The 2023 F1 season is now underway, but it looks like a familiar story at the front.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen leads teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings, with Fernando Alonso third after a hat-trick of podiums.

Aston Martin have had the second fastest car so far, but Mercedes and Ferrari will hope to catch and surpass them as the season progresses.

Will that begin at this weekend’s fourth race of the season in Baku? Here’s everything you need to know about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, including how to watch live.

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start time?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this weekend. Here are the key details:

Round 4: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

4: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan Date : Sunday 30 April 2023

: Sunday Race start time: 3pm local time (12pm UK, 7am US East, 4am US West)

Race highlights: Sky Sports F1 (3.30-4.30pm), Channel 4 (highlights 5.30-8pm)

When is qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Qualifying start time: 28 April at 5pm local time (2pm UK, 9am US East, 6am US West)

Qualifying highlights: Sky Sports F1 (10.15pm-12.15am), Channel 4 (7.50-9.20pm 29 April)

If you’re unable to get to a TV or record broadcasts, you can watch them later via Sky Go / Now or Channel 4’s catchup service (previously known as ‘All 4’). You can also catch up later with much shorter highlights on the official Formula 1 and Sky Sports F1 YouTube channels.

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six sprint events this season. For the 2023 campaign, it’ll be completely independent from the regular qualifying and race. Each Saturday, a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying and short race will take place, with the same points for the top eight drivers as before:

Sprint shootout start time: 29 April at 12.30pm local time (9.30am UK, 4.30am US East, 1.30am US West)

Sprint start time: 29 April at 5.30pm local time (2.30pm UK, 9.30am US East, 6.30am US West)

Sprint highlights: Sky Sports F1 (6-7pm), Channel 4 (7.50-9.20pm)

How to watch every F1 race for free in the UK

Sky showing every race live

Extended qualifying, plus highlights on Channel 4 shown a few hours after the race

Channel 4 only has British GP live

F1 is fast becoming a pay-to-watch sport. But there are ways to watch without paying, especially if you’re happy to watch highlights later in the day.

Sky still has the exclusive rights to show live races in the UK (as well as Italy and Germany), meaning the only coverage on free-to-air TV in the UK will be available on Channel 4.

However, you’ll have to use a traditional TV setup to watch as it’s being broadcast. Channel 4’s streaming service – All 4 – doesn’t let you watch live, and it can take a while for the highlights to appear there. The highlights show usually lasts more than two hours and is allowed to cover 70% of the action.

You can watch Channel 4 on your TV, of course, but you can also watch using the All 4 app on your phone or tablet (but not live), or in a web browser via the website. See the full range of options on the Channel 4 website.

The other way to watch for free – especially if you want to watch races live – is to use a VPN and stream them from broadcasters in other countries which show races on free-to-air channels (but not necessarily with English commentary).

How to watch F1 races in 4K HDR

If you’re happy to pay a subscription fee so you can watch entire races live, then Sky is the only official option in the UK.

Races are now broadcast in 4K HDR you’ll need a Sky Glass TV, or a Sky Q box that’s capable of sending the 4K HDR signal to your compatible TV. That means one which supports the HLG type of HDR, because that’s what Sky uses. You’ll also need the appropriate Ultra HD add-on for your Sky TV package.

Even then, you’d previously need to press the red button on the Sky Sports F1 HD channel to watch in 4K HDR. But in March 2023, it was renamed ‘Sky Sports F1 UHD’ to reflect it supporting 4K HDR as standard.

It means customers who receive Sky channels via BT TV can now watch in 4K HDR, although its still not available for Now customers.

You can currently get Sky Sports F1 (and all the other sports channels) for £20 per month on top of your normal Sky package – meaning a minimum cost of £46 per month in reality.

F1 owners Liberty Media operate an online streaming service known as F1 TV Pro, but it isn’t available in the UK due to Sky’s exclusive. However, there is a workaround, as we’ll explain below.

Watch F1 on Now

If you don’t want to pay for Sky TV (maybe because you only want F1) then there is an alternative: you can subscribe via Sky’s streaming service, Now (formerly Now TV). That’s available on your phone, tablet, games consoles, via a web browser and also via an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku device and others.

It usually costs £34.99 per month for the Sky Sports Pass, plus an extra £6 per month for Now Boost, which adds 1080p video (instead of 720p), allows simultaneous streaming on up to 3 devices (rather than just one) and removes ads.

But until 19 March, you can get 12 months of Now Sports for just £21 per month. That includes a free month of Now Boost if you’ve never signed up before, but it’ll cost the usual £6 extra after that.

BT broadband customers can also get Sky Sports channels as part of a Now bolt-on to their BT TV package – see more details in our BT VIP review.

Can you get F1 TV Pro in the UK?

Not officially, but it is possible. In case you didn’t know, F1 TV Pro is the official streaming service of Formula 1 but you can’t subscribe in the UK because of Sky’s exclusive deal for live races.

F1 TV Pro is only available in the likes of the Netherlands, Canada and the US. It costs $79.99 per year or $9.99 per month, which is significantly cheaper, and you can access any onboard camera or team radio whenever you’d like.

That extends to helmet cameras, which will broadcast live footage from 6-8 drivers each race weekend. Sky have access to these, but you can only choose which to watch via F1 TV Pro.

But in the UK, the exclusive deal with Sky means you can only get a live timing service for £2.29 per month. Liberty Media, which runs F1, has previously said that using a VPN to access it will result in your subscription being terminated with no refund.

However, we know from first-hand experience that you can successfully watch the service in the UK via Surfshark – it currently costs $59.76/£58.37 for 24 months (plus two months free), which works out as $2.30/£2.43 per month.

After you sign up, install the Surfshark app on the device you’d like to use for F1 TV Pro and connect to a server based in the US.

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Once connected, head to the Formula 1 website on a browser where you have Apple Pay or Google Pay details saved (usually Safari or Chrome) and click ‘Subscribe Now’ under F1 TV Pro.

Create an account if you haven’t already, then click the ‘name on card’ field and let Apple or Google Pay autofill all the details for you. Click the box to agree to all the terms and conditions, then click ‘Complete Order’ to finish.

However, despite this method working in the past, there’s no guarantee it will now. The risk of losing your subscription with no refund will always be there, so only go ahead with this if you’re willing to accept the consequences.

Without a VPN, the only F1 content you can access from the UK is the live timing service, which costs £2.29 per month or £19.99 per year.

If you don’t want to pay for F1 TV Pro and you’re in the US, F1 races will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

Can you watch F1 online in 2023?

Indeed you can. Coverage is available using the following apps:

Note that you cannot watch live on the All 4 app.

Unlike BBC iPlayer or ITVX, you can’t join a live broadcast and you may have to wait hours for the race highlights to appear in the app.

Sky

To watch races online with the Sky Go app you first need to subscribe to its TV service. Sky will be broadcasting practice, qualifying and races in Ultra HDR, but as explained above, you’ll need the right equipment to get it, and this is not available via Sky Go. You can find out more on Sky’s website.

Now

As mentioned above, you can watch Sky Sports F1 without being a Sky TV customer as the channel is also available on Now (formerly Now TV) as you can also get Now as part of a BT TV package.

Now is Sky’s streaming service, which you can watch via the Now app on a laptop, PC, Mac, phone or tablet. It can also be found or installed on Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming devices, LG TVs, Samsung TV, YouView boxes (not early ones), Apple TV, Sony TVs, Google Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

You’ll need the Now Sports membership which costs £34.99 per month or £11.98 per day. Adding Now Boost to the former costs an extra £6 per month.

How to watch F1 online with a VPN

If you’re not in the same country as the TV broadcaster, you won’t be able to watch F1 online without a VPN. For example, you can no longer watch abroad using the Sky Go app on your phone or tablet because of Brexit.

Similarly, you can’t watch highlights on the All 4 app unless you use a VPN with a UK server.

We recommend using NordVPN and Surfshark.

A VPN makes it appear that you’re located in the same country as the broadcaster when you connect to a server in the appropriate country.

Read our guide to the best VPN services for more information.

Is there a way to watch F1 races live for free?

Officially, no. But there is a way. In 2022 and 2023, F1 will be shown on free-to-air channels ServusTV and ORF in Austria, plus on Match TV in Russia. Races are also broadcast live on Belgian TV channel RTBF.

You’ll need a VPN (see above) to watch these channels outside of those countries, so connect to the appropriate country – Austria or Russia – and then head to their respective websites and figure out how to navigate to the right channel and you’ll be ale to watch the live stream.

Obviously unless you speak those languages the commentary won’t be at all useful, but the good news is that you can listen to English commentary by tuning into Radio 5 Live. You don’t need an actual radio of course: you can also listen via the BBC Sounds app, or on the BBC website.

Here are the website links:

If you fancy watching on the big screen rather than your laptop, then here’s how to hook up your laptop to a TV. You could also cast from Android, if you’re using a VPN and web browser on your phone or tablet. Similarly, those with iPhones or iPads can mirror their screen to the TV using an Apple TV.

Other than this, the sport is all but behind a paywall now. You used to be able watch races live on RTL Germany but Sky Germany now has exclusive rights (as in the UK) to show live races in Germany as well.

We’ve also been informed by a Tech Advisor reader that F1 is shown free to air on an Arabic satellite channel service called MBC Action MBC Persia. They’re available on a number of satellites at varying frequencies, but they require a very good satellite installation and setup to pick up the signals.

Full F1 calendar 2023

Round Race Date Race Start Time (UK) Location Circuit 1 5 Mar 3pm Bahrain GP Bahrain International Circuit 2 19 Mar 5pm Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Street Circuit 3 2 Apr 6am Australian GP Albert Park 4 30 Apr 12pm Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit 5 7 May 8.30pm Miami GP (USA) Miami International Autodrome 6 21 May 2pm Emilia-Romagna GP (Italy) Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola) 7 28 May 2pm Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco 8 4 Jun 2pm Spanish GP Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 9 18 Jun 7pm Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve 10 2 Jul 2pm Austrian GP Red Bull Ring 11 9 Jul 3pm British GP Silverstone Circuit 12 23 Jul 2pm Hungarian GP Hungaroring 13 30 Jul 2pm Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps 14 27 Aug 2pm Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort 15 3 Sep 2pm Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza 16 17 Sep 1pm Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit 17 24 Sep 6am Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit 18 8 Oct 3pm Qatar GP Lusail International Circuit 19 22 Oct 8pm United States GP Circuit of the Americas 20 29 Oct 8pm Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 21 5 Nov 7pm Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos 22 19 Nov 6am Las Vegas GP (USA) Las Vegas Street Circuit 23 26 Nov 1pm Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit

Sprint races in 2023

The format will be run at six races this season:

Round 4 – Azerbaijan

Round 10 – Austria

Round 13 – Belgium

Round 18 – Qatar

Round 19 – United States

Round 21 – Sao Paulo

Unlike in previous years, qualifying on the Friday (with the usual Q1, Q2 and Q3 sessions) will determine the grid for the race on Sunday.

The sprint races will be run completely independently on the Saturday, with a new Sprint Shootout delivering a quick-fire version of the usual three-session event. The slowest five cars will still be eliminated from Q1 (12 minutes) and Q2 (10 minutes), but the medium tire will be mandatory. In the eight-minute Q3 session, everyone must be on the soft tyre.

Sprint Shootout is here! 🍿



Imagine qualifying, but even quicker. Every lap counts as Saturday's Sprint Shootout sets the grid for the #F1Sprint



Leaving Sunday's Grand Prix unaffected 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oTVrJIuLvl — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2023

Once this grid is determined, the sprint race will take place over 100km as in previous seasons. Points will be awarded to the top eight finishers, from 8 for the winner to 1 for P8.

