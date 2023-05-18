The best Nintendo Switch deals available right now

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles right now, and it’s little wonder why. Being able to play games on the big screen is great, but being able to experience those same high-end games on the go with a portable form factor is even better.

Let’s not also forget that there’s a strong line of exclusives including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and countless Mario and Pokémon games that keep the millions of Switch owners entertained.

The bad news is that, even with the release of the upgraded Nintendo Switch OLED model, the standard Nintendo Switch is still hugely popular and one of the most sought-after consoles at the moment. That means that usually deals are tricky to find and some aren’t quite as good as they first appear to be.

However, you can find some great Switch (including Switch OLED and Switch Lite!) deals if you know where to look – and we do.

Here at Tech Advisor, our experts are constantly scouring the web for the best Nintendo Switch prices, bundles and game discounts available, so if and when there are any you will find them right here on this page.

You can also check out all the pre-order information we have on the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition of the Switch OLED.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch: Best deals

Below is our pick of the best Switch deals available right now.

After the release of the $349/£309 Switch (OLED) model, Nintendo dropped the price of the standard Nintendo Switch by £20 to £279 from £259 – although some retailers are still selling the console at its old RRP, so don’t get stung. It’s also worth noting that US fans didn’t get the same treatment, with the same $299 RRP.

Generally speaking, the Nintendo Switch itself rarely drops below its $299/£259 RRP – even if it does, it’s only a relatively small discount – and the same can be said of the $199/£199 Nintendo Switch Lite and $349/£309 Nintendo Switch OLED.

You’re better off looking for bundle deals, which will come with games and accessories thrown in, or grabbing the Switch for free with a new phone contract.

Those in the US can head to:

While UK residents have the choice of the following:

If you want to see how these deals and others measure up against the prices at other stores, check out our hourly updated price comparison table below.

Nintendo Switch (console-only, grey controllers)

This is just the console in a singular colour scheme.

Retailer Price $345.00 View Deal

Nintendo Switch (console-only, red-&-blue controllers)

Retailer Price $284.00 View Deal

Nintendo Switch (red-&-blue controllers) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This bundles the Switch with the bestselling cute and relaxing game.

Retailer Price $345.00 View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise

Get the standalone console with a blue colour scheme.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Get the high-end Nintendo Switch OLED with an upgraded display, improved battery life and other much-requested design tweaks.

Best Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Here are the best American deals we have found this December:

Nintendo Switch OLED Refurbished 1 From: BestBuy Was: $349.99 Now: $299.99 ($50 off) View Deal The RRP is perhaps a little misleading but this refurbished deal on the Switch OLED model is good value. And it has a 90-day warranty.



The same price is available on the Neon Red and Neon Blue model. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2 From: Amazon Was: $59.99 Now: $27.96 ($32.03 off) View Deal Amazon has over 50% off this Lego Star Wars game for the Switch, which lets you play through the story of all nine main Star Wars movies Pokémon Brilliant Diamond 3 From: Amazon Was: $59.95 Now: $41.89 ($18.06 off) View Deal This classic Pokémon game remake has dropped to just over the $40 mark at Amazon, letting you play one of the best all over again. Nintendo Switch Lite 4 From: Walmart Was: $199.99 Now: $190.99 ($9 off) View Deal It’s not much, but discounts on the Switch Lite are hard to find unless they are a refurbished model. It’s still the cheapest version of Nintendo’s latest console you can get if handheld model only is ok.

Best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

There are a few standout deals live right now, and we’ve listed our highlights below:

Top Nintendo Switch Deals Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 1 From: Argos Was: £59.99 Now: £44.99 (25% off) View Deal Nintendo Switch OLED with free Argos gift card 2 From: Argos Was: £329 Now: £308.99 (£20.01 off) View Deal This clearance deal from Argos gets you a Switch OLED at an effectively normal price but the retailer is throwing in a £20 gift card which you could spend on accessories or towards a game. SanDisk Mario microSD Card for Nintendo Switch (128GB) 3 From: Amazon Was: £34.99 Now: £16.99 (51% off) View Deal If you want extra Switch storage at a great price, this 128GB Mario-themed microSD card is fantastic value at only £16.99. Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Limited Edition 4 From: Amazon Was: £319.98 Now: £309.98 (£10 off) View Deal This version of the Switch OLED comes with a limited edition Pokémon Scarlet and Violet design. It’s a small but rare discount.

Cheap Switch prices: What to look for

There’s some bad news to get out of the way first: realistically, you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up for massive savings on the Switch. Blame the console’s popularity for that – people are still buying it in droves at full price, so retailers really don’t have much reason to slash prices in order to move stock.

Still, there are sure to be some discounts around if you know where to look. Not many stores tend to cut prices on the Switch itself – at least not by more than £10/$10 or £20/$20 – but keep an eye out for good bundles, which offer the console alongside a game or extra accessories. Switch games can cost £40/$60 or more, so the saving overall, if you buy a bundle, can be much more than a small saving on the Switch on its own, for example.

You could also take a look at second-hand sites like eBay and sites like musicMagpie in the UK and Decluttr in the US that sell refurbished tech.

And even if you don’t want all of the games in the bundle, you could always sell or trade in those games afterwards. We have some tips on how and where to do that here.

There are plenty of brilliant Switch games available, but our pick of the best include Animal Crossing, Metroid Dread and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, so deals on Switch bundles that include those are among the best. Check out our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games for more.

For people who already own a Switch, you’ll find some discounts on individual games, too.

Accessories might be a better bet though – the pricing of extra controllers was one of the big gripes a lot of people had with the console at launch, so we’ve seen offers trying to shift stock of controllers and other accessories including carry cases.

Also, remember that the Switch uses microSD cards for expandable storage, and USB-C for power – there are loads of great offers on memory cards and portable power banks, so we’d definitely recommend looking now if you’re thinking of expanding your storage or grabbing a battery pack.