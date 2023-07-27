Nanoleaf is one of the biggest names in the world of decorative smart lights. Nanoleaf sets are modular, colour-changing light kits that you can arrange in a variety of shapes.

For all the wall kits, you kick things off with a starter kit, which comes with a controller and a given number of panels. You’ll be able to add to these with expansion packs. There’s also the option of the Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror kit, which can make your film viewing more immersive and dynamic.

Nanoleaf sets will be receiving a software update in 2023 that will make them Matter-compatible and allow them to act as Thread border routers, meaning you can start creating a Matter-friendly smart lights set-up, using your existing Nanoleaf products. (Want to know more about Matter? Read our explainer.)

Nanoleaf has four main types of decorative sets available: Lines (the newest addition), Elements, Shapes and Canvas. The original Light Panels have now been discontinued but Nanoleaf will continue to support them indefinitely, and you may still be able to buy them from other retailers.

Depending on which type you choose, Nanoleaf lights have a number of smart features. Some have touch control, to allow you to play touch games and change their colours at a tap.

You can also get music visualising panels, which will react and respond to music you play. Others have TV mirroring and will change colour to complement the action on your TV or monitor.

Layout Detect is another feature. It’ll enable intelligent animation, depending on the shape of your panel layout.

But not all features are available with all styles. To find out which set is right for you, browse our round-up below, and for a more detailed look at each set, read the associated reviews.