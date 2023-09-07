The Great British Bake Off 2023 potential air date and presenters

Get your pastries and Hollywood Handshakes at the ready, because the next season of The Great British Bake Off is airing soon.

Here’s everything you need to know, including when to tune in, who the presenters are, how to watch it from the US and abroad and how to apply to compete in the main series yourself.

When will The Great British Bake Off 2023 air?

The Great British Bake Off 2023 doesn’t yet have an air date, and has just been listed as ‘coming soon‘. However, we can estimate when it will be.

September is practically a certainty, as the previous two seasons started on the 13th and 21st respectively. Bake Off is not on the TV schedule for next week (despite rumours of it airing on the 12th), so we estimate that the series will kick off on either the 19th or 26th of September.

Hopefully, we’ll get an announcement in the coming days.

In these modern times, you don’t just have to watch the bakers struggle with a technical recipe the traditional way. Instead, you can watch on the Channel 4 website – live or on-demand with catch-up through a wide range of devices including smart TVs, games consoles, media streamers, phones and tablets.

Is there a trailer for The Great British Bake Off 2023?

Whilst we haven’t met the bakers yet, we do have a teaser trailer that gives us a first look at our new presenter, Alison Hammond:

Heaven is a bake on Earth.



The Great British Bake Off.

Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Pjh4tlxCZe — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 30, 2023

Who are the presenters and judges of Bake Off 2023?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will once again be judging our bakers, but the presenters have had a mix-up this year. Noel Fielding will be back as usual, but Matt Lucas has left the tent due to scheduling conflicts. Whilst fans may be sad to see him go, there is an upside. He will be replaced by UK national treasure, Alison Hammond.

Alison has been in the tent once before on the charity series of the show. Here’s a teaser of some of the antics you can expect below:

Who are the contestants in Bake Off 2023?

The contestants for this year have not been announced yet, but we’ll update this article as soon as we know more.

Who won the GBBO 2022?

The winner of The Great British Bake Off 2022 was Syabira, who won the heart of the nation with her charming personality and Malaysian-inspired bakes.

Congratulations to Syabira – winner of The Great British Bake Off 2022! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Mcgk9MkMzJ — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 15, 2022

Where to watch Bake Off from outside the UK

As per usual, Bake Off is available through regular UK broadcast TV (or however you get your TV), airing on Channel 4.

If you want to watch from outside the UK – such as the US, where you might know it as The Great British Baking Show – then there are a couple of ways to watch the latest series.

Watch The Great British Baking Show on Netflix

Netflix has the rights to The Great British Baking Show, and typically airs the latest episodes three days after they release in the UK.

Therefore, you can catch all the activity in the tent on Fridays, providing you have a Netflix account. Subscriptions for this start from $6.99 per month.

Watch The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 with a VPN

If you’re worried about spoilers and want to watch the latest episodes as soon as possible, then there is another way: use a VPN (virtual private network) to make it appear as if your device is local if you want to watch along with the UK on the Channel 4 website.

There are loads of VPNs out there, but our top recommendations are NordVPN and Surfshark, both of which we’ve found to be reliable, speedy, and pretty affordable. If you want to see what other options are out there, then take a look at our list of the best VPNs for streaming video.

Once you’ve downloaded and installed your VPN onto your device, here’s the steps you need to take:

Connect to a UK sever on your chosen VPN

Sign up for an account (it’s free, but requires your email)

Search for The Great British Bake Off, click on the latest season and watch away!

The Channel 4 website requires you to turn off any ad-blockers – which includes any optional ad-blocking in your VPN – so make sure you do that before trying to watch. If you still can’t connect, try a different server within your VPN until you find one that works for you.

Please note that this is against Channel 4’s terms of service, so proceed at your own risk.

How to apply to be on the GBBO

If you’re a budding baker and would like to apply for Bake Off, then applications for 2024 should open when the new season begins. You will be able to send in your details to be on the show via the official sign-up page.