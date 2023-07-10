Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales events in the world, with the retail giant offering deals and discounts that rival Black Friday – and now it happens twice a year.

This year, Prime Day is on 11-12 July 2023.

The event therefore lasts for two full days. The only catch is that to participate you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, with all the deals reserved for those who subscribe to Amazon’s subscription service.

It’s worth it though. So far we’ve seen big savings on smart home devices, laptops, phones, smartwatches, and Amazon’s own devices of course. Plus, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to the deals without committing to a full subscription.

Amazon itself has already said the UK will see great deals on Samsung, Shark, Levi’s, Oral-B, Tefal products, while in the US you can be sure of savings on Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony.

Whilst Prime Day is an Amazon event, that hasn’t stopped many of its competitors joining in with sales of their own. Some may even price match Amazon, which is great news if you’re not a Prime subscriber.

We’re sharing deals from across the web from Amazon and beyond, and you can find even more top picks in our dedicated deals section.

When is Prime Day?

The first Prime Day sale will take place from 11-12 July. We’ll then likely see a separate sale event later in the year, probably around October.

Which countries get Prime Day?

While Amazon itself may be a global phenomenon, Prime Day isn’t, with a distinct focus on Europe – plus places such as the US and China. Still, it’s hardly niche – here are the countries that took part in Prime Day 2022, as it will likely be a similar list for 2023:

Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US.

Best Amazon deals you can get right now

Below is a selection of the very best Amazon deals currently available. We start with the best US Amazon deals but scroll down to see Amazon UK deals.

The best Amazon deals US Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 1 From: Amazon Was: $1,549.99 Now: $1,449.99 ($100 off) View Deal Apple 10.2in iPad (2021) 2 From: Amazon Was: $329 Now: $249.99 ($79.01 off) View Deal The 2021 iPad isn’t the latest model anymore, but it remains a great buy – especially at this price. It might only look like $59 off, but the extra $20 discount is applied at checkout. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50in 3 From: Amazon Was: $449.99 Now: $289.99 (36% off) View Deal It’s a 4K TV with a Fire Stick built-in, made by Amazon. This is the 50in model, but there are also 43in and 55in sizes. They’re all discounted by roughly the same amount.



The 4-Series is more of a budget TV and doesn’t have hands-free voice control or two-way video calling like the Omni range. But if that doesn’t bother you, this is a good deal.



Remember this is a Prime Exclusive Deal, so you need to be a Prime member to get this price. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 4 From: Amazon Was: $1,099.99 Now: $835.99 ($264 off) View Deal A hefty discount on Microsoft’s premium tablet makes it significantly more affordable. You still need to buy the keyboard cover separately, but this is a big saving on the Core i5/256GB model. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) 5 From: Amazon Was: $89.99 Now: $44.99 (50% off) View Deal The latest model of the Echo Show 5 is a massive half-price in the Prime Day sale.



It’s the smallest model with a 5.5in screen but this means it can go just about anywhere in the house. Get $65 off the Kindle Paperwhite Kids 6 From: Amazon Was: $169.99 Now: $104.99 ($65 off) View Deal You’ll need Prime but if you want a Kindle for your kids, this is an excellent offer. It’s a waterproof, 16GB model that comes with one year subscription to Kids+ and a two-year guarantee. Amazon Fire TV 65in Omni QLED 4K UHD smart TV 7 From: Amazon Was: $799.99 Now: $599.99 (25% off) View Deal This is Amazon’s top-of-the-range TV with Alexa and Fire TV built in.



It comes in 65- and 75in sizes, and offers even better picture quality than the regular Omni-series models, with local dimming for better contrast.



There’s 25% off the 65in model right now, bringing it down to a great-value $599.99, and you don’t need to be a Prime Member to get this price. Get $100 off the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute 8 From: Dyson Was: $749.99 Now: $649.99 ($100 off) View Deal We’d recommend the V15 Detect – especially at this price. It features Dyson’s green laser and piezo sensor, for illuminating dust and measuring what it picks up. Plus, the Absolute model comes with an armful of great cleaning tools, including the handy hair screw tool. Amazon Fire TV 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote Pro 9 From: Amazon Was: $89.98 Now: $52.98 (41% off) View Deal For Prime Day, Amazon is offering $30 off this streaming bundle, which is made up of its top of the range Fire TV stick with its dedicated Alexa Voice Remote.



You can get all the big streaming apps such as Netflix and Disney+, and assign your favourite apps to the Alexa Voice Remote via the customisable buttons. Ring Video doorbell with free Amazon Echo Pop 10 From: Amazon Was: £99.99 Now: £59.99 (40% off + free Echo Pop) View Deal Amazon is throwing in a free Echo Pop smart speaker with an already discounted Ring Video doorbell, meaning you can get two smart home products for just £59.99.



You can also upgrade the audio-only Echo Pop to an Echo Show 5 smart video speaker for an extra £35. You can read up more on the devices here.

If you’re based in the UK, here are the top offers available in Britain:

What are the best Prime Day deals?

It’s difficult to predict which deals will be the biggest and best each year, but looking at previous Prime Days does give us a good sense – and Amazon itself has already hinted at some of the deals we can expect.

Amazon devices and services are definite

There isn’t much science to this. Amazon is sure to have Echo, Fire, Kindle, and Ring discounts on Prime Day as they have in the past.

That won’t be it though. Amazon has previously delivered offers including free three-month trials of Audible and Kindle Unlimited and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, plus discounts on purchases across Prime Video and Amazon Fresh, and even free games through Prime Gaming.

Though what we’d really like to see is an extended Prime trial beyond the current 30-day limit.

How to get the best Prime Day deals

With so many products on offer, it can be overwhelming to know what to buy and whether you should buy it. Here are few things to keep in mind:

Make a shortlist of the products you really want and start looking at average prices now, and Amazon’s current price

Ensure you’re already logged into your Prime Account so there’s no fumbling around on the day – sign up for the 30-day free trial if you don’t have Amazon Prime

Make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date now to be ready to make quick purchases on the day.

Consider turning on Amazon’s 1-click purchase option so you can beat the masses to the deal as soon as it’s announced

Use the Watch this Deal button on upcoming deals you see on Amazon’s website, to make sure you don’t miss them.

Join the Waitlist for products that say 100% claimed, because people often change their minds and don’t buy. You’ll get a notification to alert you if more become available.

Remember to compare prices against rivals

Prime Day rivals from across the web

As Amazon Prime Day grows, the company’s competitors have begun joining in with the fun. Keep an eye on the following retailers for deals to rival Amazon’s when the sale arrives:

US Prime Day alternatives

UK Prime Day alternatives

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a major sale event hosted by Amazon that offers exclusive discounts to its Prime members. Amazon launched its first Prime Day in the summer of 2015, to celebrate its 20th birthday. Prime Day 2022 was the company’s eighth such event, now joined by the inaugural Prime Early Access Sale.

Customers need to have a Prime membership to access Prime Day promotions or deals. Here’s our step-by-step guide on signing up, or go to Amazon now to get its 30-day free trial.

The Amazon Prime service started out as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery, but quickly evolved to include additional benefits such as access to Amazon’s Netflix rival service, Prime Video, Twitch gaming, Prime Now and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime benefits.

How to get Amazon Prime

As mentioned, the catch to Prime Day is you need to be an Amazon Prime customer to access the deals.

Remember Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, and even free trial Prime members can get Amazon Prime Day deals. You can sign up to the Amazon Prime free trial here.

You can find out more about Amazon Prime and the huge number of features it offers in our complete guide to Amazon Prime.

Be sure to cancel your subscription before your free trial ends to avoid being charged, unless of course you find yourself enjoying it! Find out more about how to cancel your subscription properly here.

If you’ve previously had a free trial of Amazon Prime, you might be surprised to hear that you can do so again if it has been more than a year since your last trial.