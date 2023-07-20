If you’re considering buying a Dyson, it’s not as simple a proposition as it used to be. As well as a range of price points (none of them exactly budget-friendly, it should be said), there are now cordless vacuums for hard flooring only, for larger homes and for smaller apartments.

Until recently, Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaner launches followed a pretty straightforward pattern, with updated models introduced most years. But more recently, the brand expanded its offering to include specialist cleaners such as the Omni-glide and the Outsize, as well as bringing in new technology for its latest V-series cleaners – the V12 Detect Slim, the V15 Detect and the new flagship, the Gen5detect – which all have the green laser and piezo sensor.

Below, we round up the best Dyson cordless cleaners we’ve tested and describe their strengths and weaknesses, so you can choose the right Dyson for you.

The best Dyson cordless vacuums

Dyson Gen5detect – The new flagship Pros Incredible suction

Great design

Excellent cleaning accessories

No trigger

Long battery life Cons Heavier than earlier models at 3.5kg

Wildly expensive

Pricey spare batteries Price When Reviewed: $949.99 Best Prices Today: When unboxing this cordless cleaner, we wondered how much better it could realistically be than the already excellent V15 Detect. But we were blown away when testing it. It’s phenomenally powerful – with 262AW of suction versus the V15’s 230 – enough so that it sucks up nearby dust and debris in an instant. It has all of the technology of the V15 Detect, including the green laser and piezo sensor – and then some. One of its best new features is the crevice tool built into the top of the wand for instant handheld cleaning. But you’ll also get an armful of other great accessories, including the hair screw tool and the jointed low reach adapter that lets the Gen5 lie flat to get under sofas – without you having to join it. Our one reservation (beyond price) is its weight. Thanks to the new battery that powers the upgraded motor, the Gen5detect weighs 3.5kg/ 7.7lbs. It is Dyson’s heaviest cordless yet – and it feels it. Buy it if: You want the latest and greatest Dyson tech – and you have strong arms. Read our full Dyson Gen5detect review V15 Detect – With laser and piezo sensor technology Pros Outstanding cleaning

Swappable battery

Laser lights up dust Cons Short battery life for carpets

Full charge takes 4.5 hours Price When Reviewed: $749.99 Best Prices Today: The V15 Detect is crammed with great Dyson technology. The green laser illuminates dust you might otherwise miss. Meanwhile the piezo sensor works in conjunction with the LCD screen to analyse and display the number of particles of dust you’re vacuuming up in real time. The screen also displays troubleshooting info and the remaining cleaning time. The suction has improved from the V11: the V15 is a powerful vacuum that’s good on both carpet and hard flooring. But bear in mind that vacuuming on carpet will eat up its battery life – you’ll only get 20 minutes with the high-torque brush in Auto mode. Still, the battery is swappable and if you invest in a second one, you can double the potential cleaning time to two hours. The V15 Detect comes with some redesigned accessories, including the clever Hair Screw tool which winds hair away and into the bin, saving you from having to remove it by hand. It’s come down in price since its launch and is well worth a look. Buy it if: You want excellent cleaning performance and the brilliant green laser for cleaning hard floors, but you don’t want to shell out for the Gen5detect. Read our full Dyson V15 Detect review Omni-glide – The best small vacuum for hard floors Pros Manoeuvrable

Easy to use

Light

Slim Cons Short battery life

Small bin

No grip on the handle Price When Reviewed: $449.99 Best Prices Today: The Omni-glide is one of Dyson’s specialist cordless cleaners. It’s designed for hard floors only. It feels virtually weightless in operation, thanks to the four casters on its base, which also allow it to move in every direction. It genuinely does glide. It has a maximum battery life of 20 minutes and charges in 3.5 hours. But there’s no way to tell when the battery is running low (until it goes dead), so you’ll want to keep it charged. We gave the Omni-glide our Appliance of the Year award in 2021 for its brilliant design. But that doesn’t mean it’s flawless. It’s no good on carpets, it has a tiny bin and its handheld mode is the opposite of compact. Buy it if: You live in an apartment with hard flooring and clean regularly. It’ll make vacuuming a breeze. Read our full Dyson Omni-glide review Dyson V12 Detect Slim – Slimmed down but packed with tech Pros Green laser and piezo sensor

Cheaper and lighter than V15 Detect

No need to depress a trigger to vacuum Cons Less powerful than the V15

Smaller bin that can easily clog Price When Reviewed: $649.99 Best Prices Today: The V12 crams all of the V15’s features into a lighter, slimmed-down model, weighing just 2.2kg/ 5.2lbs. It has a maximum runtime of 60 minutes (on Eco mode – you’ll get just 8 minutes in high-powered Boost mode) and it charges in four hours. It has a swappable battery as well. Best of all are its techy features: the green laser diode that’ll make dirt, dust and hair impossible to miss, and the piezo sensor that works with an LCD screen to show you the number and size of dust particles it’s vacuuming up. Even more usefully, the screen will show you how many minutes of vacuuming time you have left. It comes with the handy Hair Screw tool as well. But there are compromises to be made: it’s only as powerful as the 2018 Dyson V10, and the bin is tiny (0.35 litres/ 0.1 gallons) and clogs easily. Buy it if: You want a light, easy-to-use model. A good option for a second vacuum. Read our full Dyson V12 Detect Slim review V11 Absolute – Light to use and well priced Pros LCD display

Auto mode Cons Price

4.5 hour charge time

Trigger Price When Reviewed: $699.99 Best Prices Today: The V11 Absolute is still a powerful cordless cleaner. It has excellent suction and some great features. Its LCD screen shows how long you can vacuum on your current settings with the battery life left and displays troubleshooting graphics in the event that something goes wrong. The V11 has a maximum of 60 minutes’ battery life, which the screen should help you maximise. The battery takes 4.5 hours to charge but newer V11 models have the option of a swappable battery, which will allow you to double your cleaning time. Opt for the Absolute over the Animal and you’ll also get the Torque head, which automatically detects the surface it’s cleaning and adjusts the suction accordingly. In fact, the only issue with the V11 is its price, which has remained remarkably steady since its launch. It can still cost around £600/$600 which is not significantly less than the much newer, tech-crammed V15 Detect. But it’s lighter than newer flagship models, which is a good reason to get one. Buy it if: You want an all-round great cordless cleaner and you’ve spotted an excellent deal on it. Read our full Dyson V11 Absolute review V11 Outsize – For larger homes Pros Powerful suction

Swappable battery

Plenty of accessories

LCD screen Cons It's heavy

The trigger adds work

It doesn't come with a second battery Price When Reviewed: $799.99 Best Prices Today: Its specs are top-notch, its features are brilliant and it comes with a treasure trove of accessories. But this is a heavy vacuum cleaner that’s a pain in the arm to use. Dyson’s Outsize is a supersized version of the V11, made especially for people with supersized abodes. If you have lots of vacuuming to do but prefer the convenience of a cordless, it’s made for you. Its extra-large dustbin (1.7 litres) is one of its handiest features as you won’t have to keep pausing to empty it. Don’t buy it for your granny, though. The V11 Outsize is getting harder to buy. In the US, you can already get the Gen5outsize instead – which has all the features of the Gen5, but in supersized form. This model is not yet available in the UK. Buy it if: The Dyson V11 Outsize is the one to go for if you have a large home with acres of carpet. Read our full Dyson V11 Outsize review Cyclone V10 – The original cord killer Pros Powerful

Good balance of power, weight and battery life Cons You'll be missing out on the newest tech Price When Reviewed: From $549.99 Best Prices Today: The Cyclone V10 was Dyson’s first cordless vacuum that could really provide a compelling alternative to a corded cleaner. Now, it’s a well-priced way to get a powerful Dyson with good suction – as long as you don’t mind missing out on LCD screens and lasers. We say well-priced – but this is still a Dyson and it’s not cheap. Still, you should be able to buy the Animal model for around £350 in the UK, and we reckon this is the best value edition. Unfortunately, it’s not quite as budget-friendly in the US, where it’ll still cost $499-$550, depending on the model. The V10 is great on carpet and hard flooring, weighs a reasonable 2.68kg/5.9lbs, comes with a good array of accessories (but what you get depends on the model you choose and where you buy). Buy it if: It’s long been superseded in power and features but if you want a good multi-purpose Dyson, this is your best value option – in the UK at least. Read our full Dyson Cyclone V10 review