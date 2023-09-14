How to remove a browser hijacker

Has your web browser been acting strangely recently? Perhaps the home page you set has been changed to something you’ve never heard of, or a new search engine has been set as the default.

If either of these sound familiar, you’re probably the victim of a browser hijacker. Also known as a browser redirect virus, these seemingly harmless pieces of software can seriously disrupt your web browsing experience.

The good news is that browser hijackers are often unable to get access to the rest of your computer, but it’s worth making sure that’s the case. Here’s everything you need to know about them, plus how to get everything back in order.

Why do browser hijackers exist?

For the same reason as pretty much all malware: to make money. People who spread browser hijacking software can use it to generate a lot of extra traffic, whether it’s via Google, Bing or another third-party search engine. And with adverts shown alongside each search, it’s an easy way to get some extra cash.

These days, most web browsers block pop-ups and redirects by default. But sometimes a virus can override this setting, taking you to a page where you’re shown as many ads as possible.

A custom search page is one of the most common, and may even be given Google branding to make it seem trustworthy. Your browser home page and new tab pages may also be changed to something which can be used to make money.

Even browser shortcuts can be changed, seemingly without your permission. But it’s possible that you unintentionally agreed to the terms while installing another seemingly useful piece of software.

In any situation, it’s not a good idea to have software on your computer that you don’t know about. If you don’t recognise something, do a quick search (on an unaffected browser) to see if it’s important or not, then remove.

How to get rid of a browser hijacker

It’s worth following all the steps below, which will ensure the browser hijacker stops bothering you or doing any damage in the future.