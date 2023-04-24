Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Everything you need to know

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the biggest international entertainment competitions, and this year the renowned show is making its way to UK shores.

Last year, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra stormed the competition with Stefania. However, the EBU confirmed that the country wouldn’t be able to host the contest due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The runner-up act of 2022 was the UK, and as such the country will host on behalf of Ukraine, creating a unique collaborative event.

We’ve rounded up all the information on the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, including when the show airs, how to tune in from the UK and abroad, who is taking part and more.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday 13 May 2023. Here are the times that it will kick off around the world:

8pm BST (UK)

9pm CEST (Europe)

3pm ET (East Coast US)

12pm PT (West Coast US)

4:30am ACDT (Australia)

Before the big night, there will also be the semi-finals, which will air on Tuesday 9 May 2023, and Thursday 11 May 2023 respectively. They will also kick off at 8pm BST.

You can watch the winning performance from 2022 below:

Who is the host of Eurovision 2023?

The UK has caught Eurovision fever, as none other than Liverpool will be hosting the competition. It is the fifth UK city to host the competition, narrowly beating Glasgow in the bidding contest.

Though the show will be based in the UK, the focus will very much be on Ukraine, as the contest would have been held there had it not been for the invasion by Russia.

You can take a look at the stage design below:

Can I still get tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

Tickets for Eurovision sold out extremely quickly after huge demand. However, there may be some available for resale on Ticketmaster.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK

As per previous years, you should be able to tune in to the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 on BBC One. Graham Norton will be returning for his usual hilarious commentary.

You’ll also be able to watch the show live on BBC One via iPlayer, and stream it shortly after the broadcast on the BBC iPlayer website or app on your tablet or smartphone.

Both semi-finals will now air on BBC One, rather than BBC Two.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest from the US

We don’t yet know which American channel has the rights to Eurovision this year.

Last year, US viewers could tune in via Peacock. An ad-supported plan costs $5.99 per month, whilst an ad-free one costs $9.99 per month. However, new users can get a seven-day free trial.

YouTube also livestreamed the whole Grand Final on the official Eurovision channel, as well as both semi-finals.

We’ll likely learn more about international broadcasting plans closer to the event date.

Who is presenting Eurovision 2023?

The presenters for Eurovision 2023 have now been revealed. Graham Norton will be stepping outside the commentary box after all, despite earlier claims that he wouldn’t.

He will be joined by actress Hannah Waddingham (currently best known for Ted Lasso), award-winning Ukrainian singer, Julia Sanina and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

Introducing Liverpool’s new Fab Four 🥳 Your #Eurovision2023 hosts are:



⭐️ Graham Norton

⭐️ Hannah Waddingham

⭐️ Julia Sanina

⭐️ Alesha Dixon



Read all about them here: https://t.co/bAKRjTrTnL pic.twitter.com/tzCiMWPHUh — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 22, 2023

Graham will still be commenting on some of the Final, but will be sharing duties with actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc. Scott Mills and Rylan will be commentating on both semi-finals.

How to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest

In previous years, the easiest way to vote for your favourite act in the Eurovision Song Contest was by downloading the app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available from Google Play the iOS App Store and the Windows Store, and is free to download.

Once you’ve got the app, you’ll be able to find out more about the participants from the countries taking part, and you’ll also be able to find out the latest Eurovision news.

But more importantly, you can cast your vote using the app simply by clicking on the vote button and choosing your favourite. You can vote multiple times, but you cannot vote for the country you are voting from.

Who are the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 semi-finalists and finalists?

There are 37 countries participating in Eurovision 2023, but only 26 make it through to the Grand Final. Both the UK and Ukraine automatically get slots in the Grand Final as the hosts.

They will be joined by Germany, France, Italy and Spain – members of the Big Five who automatically qualify due to being the biggest contributors to the contest. Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia will not be entering due to financial reasons, and Russia was expelled from the competition last year.

Not all contestants have been announced, but here is the running order for the semi-finals and Grand Final, along with the confirmed entries so far:

Eurovision 2023 semi-final 1

Croatia: Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!

Ireland: Wild Youth – We Are One

Latvia: Sudden Lights – Aijā

Malta: The Busker – Dance (Our Own Party)

Norway: Alessandra – Queen of Kings

Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração

Serbia: Luke Black – Samo mi se spava (Само ми се спава)

Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX – Tell Me More

Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

Finland: Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha

Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn

Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele și luna

Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper – Burning Daylight

Switzerland: Remo Forrer

Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo

Eurovision 2023 semi-final 2

Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover

Belgium: Gustaph – Because of You

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break a Broken Heart

Denmark: Reiley – Breaking My Heart

Estonia: Alika – Bridges

Greece: Victor Vernicos – What They Say

Iceland: Diljá – Power

Romania: Theodor Andrei – D.G.T. (Off and On)

Australia: Voyager – Promise

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

Austria: Teya and Salena – Who the Hell is Edgar?

Georgia: Iru Khechanovi – Echo

Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – Stay

Poland: Blanka – Solo

Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem

San Marino: Piqued Jacks – Like an Animal

Eurovision 2023 finalists

France: La Zarra – Évidemment

Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due vite

Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea

Ukraine: Tvorchi – Heart of Steel

UK: Mae Muller – I Wrote a Song

Who is the UK entry for Eurovision?

This year, Mae Muller will be representing the UK with I Wrote A Song, an upbeat pop track all about a cheating ex. It’s quite a stark contrast to last year, but full of fun and an ideal Eurovision song.

Muller has previously supported Little Mix, and has worked with the likes of Aitch and Sigala.

Of course, she has big steps to follow, as last year’s entry from Sam Ryder, Space Man, got the highest Jury vote and finished second overall.