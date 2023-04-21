How to watch the Premier League live

The 2022-23 Premier League is fast approaching its conclusion, but there’s still plenty to be decided at both ends of the table.

Arsenal are currently leading the way in their quest for a first title in 19 years, but Man City are right on their tails. Joining them in the top four are Man Utd and Newcastle, although plenty of sides are still in contention for a Champions League place.

Eighth-placed Liverpool still have an outside chance of the top four, but Chelsea are languishing in mid-table. At the other end, there could still be plenty more twists and turns in an unpredictable relegation battle. Here’s how to watch the televised games live, both from the UK and elsewhere.

What Premier League games are on TV this week?

It’s a crucial week in the Premier League, with every team out of the FA Cup in action twice. Here are all the live fixtures in the UK, alongside the relevant channel and kick-off time:

Fri 21 Apr

Arsenal vs Southampton – KO 8pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR

Sat 22 Apr

Fulham vs Leeds – KO 12.30pm – BT Sport 1/Ultimate

Sun 23 Apr

Newcastle vs Tottenham – KO 2pm – Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR

Tue 25 Apr

Wolves vs Crystal Palace – KO 7.30pm – BT Sport 3

Aston Villa vs Fulham – KO 7.45pm – BT Sport 2

Leeds vs Leicester – KO 7.45pm – BT Sport 1/Ultimate

Wed 26 Apr

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton – KO 7.30pm – BT Sport 4

Chelsea vs Brentford – KO 7.45pm – BT Sport 3

West Ham vs Liverpool – KO 7.45pm – BT Sport 2

Man City vs Arsenal – KO 8pm – BT Sport 1/Ultimate

Thu 27 Apr

Everton vs Newcastle – KO 7.45pm – BT Sport 2

Southampton vs Bournemouth – KO 7.45pm – BT Sport 3

Tottenham vs Man Utd – KO 8.15pm – BT Sport 1/Ultimate

How to watch the Premier League on Sky Sports

You probably already know, but Sky Sports is the main place to watch the Premier League in the UK.

Sky has its own dedicated channel for the league and you’ll find many games on the likes of Main Event and Showcase, too. Throughout the season, the broadcaster is showing a total of 128 live games.

Packages start at £46 per month for 18 months, or £20 extra per month for 18 months if you if you already have a Sky TV subscription. There was previously the option to get just Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for £18 per month, but that no longer seems to be available.

Whichever option you choose, you’ll also get access on your phone, tablet and/or laptop via Sky Go. See all the options on the Sky website.

However, if you sign up to Sky Q with a Sky Sports package, you can also watch in HDR quality. Learn more in our separate guide: How to get HDR on Sky Q

How to watch the Premier League on Now

If you don’t want to commit to a Sky contract and satellite dish on your house, that’s not a problem. Sky has its Now streaming service as an alternative option, and there are no restrictions on the content you can access.

Now is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, Chromecast and even games consoles.

A Day Pass provides 24 hours of access and costs £11.99 – this is great for one-off occasions.

However, it’s going to make much more sense to get the Month Pass if you plan to watch every weekend. This costs £34.99 per month, but you can cancel at any time.

That includes a week of free Now Boost, which adds 1080p video (rather than the usual 720p), removes ads and lets you stream on up to three devices at the same time (instead of the usual one). After that, it costs £6 per month extra.

Click here to view Now’s Sky Sports Pass packages.

How to watch the Premier League on BT Sport

Your secondary place for Premier League action after Sky is BT Sport. This season, there are a total of 52 live games available.

There are a few options when it comes to signing up to BT Sport, firstly by combining it with BT Broadband. Put your postcode into the website to see what deals are available.

On the TV side, prices start at £18 per month for the duration of a 24-month contract. In exchange, you’ll get all the BT Sport channels, plus Eurosport, Discovery+, AMC and a recordable TV box with 300 hours of storage space.

You can also combine broadband with just the BT Sport app (from £49.99pm with £29.99 upfront) – it works on mobile, tablet, smart TV and console – or buy the Monthly Pass for £25pm. If your device supports it, you’ll still be able to watch in up to 4K HDR quality.

Sky customers can get BT Sport added to their existing contract from £29.99 with £20 upfront.

How to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Over the last couple of years, Amazon has gradually increased the amount of sport shown on its Prime Video streaming service. Tennis is the main sport, but there are 20 Premier League games available this season.

When they are (check the schedule above) you can watch via a web browser or use the Prime Video app on a wide range of devices to tune in.

If you’re already an Amazon Prime member then you have access to Prime Video included in your subscription. It currently costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 per year, but there are plenty of other perks.

New customers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial. Sign up via the Amazon website, although you’ll need a VPN to access the football if your account if you’re based outside the UK. It’s not available in the US or elsewhere.

Can I watch the Premier League for free?

Not live, provided you’re based in the UK. The BBC has had a few live games during pandemic-affected seasons, but that’s not the case anymore.

It means you’ll have to be content with highlights, but there are plenty of places to catch up on the games. The obvious one is Match of the Day, the BBC’s highlights programme. It’s usually broadcast on both Saturday and Sunday evenings, as well as mid-week when there’s a full round of fixtures. It’s available live on BBC One or via BBC iPlayer, although you’ll need a TV licence.

However, if you’d rather not tune in for punditry or manager interviews, Sky Sports uploads highlights of every match (including the ones they’re not showing) to its YouTube channel.

Clips are also regularly posted on Twitter, especially to the @btsportfootball and @SkySportsPL accounts.

How to watch the Premier League outside the UK

Before trying to watch UK TV from abroad, it’s worth checking which broadcaster has the rights to the Premier League where you’re based. For example, it’s NBC Sports in the US, Optus Sport in Australia and Canal+ in France.

However, if you’re just visiting another country, accessing your UK-based subscription makes sense.

We’re using NordVPN for the purposes of this tutorial. It tops our best VPN round-up, but there are plenty of great alternatives. Just make sure the one you choose can unblock Sky Sports, Now, BT Sport or Amazon Prime Video.

To get started, just open the NordVPN app and connect to any server in the UK. You can do this by selecting it on a map, or just clicking the UK flag below the ‘Quick Connect’ button. Once connected, just start watching like you normally would.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

