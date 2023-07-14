How to delete a Twitter account

There are many reasons that you may want to delete your Twitter account, especially now that there is a scrolling limit on the amount of tweets you can view.

If you’d like to get rid of your account, then we have everything you need to know for deactivating Twitter – both on mobile and on PC. You can also read up Threads, Instagram’s new alternative to Twitter.

How to deactivate and delete your Twitter account

Deactivating your Twitter account is the same process as permanently deleting the account. If you want to reactivate it, you’ll need to log back into your account within 30 days.

After that time, you won’t be able to access your account or find your previous data, so it will be permanently deleted.

Mentions of your account from other users will still exist on Twitter. In addition, the company may still store some of your data for security reasons.

You must be logged in to your account on your device – here are the steps you need to take:

How to deactivate Twitter on PC

1. Click on ‘Settings and privacy’ Hannah Cowton / Foundry You can access this on your homepage be clicking on the ‘More’ button with the three dots on the left-hand side 2. Click on ‘Deactivate your account’ Hannah Cowton / Foundry This is under ‘Your account’ 3. Read through the terms and conditions and select ‘Deactivate’ Hannah Cowton / Foundry This button is labelled in red 4. Do not log back in to Twitter for 30 days Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry After this time, your account will be deleted

How to deactivate Twitter on mobile

The process is largely similar for the Twitter app on iOS and Android:

From your home screen, click on your profile photo, and then select ‘Settings and privacy’ from the dropdown menu

Tap ‘Your account’

Tap ‘Deactivate Account’

Read through everything and then confirm your choice by selecting ‘Deactivate’

If you intend to create a new account using the same name, be sure to change it on your old account first – that name won’t be available to use by new accounts during the 30-day deactivation period.

Twitter has no control over content indexed by search engines like Google. You can take these steps separately by visiting the Google help pages.

Can I download Twitter data?

Yes. Before you deactivate your Twitter account and risk permanently losing your data if you don’t log back in within 30 days, it may be worth downloading a copy of your data. Here is how to do it on different devices:

How to download Twitter data on PC

On your homepage, click on the ‘More’ button with the three dots on the left-hand side, and then tap ‘Settings and privacy’

Click ‘Your account’, then select ‘Download an archive of your data’

Twitter should then prompt you to verify your password

If you have two-factor verification on, you can choose to get an email or text to confirm it is you

Once you have verified, click on ‘Request archive’

It can take up to 24 hours for your data to be retrieved, and you will be notified once it is ready

How to download Twitter data on mobile

Twitter blocks screenshots on parts of this process, but the steps are largely similar to what you will find on PC: