Black Mirror fans were devastated when the series was taken off Channel 4 and moved over to subscription service Netflix for season 3, but while the show’s quality has wobbled a little since the move it’s still capable of the same mind-bending sci-fi spectacle.

With season 5 out of the way, will Charlie Brooker's dystopian creation return for a 6th? Here's everything we know so far.

When is Black Mirror back on?

Netflix confirm that Black Mirror will return in June 2023, with exact dates to be confirmed.

You can watch the official trailer and date reveal below:

How many episodes will there be?

Season 6 will have more episodes that season 5, which consisted of just three episodes. We don’t know the exact number, but the series has confirmed the cast for the first three episodes, with more to be announced.

Who’s in the cast?

The show always attracts a star-studded cast – and the sixth season is no different. Here is who is confirmed so far:

Aaron Paul

Anjana Vasan

Annie Murphy

Auden Thornton

Ben Barnes

Clara Rugaard

Daniel Portman

Danny Ramirez

David Shields

Himesh Patel

John Hannah

Josh Hartnett

Kate Mara

Michael Cera

Monica Dolan

Myha’la Herrold

Paapa Essiedu

Rob Delaney

Rory Culkin

Salma Hayek Pinault

Samuel Blenkin

Zazie Beetz

Black Mirror season 6 episode details

Speaking to Tudum, showrunner Charlie Brooker said: “Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is.”

The latest teaser (linked above) shows all the usual dystopia and violence, with scenes set in space, sentient Macs and more.

How to watch Black Mirror

Black Mirror is exclusive to Netflix, and is released as an entire season rather than a staggered release. That means you’ll be able to binge-watch the show, so long as you can stomach it.

Netflix prices start from just $6.99/£4.99 per month, and currently offers not only the seasons it produced but also the first two seasons, originally aired on Channel 4.

You can also pick up the Channel 4 episodes, season 3, and season 4 on DVD or Blu-ray if you want a physical copy you can hang onto.