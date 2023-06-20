The next Nintendo Direct presentation takes place tomorrow and will include news about a whole bunch of titles, as well as an extended look at Pikmin 4.

If you want to tune in live, then we have everything you need to know.

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

The next Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, Wednesday 21 June at 3:00pm UK time (BST). Here are the start times for other locations:

US West Coast: 7:00am PT

US East Coast: 10:00am ET

Central Europe: 4:00pm CET

Besides Pikmin, we don’t know what else will be revealed, but there could be news about a DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and wave 5 of the DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

There have also be rumours of a second Nintendo Switch console circulating for a while, but no official announcement – so here’s to hoping.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct live stream

You can watch the stream on Nintendo’s YouTube channel – we’ve embedded it below for easy viewing access:

What is Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo Direct is the legendary Japanese gaming company’s way of communicating with both the press and fans. It’s namely for making news announcements for upcoming games.

The announcements can vary, from new gameplay features to new accessory reveals and even release date announcements. Previously, Nintendo used its Direct presentations to unveil the Nintendo Switch, as well as many of its best Nintendo Switch games.

Occasionally there will be a dedicated Pokémon Presents stream, especially for the franchise, or particular games like Smash Bros and Animal Crossing.