How to watch the FA Cup semi-finals live

The 2022-23 FA Cup officially started all the way back in August, but the competition is fast approaching its conclusion.

We’ve reached the semi-final stage, meaning both matches are taking place at Wembley Stadium this weekend. But all four sides still in the competition will be dreaming of a return for the final on 3 June.

As you might expect, both semi-finals will be broadcast live in the US, UK and many other countries around the world. Here’s everything you need to know.

FA Cup fixtures

One FA Cup semi-final is taking place this Saturday, before the other one follows on Sunday:

Sat 22 Apr

Man City vs Sheffield United – KO 8.45am PT/11.45am ET/4.45pm BST – ESPN+/ITV

Sun 23 Apr

Brighton vs Man Utd – KO 8.30am PT/11.30am ET/4.30pm BST – ESPN+/ITV

How to watch the FA Cup in the US

In the US, the FA Cup is exclusive to ESPN. That means you’ll have to pay for full access, although some matches are also broadcast on the free-to-air ESPN channel.

But unlike the UK, a subscription means you can watch every single match live. It costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, but lots of other live sport is included in the price. ESPN+ is also the place to watch many American football, hockey, golf and basketball matches, plus many top European football leagues.

You can sign up now via the ESPN website.

How to watch the FA Cup in the UK

The FA Cup is exclusively broadcast on free-to-air channels in the UK, with TV rights split between the BBC and ITV. Each broadcaster shares the top picks of matches until the semi-final, but both will be showing the final on 3 June 2023.

These channels are free to watch, provided you have a TV Licence. This currently costs £159 per year, and is a requirement if you watch any live TV or use BBC iPlayer. Once that’s sorted, just navigate to BBC One on your TV or head to iPlayer to start streaming.

ITV matches are available on ITV1 or ITV4 via your TV, or ITVX (previously ITV Hub) when streaming. Catching up on ITV content is exempt from the TV Licence, but you’ll need one if you watch live.

How to watch the FA Cup outside the US or UK

If you’re not based in the US or UK, it’s worth checking which broadcaster is showing the FA Cup in your country. Signing up there will be the easiest way to watch live.

But if you’re just on holiday or a trip abroad, a VPN is your best option.

This allows you to connect to encrypted servers and appear in another country, complete with a new IP address that can’t be traced back to you. That makes it a good option to protect your privacy, too.

We’re using NordVPN for the purposes of this tutorial. It tops our best VPN round-up, but there are plenty of great alternatives. Just make sure the one you choose can unblock the BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

To get started, just open the NordVPN app and connect to any server in the UK. You can do this by selecting it on a map, or just clicking the UK flag below the ‘Quick Connect’ button. Once connected, just start watching like you normally would.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

