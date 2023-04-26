The 2023 F1 season is now underway, but it looks like a familiar story at the front.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen leads teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings, with Fernando Alonso third after a hat-trick of podiums.
Aston Martin have had the second fastest car so far, but Mercedes and Ferrari will hope to catch and surpass them as the season progresses.
Will that begin at this weekend’s fourth race of the season in Baku? Here’s everything you need to know about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, including how to watch live.
When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start time?
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this weekend. Here are the key details:
- Round 4: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
- Date: Sunday 30 April 2023
- Race start time: 3pm local time (12pm UK, 7am US East, 4am US West)
- Race highlights: Sky Sports F1 (3.30-4.30pm), Channel 4 (highlights 5.30-8pm)
When is qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
- Qualifying start time: 28 April at 5pm local time (2pm UK, 9am US East, 6am US West)
- Qualifying highlights: Sky Sports F1 (10.15pm-12.15am), Channel 4 (7.50-9.20pm 29 April)
If you’re unable to get to a TV or record broadcasts, you can watch them later via Sky Go / Now or Channel 4’s catchup service (previously known as ‘All 4’). You can also catch up later with much shorter highlights on the official Formula 1 and Sky Sports F1 YouTube channels.
When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint?
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six sprint events this season. For the 2023 campaign, it’ll be completely independent from the regular qualifying and race. Each Saturday, a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying and short race will take place, with the same points for the top eight drivers as before:
- Sprint shootout start time: 29 April at 12.30pm local time (9.30am UK, 4.30am US East, 1.30am US West)
- Sprint start time: 29 April at 5.30pm local time (2.30pm UK, 9.30am US East, 6.30am US West)
- Sprint highlights: Sky Sports F1 (6-7pm), Channel 4 (7.50-9.20pm)
How to watch every F1 race for free in the UK
- Sky showing every race live
- Extended qualifying, plus highlights on Channel 4 shown a few hours after the race
- Channel 4 only has British GP live
F1 is fast becoming a pay-to-watch sport. But there are ways to watch without paying, especially if you’re happy to watch highlights later in the day.
Sky still has the exclusive rights to show live races in the UK (as well as Italy and Germany), meaning the only coverage on free-to-air TV in the UK will be available on Channel 4.
However, you’ll have to use a traditional TV setup to watch as it’s being broadcast. Channel 4’s streaming service – All 4 – doesn’t let you watch live, and it can take a while for the highlights to appear there. The highlights show usually lasts more than two hours and is allowed to cover 70% of the action.
You can watch Channel 4 on your TV, of course, but you can also watch using the All 4 app on your phone or tablet (but not live), or in a web browser via the website. See the full range of options on the Channel 4 website.
The other way to watch for free – especially if you want to watch races live – is to use a VPN and stream them from broadcasters in other countries which show races on free-to-air channels (but not necessarily with English commentary).
How to watch F1 races in 4K HDR
If you’re happy to pay a subscription fee so you can watch entire races live, then Sky is the only official option in the UK.
Races are now broadcast in 4K HDR you’ll need a Sky Glass TV, or a Sky Q box that’s capable of sending the 4K HDR signal to your compatible TV. That means one which supports the HLG type of HDR, because that’s what Sky uses. You’ll also need the appropriate Ultra HD add-on for your Sky TV package.
Even then, you’d previously need to press the red button on the Sky Sports F1 HD channel to watch in 4K HDR. But in March 2023, it was renamed ‘Sky Sports F1 UHD’ to reflect it supporting 4K HDR as standard.
It means customers who receive Sky channels via BT TV can now watch in 4K HDR, although its still not available for Now customers.
You can currently get Sky Sports F1 (and all the other sports channels) for £20 per month on top of your normal Sky package – meaning a minimum cost of £46 per month in reality.
F1 owners Liberty Media operate an online streaming service known as F1 TV Pro, but it isn’t available in the UK due to Sky’s exclusive. However, there is a workaround, as we’ll explain below.
Watch F1 on Now
If you don’t want to pay for Sky TV (maybe because you only want F1) then there is an alternative: you can subscribe via Sky’s streaming service, Now (formerly Now TV). That’s available on your phone, tablet, games consoles, via a web browser and also via an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku device and others.
It usually costs £34.99 per month for the Sky Sports Pass, plus an extra £6 per month for Now Boost, which adds 1080p video (instead of 720p), allows simultaneous streaming on up to 3 devices (rather than just one) and removes ads.
But until 19 March, you can get 12 months of Now Sports for just £21 per month. That includes a free month of Now Boost if you’ve never signed up before, but it’ll cost the usual £6 extra after that.
BT broadband customers can also get Sky Sports channels as part of a Now bolt-on to their BT TV package – see more details in our BT VIP review.
Can you get F1 TV Pro in the UK?
Not officially, but it is possible. In case you didn’t know, F1 TV Pro is the official streaming service of Formula 1 but you can’t subscribe in the UK because of Sky’s exclusive deal for live races.
F1 TV Pro is only available in the likes of the Netherlands, Canada and the US. It costs $79.99 per year or $9.99 per month, which is significantly cheaper, and you can access any onboard camera or team radio whenever you’d like.
That extends to helmet cameras, which will broadcast live footage from 6-8 drivers each race weekend. Sky have access to these, but you can only choose which to watch via F1 TV Pro.
But in the UK, the exclusive deal with Sky means you can only get a live timing service for £2.29 per month. Liberty Media, which runs F1, has previously said that using a VPN to access it will result in your subscription being terminated with no refund.
However, we know from first-hand experience that you can successfully watch the service in the UK via Surfshark – it currently costs $59.76/£58.37 for 24 months (plus two months free), which works out as $2.30/£2.43 per month.
After you sign up, install the Surfshark app on the device you’d like to use for F1 TV Pro and connect to a server based in the US.
Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry
Once connected, head to the Formula 1 website on a browser where you have Apple Pay or Google Pay details saved (usually Safari or Chrome) and click ‘Subscribe Now’ under F1 TV Pro.
Create an account if you haven’t already, then click the ‘name on card’ field and let Apple or Google Pay autofill all the details for you. Click the box to agree to all the terms and conditions, then click ‘Complete Order’ to finish.
However, despite this method working in the past, there’s no guarantee it will now. The risk of losing your subscription with no refund will always be there, so only go ahead with this if you’re willing to accept the consequences.
Without a VPN, the only F1 content you can access from the UK is the live timing service, which costs £2.29 per month or £19.99 per year.
If you don’t want to pay for F1 TV Pro and you’re in the US, F1 races will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.
Can you watch F1 online in 2023?
Indeed you can. Coverage is available using the following apps:
- All 4, available for Android and iOS
- Sky Go for Android or iOS (requires Sky subscription)
- Now TV, for Android and iOS, Xbox One and PC (requires subscription)
Note that you cannot watch live on the All 4 app.
Unlike BBC iPlayer or ITVX, you can’t join a live broadcast and you may have to wait hours for the race highlights to appear in the app.
Sky
To watch races online with the Sky Go app you first need to subscribe to its TV service. Sky will be broadcasting practice, qualifying and races in Ultra HDR, but as explained above, you’ll need the right equipment to get it, and this is not available via Sky Go. You can find out more on Sky’s website.
Now
As mentioned above, you can watch Sky Sports F1 without being a Sky TV customer as the channel is also available on Now (formerly Now TV) as you can also get Now as part of a BT TV package.
Now is Sky’s streaming service, which you can watch via the Now app on a laptop, PC, Mac, phone or tablet. It can also be found or installed on Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming devices, LG TVs, Samsung TV, YouView boxes (not early ones), Apple TV, Sony TVs, Google Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.
You’ll need the Now Sports membership which costs £34.99 per month or £11.98 per day. Adding Now Boost to the former costs an extra £6 per month.
How to watch F1 online with a VPN
If you’re not in the same country as the TV broadcaster, you won’t be able to watch F1 online without a VPN. For example, you can no longer watch abroad using the Sky Go app on your phone or tablet because of Brexit.
Similarly, you can’t watch highlights on the All 4 app unless you use a VPN with a UK server.
We recommend using NordVPN and Surfshark.
A VPN makes it appear that you’re located in the same country as the broadcaster when you connect to a server in the appropriate country.
Read our guide to the best VPN services for more information.
Is there a way to watch F1 races live for free?
Officially, no. But there is a way. In 2022 and 2023, F1 will be shown on free-to-air channels ServusTV and ORF in Austria, plus on Match TV in Russia. Races are also broadcast live on Belgian TV channel RTBF.
You’ll need a VPN (see above) to watch these channels outside of those countries, so connect to the appropriate country – Austria or Russia – and then head to their respective websites and figure out how to navigate to the right channel and you’ll be ale to watch the live stream.
Obviously unless you speak those languages the commentary won’t be at all useful, but the good news is that you can listen to English commentary by tuning into Radio 5 Live. You don’t need an actual radio of course: you can also listen via the BBC Sounds app, or on the BBC website.
Here are the website links:
If you fancy watching on the big screen rather than your laptop, then here’s how to hook up your laptop to a TV. You could also cast from Android, if you’re using a VPN and web browser on your phone or tablet. Similarly, those with iPhones or iPads can mirror their screen to the TV using an Apple TV.
Other than this, the sport is all but behind a paywall now. You used to be able watch races live on RTL Germany but Sky Germany now has exclusive rights (as in the UK) to show live races in Germany as well.
We’ve also been informed by a Tech Advisor reader that F1 is shown free to air on an Arabic satellite channel service called MBC Action MBC Persia. They’re available on a number of satellites at varying frequencies, but they require a very good satellite installation and setup to pick up the signals.
Full F1 calendar 2023
Round
|Race Date
Race Start Time (UK)
Location
Circuit
1
5 Mar
3pm
Bahrain GP
Bahrain International Circuit
2
19 Mar
5pm
Saudi Arabian GP
Jeddah Street Circuit
3
2 Apr
6am
Australian GP
Albert Park
4
30 Apr
12pm
Azerbaijan GP
Baku City Circuit
5
7 May
8.30pm
Miami GP (USA)
Miami International Autodrome
6
21 May
2pm
Emilia-Romagna GP (Italy)
Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari(Imola)
7
28 May
2pm
Monaco GP
Circuit de Monaco
8
4 Jun
2pm
Spanish GP
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
9
18 Jun
7pm
Canadian GP
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
10
2 Jul
2pm
Austrian GP
Red Bull Ring
11
9 Jul
3pm
British GP
Silverstone Circuit
12
23 Jul
2pm
Hungarian GP
Hungaroring
13
30 Jul
2pm
Belgian GP
Spa-Francorchamps
14
27 Aug
2pm
Dutch GP
Circuit Zandvoort
15
3 Sep
2pm
Italian GP
Autodromo Nazionale Monza
16
17 Sep
1pm
Singapore GP
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
17
24 Sep
6am
Japanese GP
Suzuka Circuit
18
8 Oct
3pm
Qatar GP
Lusail International Circuit
19
22 Oct
8pm
United States GP
Circuit of the Americas
20
29 Oct
8pm
Mexican GP
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
21
5 Nov
7pm
Brazilian GP
Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos
|22
|19 Nov
|6am
|Las Vegas GP (USA)
|Las Vegas Street Circuit
|23
26 Nov
1pm
Abu Dhabi GP
Yas Marina Circuit
Sprint races in 2023
The format will be run at six races this season:
- Round 4 – Azerbaijan
- Round 10 – Austria
- Round 13 – Belgium
- Round 18 – Qatar
- Round 19 – United States
- Round 21 – Sao Paulo
Unlike in previous years, qualifying on the Friday (with the usual Q1, Q2 and Q3 sessions) will determine the grid for the race on Sunday.
The sprint races will be run completely independently on the Saturday, with a new Sprint Shootout delivering a quick-fire version of the usual three-session event. The slowest five cars will still be eliminated from Q1 (12 minutes) and Q2 (10 minutes), but the medium tire will be mandatory. In the eight-minute Q3 session, everyone must be on the soft tyre.
Once this grid is determined, the sprint race will take place over 100km as in previous seasons. Points will be awarded to the top eight finishers, from 8 for the winner to 1 for P8.