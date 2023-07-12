Amazon Prime Day 2023: The best tech deals

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales events in the world, with the retail giant offering deals and discounts that rival Black Friday – and now it happens twice a year.
The event lasts for two full days finishing today, 12 July. The only catch is that to participate you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, with the best deals reserved for those who subscribe to Amazon’s subscription service.
It’s worth it though. So far we’ve seen big savings on smart home devices, laptops, phones, smartwatches, and Amazon’s own devices of course. Plus, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to the deals without committing to a full subscription.
Amazon’s competitors aren’t going to miss out, so many are running copycat sales – great news if you’re not a Prime subscriber.
And the deals you’ll find here aren’t just from Amazon – we’re checking all the major retailers. You’ll also find more top picks in our dedicated deals section.
When is Prime Day?
It started yesterday and finishes today, on 11-12 July 2023. We’ll then likely see a separate sale event later in the year, probably around October.
Which countries get Prime Day?
While Amazon itself may be a global phenomenon, Prime Day isn’t, with a distinct focus on Europe – plus places such as the US and China. Still, it’s hardly niche – here are the countries that took part in Prime Day 2022, as it will likely be a similar list for 2023:
Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US.
Best Amazon Prime Day deals
Below is a selection of the very best Amazon deals currently available. We start with the best US Amazon deals but scroll down to see Amazon UK deals.
The best Amazon deals US
Apple 10.2in iPad (2021)
From: Amazon
Was: $329
Now: $249.99 ($79.01 off)
The 2021 iPad isn’t the latest model anymore, but it remains a great buy – especially at this price. It might only look like $59 off, but the extra $20 discount is applied at checkout.
Save $70 on the Ninja Speedi
From: Best Buy
Was: $199.99
Now: $129.99 ($70 off)
The Ninja Speedi is a phenomenal multi-cooker that can steam as well as bake and air fry – and it can do it at the same time, so you can cook two dishes at once. Read our review to find out more but we highly recommend it. At this price, it’s a steal – and you don’t even need Prime.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50in
From: Amazon
Was: $449.99
Now: $289.99 (36% off)
It’s a 4K TV with a Fire Stick built-in, made by Amazon. This is the 50in model, but there are also 43in and 55in sizes. They’re all discounted by roughly the same amount.
The 4-Series is more of a budget TV and doesn’t have hands-free voice control or two-way video calling like the Omni range. But if that doesn’t bother you, this is a good deal.
Remember this is a Prime Exclusive Deal, so you need to be a Prime member to get this price.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
From: Amazon
Was: $1,099.99
Now: $835.99 ($264 off)
A hefty discount on Microsoft’s premium tablet makes it significantly more affordable. You still need to buy the keyboard cover separately, but this is a big saving on the Core i5/256GB model.
Ring Video doorbell with free Amazon Echo Pop
From: Amazon
Was: £99.99
Now: £59.99 (40% off + free Echo Pop)
Amazon is throwing in a free Echo Pop smart speaker with an already discounted Ring Video doorbell, meaning you can get two smart home products for just £59.99.
You can also upgrade the audio-only Echo Pop to an Echo Show 5 smart video speaker for an extra £35. You can read up more on the devices here.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) with clock
From: Amazon US
Was: $59.99
Now: $29.99 (50% off)
The Echo Dot is always better with a clock display and with 50% off this is a great opportunity to buy a fifth-gen model with clock for less.
Use the options below the colour choice to add a free Sengled smart light bulb or, if you prefer, a four-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen)
From: Amazon
Was: $89.99
Now: $44.99 (50% off)
The latest model of the Echo Show 5 is a massive half-price in the Prime Day sale.
It’s the smallest model with a 5.5in screen but this means it can go just about anywhere in the house.
Get $65 off the Kindle Paperwhite Kids
From: Amazon
Was: $169.99
Now: $104.99 ($65 off)
You’ll need Prime but if you want a Kindle for your kids, this is an excellent offer. It’s a waterproof, 16GB model that comes with one year subscription to Kids+ and a two-year guarantee.
Get $100 off the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute
From: Dyson
Was: $749.99
Now: $649.99 ($100 off)
We’d recommend the V15 Detect – especially at this price. It features Dyson’s green laser and piezo sensor, for illuminating dust and measuring what it picks up. Plus, the Absolute model comes with an armful of great cleaning tools, including the handy hair screw tool.
Amazon Fire TV 65in Omni QLED 4K UHD smart TV
From: Amazon
Was: $799.99
Now: $599.99 (25% off)
This is Amazon’s top-of-the-range TV with Alexa and Fire TV built in.
It comes in 65- and 75in sizes, and offers even better picture quality than the regular Omni-series models, with local dimming for better contrast.
There’s 25% off the 65in model right now, bringing it down to a great-value $599.99, and you don’t need to be a Prime Member to get this price.
Amazon Fire TV 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote Pro
From: Amazon
Was: $89.98
Now: $52.98 (41% off)
For Prime Day, Amazon is offering $30 off this streaming bundle, which is made up of its top of the range Fire TV stick with its dedicated Alexa Voice Remote.
You can get all the big streaming apps such as Netflix and Disney+, and assign your favourite apps to the Alexa Voice Remote via the customisable buttons.
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Service
From: Amazon
Was: $199
Now: $98.99 ($100 off)
Half-price deal on top-end 23andme DNA and Health kit for Prime Day.
Google Pixel 7 Pro
From: Amazon
Was: $899
Now: $649 (28% off)
Right now you can get a whopping $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro via Amazon’s Prime Day sale. This smartphone comes with 128GB worth of storage, a 120Hz refresh rate, an all-day battery life and a powerful camera with a 5x telephoto lens.
Get $350 off the latest Dell XPS 13 Plus
From: Dell
Was: $1,949
Now: $1,599 ($350 off)
The XPS 13 Plus was only announced in May, but there are already some sizeable discounts available – including on this Intel Core i7-1360P model with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and 3.5K OLED touchscreen.
Save $300 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
From: Amazon
Was: $899.99
Now: $599.99 ($300 off)
The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the cheapest its been all year, and offers incredible value for under $600. However, you’ll have to be a Prime member to access this deal.
If you’re based in the UK, here are the top offers available in Britain:
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
From: Amazon
Was: £64.99
Now: £37.99 (42% off)
Amazon jumped up the prices of its Fire TV sticks earlier this year, so £37.99 for the 4K Max model is an excellent offer.
This top of the range streaming stick offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, access to apps such as Netflix and Disney+, and Live View Picture-in-Picture with Amazon doorbells.
Google Pixel 6a
From: Amazon
Was: £399
Now: £299 (£100 off)
Get an amazing £100 off the excellent Google Pixel 6a
Apple 10.2in iPad (2021) 64GB
From: Amazon
Was: £369
Now: £299 (£70 off)
Get an iPad for less with this great deal. Like others here, you must be a Prime member.
This is for the 64GB version, but there’s 14% off the 256GB model too. It’s a bit less than the 19% off the smaller-capacity version, but it’s still cheaper than Apple’s price.
Amazon Fire Max 11
From: Amazon
Was: £249.99
Now: £139.99 (44% off)
This is Amazon’s latest and most powerful tablet, and the only Fire tablet released in 2023, now available at almost half-price.
Sony WF-1000XM4
From: Amazon
Was: £250
Now: £149 (£101 off)
Our favourite wireless earbuds are now cheaper than ever before thanks to this limited-time Amazon Prime Day deal.
Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED 4K HDR smart TV
From: Amazon
Was: £749.99
Now: £449.99 (£300 off)
If you’re a Prime member, this is an excellent deal on Amazon’s latest and greatest smart TV. It has hands-free Alexa, superb 4K HDR picture quality, a good set of inputs and runs the Fire TV software which is great for streaming from lots of different services.
Get 30% off the Ninja Speedi
From: Amazon
Was: £249.99
Now: £174.99 (£75 off)
This is a huge discount on one of the best multi-cookers we’ve ever tested. Read our review to find out more. It can steam air fry, steam bake, steam, grill, air fry, bake and roast, dehydrate, sear and sauté, slow cook and cook two dishes at a time. It’s a bargain at this price, but you’ll need Prime to get it.
Get £200 off the new Huawei MateBook X Pro
From: Amazon
Was: £1,799.99
Now: £1,599.99 (£200 off)
The 2023 MateBook X Pro has only just come out, but Amazon is already offering a significant saving for Prime Day. There’s also £200 off the MateBook 16s, but you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of either.
Amazon Echo Dot 5 with Clock
From: Amazon
Was: £64.99
Now: £31.99 (51% off)
The Echo Dot is always better with a clock display and this discount is amazingly better than half price on only last year’s model.
If you prefer, the regular Echo Dot is 60% off at just £21.99.
Samsung The Frame 2023
From: Amazon
Was: £1,499
Now: £989 (£510 off)
There’s a huge saving on this 55in flagship lifestyle TV from Samsung and it’s the latest 2023 model. The limited-time Prime Day sale means it’s cheaper than ever before.
And you can get the smaller 43in model with a discount of £320, too.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+
From: Amazon
Was: £449
Now: £319 (£130 off)
Xiaomi’s latest mid-range phone was already great value at its usual price, but this 29% discount makes it cheaper than ever.
Get £130 off the Dyson V15 Detect in nickel at John Lewis
From: John Lewis
Was: £599.99
Now: £469.99 (£130 off)
We think that the Dyson V15 Detect is a great cleaner and this is its lowest price so far. It’s fitted with a laser to illuminate dust you might otherwise miss and an LCD screen that displays battery life, troubleshooting and information on dust collected. Note that this model does not come with the hair screw tool.
Get £350 off the latest Dell XPS 13 Plus
From: Dell
Was: £1,998.98
Now: £1,648.98 (£350 off)
The XPS 13 Plus was only announced in May, but there are already some sizeable discounts available – including on this Intel Core i7-1360P model with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and 3.5K OLED touchscreen.
Get a big discount on the smart Oral-B iO5
From: Amazon
Was: £280 (RRP)
Now: £89.99 (Lowest ever price)
You’ll need Prime for this deal but it’s worth it. The iO5 regularly sells for less than its RRP but this is at least £20 lower than its best-ever price to date. It’s a feature-packed smart brush with brilliant cleaning performance. Find out more in our review.
What are the best Prime Day deals?
It’s difficult to predict which deals will be the biggest and best each year, but looking at previous Prime Days does give us a good sense – and Amazon itself has already hinted at some of the deals we can expect.
Amazon devices and services are definite
There isn’t much science to this. Amazon is sure to have Echo, Fire, Kindle, and Ring discounts on Prime Day as they have in the past.
That won’t be it though. Amazon has previously delivered offers including free three-month trials of Audible and Kindle Unlimited and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, plus discounts on purchases across Prime Video and Amazon Fresh, and even free games through Prime Gaming.
Though what we’d really like to see is an extended Prime trial beyond the current 30-day limit.
How to get the best Prime Day deals
With so many products on offer, it can be overwhelming to know what to buy and whether you should buy it. Here are few things to keep in mind:
- Make a shortlist of the products you really want and start looking at average prices now, and Amazon’s current price
- Ensure you’re already logged into your Prime Account so there’s no fumbling around on the day – sign up for the 30-day free trial if you don’t have Amazon Prime
- Make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date now to be ready to make quick purchases on the day.
- Consider turning on Amazon’s 1-click purchase option so you can beat the masses to the deal as soon as it’s announced
- Use the Watch this Deal button on upcoming deals you see on Amazon’s website, to make sure you don’t miss them.
- Join the Waitlist for products that say 100% claimed, because people often change their minds and don’t buy. You’ll get a notification to alert you if more become available.
- Remember to compare prices against rivals
Prime Day rivals from across the web
As Amazon Prime Day grows, the company’s competitors have begun joining in with the fun. Keep an eye on the following retailers for deals to rival Amazon’s when the sale arrives:
US Prime Day alternatives
UK Prime Day alternatives
- Argos
- Boots
- Carphone Warehouse
- Currys PC World
- Debenhams
- Dell
- Ebay
- John Lewis
- Laptops Direct
- Very
- Zavvi
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is a major sale event hosted by Amazon that offers exclusive discounts to its Prime members. Amazon launched its first Prime Day in the summer of 2015, to celebrate its 20th birthday. Prime Day 2022 was the company’s eighth such event, now joined by the inaugural Prime Early Access Sale.
Customers need to have a Prime membership to access Prime Day promotions or deals. Here’s our step-by-step guide on signing up, or go to Amazon now to get its 30-day free trial.
The Amazon Prime service started out as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery, but quickly evolved to include additional benefits such as access to Amazon’s Netflix rival service, Prime Video, Twitch gaming, Prime Now and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime benefits.
How to get Amazon Prime
As mentioned, the catch to Prime Day is you need to be an Amazon Prime customer to access the deals.
Remember Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, and even free trial Prime members can get Amazon Prime Day deals. You can sign up to the Amazon Prime free trial here.
You can find out more about Amazon Prime and the huge number of features it offers in our complete guide to Amazon Prime.
Be sure to cancel your subscription before your free trial ends to avoid being charged, unless of course you find yourself enjoying it! Find out more about how to cancel your subscription properly here.
If you’ve previously had a free trial of Amazon Prime, you might be surprised to hear that you can do so again if it has been more than a year since your last trial.