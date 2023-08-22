If you’re a student looking for the best deals on tech for the back to school season, then you’ve come to the right place.

This guide to finding the best student discounts and deals available will help you get everything you need for university – including laptops, tablets, smartphones and software – without breaking the bank.

We’ve gathered together the best deals we could find to make sure you can stay thrifty and save on your student budget. Also, see our round-up of the best tech for college and university.

Best student discounts right now

Where to find the best student deals and discounts

Once you start looking, you’ll realise that there are thousands of deals designed exclusively for students elsewhere on the web. It can be quite overwhelming, so we’ve picked out the best.

There are even more student tech discounts available to browse on the Student Beans discounts page. You can search all types of student tech deals there, to find everything you’re looking for quickly and easily.

Adobe student deals

If your course involves any kind of design, video or photography elements then Adobe Creative Cloud is an excellent suite of software to have in your arsenal. Sadly this is rather expensive, which doesn’t lend itself easily to a student budget. See our dedicated guide to Adobe CC.

There is, of course, the student discount, which has a fantastic 65% off. You can get the entire package for just £16.24 per month compared with the regular price of £49.94 per month. Get Creative Cloud for Students here.

Amazon Prime for students

Being a student isn’t all about work. Sometimes you need to take a break from pouring over textbooks, a chance to relax, recharge, and binge-watch your favourite series.

One excellent way of doing this is through Amazon’s Student version of Prime. There’s a whopping six-month free trial, and after that, your membership just over half price at £47.49 per year. With Prime, you get access to the Amazon Video library for unlimited streaming, but you’ll also get free next day delivery and plenty more.

Apple Education Store

Apple has a good student discount programme available if you know where to look.

You’ll find the Education Store here. You can read more about how to buy from the Apple Education Store over on our sister site, Macworld.

Also, check out the 10% Apple discount available from Student Beans if you haven’t already.

Dell student deals

Dell has a similar Student Store, offering a number of discounts across its range of laptops and desktops when you create a free account. Considering the fact that Dell is making some of the best PCs on the market at the moment, this is a tempting offer.

Go to the Dell Student Store now to learn more.

Lenovo student deals

Much like Microsoft and Apple, Lenovo has its own store for students where it promises savings of up to 5% on its range of laptops. To access the deals you’ll need to create a free account on the Student Store.

Microsoft student deals

Microsoft has its own Student Store, which includes a decent range of deals and discounts. On the software side, students can get Office 365 for free, which Microsoft emphasises is not a trial. You need your school email address to claim. Office 365 includes Word, Excel and all the other Office apps. Read our full guide to getting Microsoft Office.