are likely degraded by now. The same goes for older Charge (2014), Charge HR (2015), Charge 2 (2016) and Charge 3 (2018) activity trackers.

There are deals on the still-excellent Charge 4 activity tracker that are certainly worth looking at, now that the Charge 5 replaces it in the current lineup too.

Older Fitbit smartwatches include the original Versa (2018) and Versa Lite (2019), both of which remain decent products, but look for deals on at least the Versa 2 (late-2019) if you can. The Versa 3 is actually a better smartwatch than the later Versa 4 in our opinion, so bargains found on this Fitbit are really worth it.

You’ll find the best deals on these older but recent Fitbits above.

Fitbit Premium free trial

Fitbit has extended its seven-day free trial of Fitbit Premium to an impressive 90 days for new customers, while those interesting in picking up an Inspire 2 can actually nab themselves an entire year of Premium, if interested.

Fitbit Premium offers additional personalised health insights to Fitbit owners, like advanced sleep tools, and access to over 150 videos and audio workouts. The service otherwise costs £7.99/US$9.99 per month or £79.99/US$79.99 per year.

After creating and logging into your account, select the ‘Premium’ icon at the bottom of the dashboard. You’ll see options to sign up for either a monthly or annual subscription, which will activate the option to start your trial. Don’t worry, you can cancel 24 hours before the trial ends, otherwise it auto-renews.

The easiest way to get the offer is through the app, which is free on Android or iOS but if you’d rather, just head to Fitbit’s website to get started.

Does Fitbit do an NHS discount?

If you work for the NHS you can get a special discount on one Fitbit and a one clip accessory from Fitbit’s NHS Staff Discount Store.

You will need to create a new Fitbit account using your NHS email. Sign up here.

The NHS England site will show you the available discounts once you have registered. At the time of writing, there was up to 30% off trackers and smartwatches.