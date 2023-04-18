The Champions League continues this week, with just eight teams remaining in the competition.

They include English sides Man City and Chelsea, but it doesn’t look like both will progress beyond the quarter-finals. While Man City dispatched Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg, Chelsea lost 2-0 at Real Madrid and will need a huge performance go through.

But with Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Benfica all still in the tournament, Pep Guardiola’s route to a first Champions League triumph with City is far from straightforward.

Here’s how to watch every single Champions League game, including all four matches this week – whether you’re based in the UK or elsewhere.

Champions League fixtures

All four quarter-final second legs take place this week. Kick-off times below are in BST (current UK time), with every game live on BT Sport in the UK as usual.

Tue 18 Apr

Chelsea vs Real Madrid (agg. 0-2) – KO 8pm – BT Sport 1/Ultimate

Napoli vs AC Milan (agg. 0-1) – KO 8pm – BT Sport 2

Wed 19 Apr

Bayern Munich vs Man City (agg. 0-3) – KO 8pm – BT Sport 1/Ultimate

Inter Milan vs Benfica (agg. 2-0) – KO 8pm – BT Sport 2

You can see a full list of all fixtures and results on the UEFA website.

How to watch the Champions League in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to the Champions League in the UK, so you’ll need an active subscription in order to start watching live. If you don’t want to pay, your only option is to wait for highlights to become available on the BT Sport YouTube channel. However, you will be able to watch the final free of charge.

There are a few options when it comes to signing up to BT Sport, firstly by combining it with BT Broadband. Put your postcode into the website to see what deals are available.

On the TV side, prices start at £18 per month for the duration of a 24-month contract. In exchange, you’ll get all the BT Sport channels, plus Eurosport, Discovery+, AMC and a recordable TV box with 300 hours of storage space.

You can also combine broadband with just the BT Sport app (from £49.99pm with £29.99 upfront) – it works on mobile, tablet, smart TV and console – or buy the Monthly Pass for £25pm. If your device supports it, you’ll still be able to watch in up to 4K HDR quality.

Sky customers can get BT Sport added to their existing contract from £29.99 with £20 upfront.

How to watch the Champions League outside the UK

BT Sport is geo-restricted, meaning you can only officially watch its coverage if you’re based in the UK.

A workaround is available if you’re outside this region, but we’d encourage you to find the the local broadcaster first – especially if you’re based there permanently. That’s CBS Sports (via Paramount+) in the US, Stan Sport in Australia or Sony Pictures Networks in the Indian subcontinent.

However, if you already have an active UK subscription, we’d recommend accessing the BT Sport stream using a VPN. This will allow you to still appear as if you’re in the UK and retain access to channels, and it’s completely legal.

NordVPN is one of our top recommendations, but you can check out our best VPN chart, which shows you some of the best services for accessing UK content from abroad.

On Nord, simply open the app on the device you want to use and connect to any server in the UK. Then, just use the BT Sport website or app like you normally would.

Anyron Copeman / Foundry

If you’re only planning on using the VPN for the football, you might also want to consider a free VPN. Nearly all will have a UK server, but there may be strict data limits.

