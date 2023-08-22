If you’re a student looking for the best deals on tech for the back to school season, then you’ve come to the right place.
This guide to finding the best student discounts and deals available will help you get everything you need for university – including laptops, tablets, smartphones and software – without breaking the bank.
We’ve gathered together the best deals we could find to make sure you can stay thrifty and save on your student budget. Also, see our round-up of the best tech for college and university.
You might also like to check out our round-up of the best student bank accounts, and the best laptops for students. We’ve also made a list of the best phone contracts for students, and the best VPN deals for students.
Best student discounts right now
Adobe Creative Cloud Student Discount
From: Adobe UK
Was: £49.94 per month
Now: £16.24 per month (65% off)
Right now, students and teachers can get the Adobe CC programs for even cheaper than usual for the first year and then a reduced rate after the introductory year. Read our full guide to buying Adobe CC.
Apple Education Store Discount
From: Apple
Now: Savings on Macs, MacBooks and iPads
An Education Store discount can save you hundreds on Mac computers. Here’s everything you need to know about getting an Education Store discount from Apple.
Mondly Language Learning App – Premium
From: Mondly
Was: £1999.99
Now: £89.99 (95% off)
Learn a new language with the Mondly app, which has a mega 95% discount right now on its Premium plan with lifetime access to all 41 languages.
Microsoft Student Store
From: Microsoft
Now: 10% off Surface range
The Microsoft Student Store offers a range of discounts on Microsoft products. Students can save hundreds of pounds on desktops and laptops and get Office 365 for free.
OnePlus Student Bundles
From: OnePlus
Now: Up to 25% off the entire OnePlus range
Verified students can get up to 40% off of any product from OnePlus, with savings to be had right now across the OnePlus 11 series and the Nord 3.
Dell Student Store
From: Dell
Now: Up to 30% off
Dell is offering up to 20% off of its XPS, Alienware, Dell Gaming devices and Dell peripherals.
Spotify Premium Student
From: Spotify
Now: £5.99 per month (£6 off Premium plan)
Spotify’s Student account is nearly half the price of the standard Premium plan and includes ad-free listening, offline music and millions of songs.
Lenovo Student Store
From: Lenovo
Now: 5% off the site
Lenovo offers an extra 5% discount to students and teachers site-wide, excluding deals with a specific ecoupon. Learn more here.
Udemy Online Courses
From: Udemy
Was: From £20 to £200
Now: Starting from £10.99
Looking to train in an extra skill? Udemy offers online courses in a range of subjects – design, business, IT and academia. Many of their courses are now discounted, and you can even get some for free.
Parallels Desktop for Mac Student Edition
From: Parallels
Was: £69.99
Now: £44.99 (30% off)
If you want to run Windows on your Mac, then Parallels Desktop 16 is one to consider. Students get a discounted plan, with 50% off the standard price.
Where to find the best student deals and discounts
Once you start looking, you’ll realise that there are thousands of deals designed exclusively for students elsewhere on the web. It can be quite overwhelming, so we’ve picked out the best.
There are even more student tech discounts available to browse on the Student Beans discounts page. You can search all types of student tech deals there, to find everything you’re looking for quickly and easily.
Adobe student deals
If your course involves any kind of design, video or photography elements then Adobe Creative Cloud is an excellent suite of software to have in your arsenal. Sadly this is rather expensive, which doesn’t lend itself easily to a student budget. See our dedicated guide to Adobe CC.
There is, of course, the student discount, which has a fantastic 65% off. You can get the entire package for just £16.24 per month compared with the regular price of £49.94 per month. Get Creative Cloud for Students here.
Amazon Prime for students
Being a student isn’t all about work. Sometimes you need to take a break from pouring over textbooks, a chance to relax, recharge, and binge-watch your favourite series.
One excellent way of doing this is through Amazon’s Student version of Prime. There’s a whopping six-month free trial, and after that, your membership just over half price at £47.49 per year. With Prime, you get access to the Amazon Video library for unlimited streaming, but you’ll also get free next day delivery and plenty more.
Apple Education Store
Apple has a good student discount programme available if you know where to look.
You’ll find the Education Store here. You can read more about how to buy from the Apple Education Store over on our sister site, Macworld.
Also, check out the 10% Apple discount available from Student Beans if you haven’t already.
Dell student deals
Dell has a similar Student Store, offering a number of discounts across its range of laptops and desktops when you create a free account. Considering the fact that Dell is making some of the best PCs on the market at the moment, this is a tempting offer.
Go to the Dell Student Store now to learn more.
Lenovo student deals
Much like Microsoft and Apple, Lenovo has its own store for students where it promises savings of up to 5% on its range of laptops. To access the deals you’ll need to create a free account on the Student Store.
Microsoft student deals
Microsoft has its own Student Store, which includes a decent range of deals and discounts. On the software side, students can get Office 365 for free, which Microsoft emphasises is not a trial. You need your school email address to claim. Office 365 includes Word, Excel and all the other Office apps. Read our full guide to getting Microsoft Office.