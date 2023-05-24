Home / How-To / Entertainment How-To
How to cancel Netflix

Looking to cancel Netflix now that password sharing is coming to an end? We have you covered
Hannah Cowton
By Hannah Cowton
Senior Staff Writer, Tech Advisor MAY 24, 2023 12:38 pm BST
Children watching Netflix
Image: Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Netflix has announced plans to expand its curb on password sharing in the US and UK.

If you share the cost of Netflix with friends or family members in different households, this might be the sign to end your subscription – especially considering that the cost of Extra Members is $7.99/£4.99 per month.

We have all the steps you need for cancelling Netflix, whether its on PC, Android or iOS. If you are billed for Netflix via Google Play or iTunes, then you won’t be able to use the web method.

Handily, Netflix will keep details of what you watched during your time spent with the service for one whole year after you close your account, so you’ll be able to return to Netflix with all your personalised recommendations intact if you want to.

For other streaming alternatives, take a look at our comparison of the best streaming services. If you’d rather downgrade to a cheaper membership, then you can also check out our guide to Netflix plans.

We also have a cancellation guide for Now.

How to cancel Netflix on PC

At a glance
  • Time to complete: 5 minutes
  • Tools required: Netflix website or app, laptop/PC or smartphone
1.

Sign in on Netflix and head to ‘Account’

Screenshot of Netflix UK with drop down menu and 'Account' circled

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Hover over your profile icon on the top right-hand side and select ‘Account’

2.

Select ‘Cancel Membership’

Screenshot of Netflix account page with 'Cancel Membership' circled

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Click the grey button that says ‘Cancel Membership’ underneath ‘Membership & Billing’

3.

Click ‘Finish Cancellation’

Screenshot of Netflix 'cancel your streaming plan?' page with 'Finish cancellation' circled

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Confirm your choice by selecting the blue button that says ‘Finish Cancellation’

Netflix will still let you stream until the end of your billing period

4.

Your Netflix account is now cancelled

Screenshot of Netflix page stating 'We've cancelled your membership'

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

Netflix will send you an email to confirm your cancellation

You can also provide feedback on the reason for your cancellation

The same process can also be done via the Netflix app on your smartphone, should you prefer.

How to cancel Netflix on iOS and iPhone

If you set up your Netflix account through your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, you might be billed through Apple. Therefore, you’ll need to go through slightly different steps to unsubscribe:

  • Go to the App Store on your iOS device
  • Click on your profile icon on the top-right hand side
  • Click on ‘Subscriptions’
  • Click the text in red which says ‘Cancel Subscription’ on your Netflix auto-renewal
  • Confirm your cancellation
Screenshots of cancelling a subscription on iPhone/iOS with steps circled in green

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

If you don’t have an iOS device you can use iTunes on your computer. Sign in, and then go to Store, then View Account from the navigation bar at the top (you may be prompted to enter your password).

There, scroll to the Settings section and you’ll see a button that says ‘Manage’ to the right of Subscriptions. Click that.

You can now turn off auto-renewal here, which will cancel your subscription.

How to cancel Netflix on Android

If you set up Netflix on an Android device, or via your Google account, then you may be billed via Google Pay. Here is what you need to do to cancel:

  • Go to the Google Play store on your Android device
  • Click on your profile icon on the top-right hand side
  • Click on ‘Payments and subscriptions’
  • Select ‘Subscriptions’
  • Under ‘Active subscriptions’, select the text in red that says ‘Cancel’
  • Confirm your cancellation
How to cancel a subscription on Android with steps circled in green

Hannah Cowton / Foundry

You can also do the same process in your web browser by signing into your Google account, clicking your profile icon, selecting ‘Payment and subscriptions’ and then ‘Subscriptions’.

, Senior Staff Writer

Hannah Cowton is a Senior Staff Writer at Tech Advisor and Macworld, working across entertainment, consumer technology and lifestyle. Her interests and specialities lie in streaming services, film and television reviews and rumours, gaming, wearables and smart home products. She's also the creator of The London Geek, a geek culture and lifestyle blog.

