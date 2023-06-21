Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales events in the world, with the retail giant offering deals and discounts that rival Black Friday – and now it comes twice a year.

2022 saw the introduction of the Prime Early Access Sale in October, but the next big Amazon event will be the proper Prime Day, which will likely take place in July 2023.

The event usually lasts for two full days. The only catch is that to participate you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, with all the deals reserved for those who subscribe to Amazon’s subscription service.

It’s worth it though. So far we’ve seen big savings on smart home devices, laptops, phones, smartwatches, and Amazon’s own devices of course.

Amazon itself has already said the UK will see great deals on Samsung, Shark, Levi’s, Oral-B, Tefal products, while in the US you can be sure of savings on Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony.

When is the next Prime Day?

Amazon has announced 2023’s Prime Day sales will take place from 11-12 July.

We’ll then likely see a separate sale event later in the year, probably around October.

Which countries get Prime Day?

While Amazon itself may be a global phenomenon, Prime Day actually isn’t, with a distinct focus on Europe – plus places like the US and China. Still, it’s hardly niche – here are the countries that took part in Prime Day 2022, as it will likely be a similar list for 2023:

Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S.

Best Amazon deals you can get right now

Below are a few excellent Amazon deals that are currently available. We start with the best US Amazon deals and then list our favourite Amazon UK deals.

The best Amazon deals US Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired for under $30 1 From: Amazon Was: $54.99 Now: $29.99 ($25 off) View Deal Yes, it’s refurbished but it’s certified by Amazon. This is an incredible way to get a Ring doorbell for under $30. It’s a 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and customizable privacy settings – and it’s a steal. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 2 From: Amazon Was: $1,549.99 Now: $1,449.99 ($100 off) View Deal Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB 3 From: Amazon Was: $1,199 Now: $999 ($200 off) View Deal Save a huge $200 on Samsung’s latest and truly greatest smartphone Roku Express 4K+ 4 From: Amazon Was: $39.00 Now: $32.99 ($6 off) View Deal If you prefer a box rather than a stick, then this renewed Roku Express 4K+ offers 4K picture quality and has this design. However, this isn’t the biggest saving we’ve seen. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5 From: Amazon Was: $1,099.99 Now: $830.99 ($269 off) View Deal A hefty discount on Microsoft’s premium tablet makes it significantly more affordable. You still need to buy the keyboard cover separately, but this is a big saving on the Core i5/256GB model.

If you’re based in the UK, here’s a separate set of savings available in Britain:

The best Amazon deals UK Google Pixel 6a 1 From: Amazon Was: £399 Now: £299 (£100 off) View Deal Fitbit Versa 3 2 From: Amazon Was: £199 Now: £115.99 (42% off) View Deal The Fitbit Versa 3 is still our favourite Fitbit smartwatch, and this is an outstanding price for it Ninja Dual Zone air fryer for £170 3 From: Amazon Was: £219.99 Now: £169.99 (£50 off) View Deal Save £50 on one of the most flexible and highly rated air fryers around. This air fryer has a huge 7.6 litre capacity and two separate cooking zones. If the Amazon deal sells out, Ninja is matching the discount. Denon DHT-S517 soundbar and subwoofer 4 From: Amazon Was: £379 Now: £299 (£80 off) View Deal Get 21% off this soundbar and subwoofer combo from Denon, which comes with a compact design, Dolby Atmos and generally good sound quality – you can find out more in our review of the DHT-S517. Huawei MateBook X Pro (late 2022) 5 From: Amazon Was: £1,799.99 Now: £1,499.99 (£300 off) View Deal There’s now a 2023 model of the MateBook X Pro, but its excellent predecessor is still one of the best laptops you can buy. The laptop is the cheapest it’s ever been at Amazon, with Huawei’s even bigger discount currently out of stock.

Fitbit Inspire 2 6 From: Amazon Was: £89.99 Now: £44 (£46 off) View Deal Get the older model Inspire 2 tracker for under £50, far cheaper than the new Inspire 3 – but with almost exactly the same tracking tech

What are the best Prime Day deals?

It’s difficult to predict which deals will be the biggest and best each year, but looking at previous Prime Days does give us a good sense – and Amazon itself has already hinted at some of the deals we can expect.

Amazon devices and services are definite

There isn’t much science to this. Amazon is sure to have Echo, Fire, Kindle, and Ring discounts on Prime Day as they have in the past.

That won’t be it though. Amazon has previously delivered offers including free three-month trials of Audible and Kindle Unlimited and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, plus discounts on purchases across Prime Video and Amazon Fresh, and even free games through Prime Gaming.

Though what we’d really like to see is an extended Prime trial beyond the current 30-day limit.

How to get the best Prime Day deals

With so many products on offer, it can be overwhelming to know what to buy and whether you should buy it. Here are few things to keep in mind:

Make a shortlist of the products you really want and start looking at average prices now, and Amazon’s current price

Ensure you’re already logged into your Prime Account so there’s no fumbling around on the day – sign up for the 30-day free trial if you don’t have Amazon Prime

Make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date now to be ready to make quick purchases on the day.

Consider turning on Amazon’s 1-click purchase option so you can beat the masses to the deal as soon as it’s announced

Use the Watch this Deal button on upcoming deals you see on Amazon’s website, to make sure you don’t miss them.

Join the Waitlist for products that say 100% claimed, because people often change their minds and don’t buy. You’ll get a notification to alert you if more become available.

Remember to compare prices against rivals

Prime Day rivals from across the web

As Amazon Prime Day grows, the company’s competitors have begun joining in with the fun. Keep an eye on the following retailers for deals to rival Amazon’s when the sale arrives:

US Prime Day alternatives

UK Prime Day alternatives

See more detail about each of the Prime Day alternatives in the UK and US in our Prime Day rivals round-up.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a major sale event hosted by Amazon that offers exclusive discounts to its Prime members. Amazon launched its first Prime Day in the summer of 2015, to celebrate its 20th birthday. Prime Day 2022 was the company’s eighth such event, now joined by the inaugural Prime Early Access Sale.

Customers need to have a Prime membership to access Prime Day promotions or deals. Here’s our step-by-step guide on signing up, or go to Amazon now to get its 30-day free trial.

The Amazon Prime service started out as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery, but quickly evolved to include additional benefits such as access to Amazon’s Netflix rival service, Prime Video, Twitch gaming, Prime Now and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime benefits.

How to get Amazon Prime

As mentioned, the catch to Prime Day is you need to be an Amazon Prime customer to access the deals.

Remember Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, and even free trial Prime members can get Amazon Prime Day deals. You can sign up to the Amazon Prime free trial here.

You can find out more about Amazon Prime and the huge number of features it offers in our complete guide to Amazon Prime.

Be sure to cancel your subscription before your free trial ends to avoid being charged, unless of course you find yourself enjoying it! Find out more about how to cancel your subscription properly here.

If you’ve previously had a free trial of Amazon Prime, you might be surprised to hear that you can do so again if it has been more than a year since your last trial.