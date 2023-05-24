Netflix has announced plans to expand its curb on password sharing in the US and UK.

If you share the cost of Netflix with friends or family members in different households, this might be the sign to end your subscription – especially considering that the cost of Extra Members is $7.99/£4.99 per month.

We have all the steps you need for cancelling Netflix, whether its on PC, Android or iOS. If you are billed for Netflix via Google Play or iTunes, then you won’t be able to use the web method.

Handily, Netflix will keep details of what you watched during your time spent with the service for one whole year after you close your account, so you’ll be able to return to Netflix with all your personalised recommendations intact if you want to.

How to cancel Netflix on PC

At a glance Time to complete: 5 minutes

Tools required: Netflix website or app, laptop/PC or smartphone 1. Sign in on Netflix and head to ‘Account’ Hannah Cowton / Foundry Hover over your profile icon on the top right-hand side and select ‘Account’ 2. Select ‘Cancel Membership’ Hannah Cowton / Foundry Click the grey button that says ‘Cancel Membership’ underneath ‘Membership & Billing’ 3. Click ‘Finish Cancellation’ Hannah Cowton / Foundry Confirm your choice by selecting the blue button that says ‘Finish Cancellation’ Netflix will still let you stream until the end of your billing period 4. Your Netflix account is now cancelled Hannah Cowton / Foundry Netflix will send you an email to confirm your cancellation You can also provide feedback on the reason for your cancellation

The same process can also be done via the Netflix app on your smartphone, should you prefer.

How to cancel Netflix on iOS and iPhone

If you set up your Netflix account through your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, you might be billed through Apple. Therefore, you’ll need to go through slightly different steps to unsubscribe:

Go to the App Store on your iOS device

Click on your profile icon on the top-right hand side

Click on ‘Subscriptions’

Click the text in red which says ‘Cancel Subscription’ on your Netflix auto-renewal

Confirm your cancellation

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

If you don’t have an iOS device you can use iTunes on your computer. Sign in, and then go to Store, then View Account from the navigation bar at the top (you may be prompted to enter your password).

There, scroll to the Settings section and you’ll see a button that says ‘Manage’ to the right of Subscriptions. Click that.

You can now turn off auto-renewal here, which will cancel your subscription.

How to cancel Netflix on Android

If you set up Netflix on an Android device, or via your Google account, then you may be billed via Google Pay. Here is what you need to do to cancel:

Go to the Google Play store on your Android device

Click on your profile icon on the top-right hand side

Click on ‘Payments and subscriptions’

Select ‘Subscriptions’

Under ‘Active subscriptions’, select the text in red that says ‘Cancel’

Confirm your cancellation

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

You can also do the same process in your web browser by signing into your Google account, clicking your profile icon, selecting ‘Payment and subscriptions’ and then ‘Subscriptions’.