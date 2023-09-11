Which fridge is the best? It’s difficult to know what you’re buying if you can only read about the specs and features of a fridge. Using it in day-to-day life is a different matter. That’s why we test fridges ourselves and don’t rely on manufacturers’ write-ups.
If you want to know what a fridge will be like when you get it into your kitchen, you’ll get an honest appraisal from our reviews.
We’ll give you the low-down on the new tech solutions that will help you to organise your shopping and keep your food in perfect condition for longer, such as climate-controlled compartments with adjustable settings for fresh produce. These can help you to save on grocery bills by cutting down on food waste.
Some of the fridge freezers we’ve reviewed also feature convertible technology – sections that can either function as a fridge or a freezer, depending on your needs. So, if you have people coming over and are preparing salads and cold cuts, you can maximise your fridge space. But if you see an offer on frozen food, or you want to meal prep for a couple of weeks, you can opt for an extra freezer compartment.
According to the Energy Saving Trust, fridges and freezers account for around 13% of the average home electricity bill. We’ll give you an idea of how much the fridge freezers we’re reviewing will cost to run. If you know what your electricity tariff is, you can get an even more accurate estimate by using an online energy cost calculator.
You can find out more about types of fridges and current fridge technology after the chart, as well as information on how we test the fridges we review.
And if you’re looking for a dedicated wine fridge, check out our review of the Haier’s Wine Bank 50 Series 7, a connected wine bank with some seriously smart features. Otherwise, read on for the best fridges we’ve tested.
Best fridge reviews
1. LG InstaView Door-in-Door GSXV90MCDE – Best features
Pros
- Craft ice
- UVNano water and ice dispenser
- 635 litres of storage
Cons
- Needs to be plumbed in
- Will be pricey to run
- Manual humidity slider
This new American-style fridge freezer from LG has so many fantastic features, it’s hard to know where to start. But let’s begin with the redesigned Door-in-Door InstaView panel. Knock on the glass and a window into your fridge will illuminate, allowing you to browse your drinks and snacks. Want a drink? Just open the inset glass door.
It has a water and ice dispenser, which self-sterilises using the UVNano tech to get rid of any bacteria. Plus, there’s a Craft Ice maker, which creates spherical ice for drinks on the rocks.
Plus, there’s a huge amount of space: it has 635 litre total capacity, with some clever storage features, including roomy door racks, a Fresh Balancer drawer with humidity control, wine rack and a fridge-width utility box for snacks or prepared dishes.
There are smart features too: via the ThinQ app you can change the temperature remotely and keep track of your food freshness and power use.
But bear in mind that this is a plumbed-in appliance, so you’ll need to consider its placement and have the right (and large enough) spot to house it.
2. Whirlpool W Collection WQ9I FO1BX UK – Best customisation options
Pros
- French-door fridge
- Convertible freezer cabinet
- Water and ice dispenser
Cons
- No vegetable bin humidity control
- Water dispenser is plumbed
- Higher than average energy consumption
This french-door fridge freezer is part of Whirlpool’s premium flagship range, the W Collection, has a high quality build, excellent interior lighting and loads of clever features.
Among the best is its convertible freezer compartment, which can not only become additional fridge space, but can also be used as a beer or wine cooler. It also has a water and ice dispenser that can make cubed or crushed ice. It has smart features as well.
Via the touchscreen or in app, you can access a host of customisation options, including fast cool and fast freeze when you’re storing shopping, turning on holiday mode and setting the operating temperature of each cabinet. There’s even a special occasions menu, which will let you optimise conditions for anything from having a party to cleaning the fridge.
At 187.6cm high, it’s taller than average and capacious. It has 355 litres of fridge storage and 237 in the freezer, including the convertible cabinet. Bear in mind that all of this means that it’ll cost you more to run than some rivals.
3. Hitachi R-BGX411PGB1 – Stylish, with a small footprint
Pros
- Glossy door
- Slide drawers
- Dual fan
Cons
- No freezer light
- No numerical temperature gauge
- Manual slider for meat/vegetable bin
This 60/40 fridge freezer has doors so reflective you can see your face in them and an ombre colour fade from black to gunmetal. It has touchscreen controls via a front panel on the fridge and the interior is kept consistently cool thanks to its dual fan system.
There are 215 litres of storage in the fridge which includes a wine rack, an easy-access slide shelf and a selectable drawer for vegetables or meat and dairy, with a slider to choose a temperature depending on what you’re storing. It’s good but in an ideal world, we’d prefer a more precise digital control.
The frost-free freezer’s 115 litres are divided between three sections, one of which is a slide-out shelf – plus there’s an ice cube storage box.
4. Hotpoint FFU3DW1 – French doors, tiny footprint
Pros
- Excellent storage capacity
- Three fridge drawers
- No frost freezer
Cons
- Height makes top shelves less accessible
- Limited door rack space
f you’d like a French-door fridge freezer but just don’t have the space, this Hotpoint appliance could be the answer. It’s available in black or white, with chunky silver handles.
At only 70cm wide and 78cm deep, it provides serious storage capacity – 302 litres in the fridge, 150 litres in the no frost freezer.
It has double doors for fridge access and a cabinet underneath to get to the three freezer drawers. Hotpoint’s Active Fresh technology keeps the fridge at a constant temperature, and there’s well-designed storage: two fruit and vegetable drawers with adjustable humidity sliders, as well as a full-length meat and fish storage drawer.
5. Samsung Bespoke tall fridge – Design your own range
Pros
- Choice of colour & finish
- Modular design
- SpaceMax tech
- All-Around Cooling
Cons
- Manual humidity dial
- Confusing range navigation
- Only two adjustable door racks
In the UK, Samsung’s Bespoke range comprises a larder fridge, a freezer and a combined fridge-freezer. You can buy one alone or put them in the configuration of your choice. But the real reason to buy is the choice of door colours and finishes, which will allow you a wide scope to individualise your kitchen.
The fridge comes complete with Samsung’s SpaceMax technology, to maximise the interior capacity. It also feature’s the brand’s All-Around Cooling, for an even, consistent temperature.
It’s a beautiful appliance that will change the look of any kitchen, but bear in mind that not all colours and finishes are currently available.
6. Hisense PureFlat RQ758N4SWF1 – Four doors and Flex Zone
Pros
- Excellent storage capacity
- My Fresh Choice flexibility
- Water dispenser
Cons
- Lightweight drawers
- No wine rack
- No ice dispenser
The PureFlat is a stylish, modern fridge freezer. We looked at the black steel finish, which gives the perfectly flat appliance an ultra-modern appearance. The same model in stainless steel is more affordable.
It’s a four-door fridge freezer, with the freezer below the fridge and a non-plumbed water dispenser set into the door. There’s no ice maker, however.
One of its best features is the “My Fresh Choice” cabinet. What this means is that half of the freezer can be converted into a fridge if you need more fresh food storage space. There are some other nice storage features as well, like the slide-out freezer shelves, snack box and the full size pantry drawer.
It’s a really spacious appliance as well, with a total capacity of 606 litres.
7. Haier HTF-508DGS7 Cube – Convertible zones
Pros
- My Zone flexibility
- Two programmable fridge boxes
- Excellent storage
Cons
- Bulky ice maker
- Tall at 190+cm
- No ice dispenser
If you have a bit more budget and space and are looking for something a little larger than the Haier HTF-456DM6, this could be right for you. Not only does it have an extra 50 litres of food storage space but it has tech and features that the other Cube lacks.
This model has a glass finish and its control panel illuminates when touched and disappears when not required.
One of its standout features is the My Zone flexibility, which allows you to convert half of the freezer into a refrigerator cabinet.
And, in addition to the effective humidity drawer, there’s a specialised fresh food storage drawer that can be climate-adjusted depending on whether you want to use it for cheese, meat or fruit and vegetables.
It has super cool, quick freezer and holiday modes, which are simple to set up.
8. Haier HTF-456DM6 Cube – Best design
Pros
- Four-door design
- Humidity Zone drawers
- Door storage rack
Cons
- Integral fridge door seal
- No integral ice maker
- Stiff manual ice tray
Although this is a brilliant appliance, it is going out of stock at most vendors, so we’ve dropped it down the list.
This spacious Haier fridge freezer is beautifully designed, with a four-door format that has the potential to change the way you use your kitchen. It has some brilliant tech, including a digital control panel on one of the doors.
It features Humidity Zone and Dry Zone drawers, which we found made a noticeable difference to the freshness and longevity of food in our tests. It also has Haier’s Anti-Bacterial Treatment – a UV light designed to kill bacteria inside the fridge, for more hygienic food storage.
Beneath the fridge is an easy-to-view, 140-litre no-frost freezer.
Okay, there’s no ice maker but apart from that, this Haier Cube has everything you could want in a luxury fridge freezer, at a very reasonable price point.
9. Bosch Serie 6 larder fridge – Best fridge-only option
Pros
- Low running cost
- Huge storage volume
- Nice design features
Cons
- Only available in white
- Irritating door alarm
The Serie 6 KSV36AWEPG is a larder fridge, which means that the appliance features no freezer space at all. But if that’s what you’re looking for, this is an excellent option.
There’s plenty of chilled storage space – 346 litres, which is over 17 bags of shopping – so you’ll be able to organise your shopping well and keep everything in view. And for its capacity, the running cost is very low (it could cost you just £17 per year).
There are some nice design features that elevate it beyond your typical white kitchen cuboid and make it easier to access and organise your groceries, such as the long handle, EasyAccess and EasyLift shelves.
10. Hisense RL170D4BC21 Under Counter – Best budget option
Pros
- Great value
- Matching freezer available
- Stainless steel effect option
Cons
- Limited internal light
- Sensitive thermostat dial
This under-counter fridge is an excellent option if you have limited space and are buying on a budget. It’s a fridge only but you can buy a matching freezer and as both sets of doors are reversible, set them up side by side.
If you buy in the stainless steel effect finish, it has a surprisingly stylish look.
FAQ
How do we review fridge freezers?
There’s no substitute for taking a fridge home and using it. We use each of the fridge freezers we review for about a month.
During the review period, we test out its features. (Does the humidity drawer really make a difference? How well does the instant freeze function work?)
We’ll also take the temperature in each part of the fridge to see if it’s consistent and as accurate as advertised. The more consistent the temperature is, the longer your food will last. We also test how long the fridge and freezer will keep food safe in the event of a power cut.
But we’ll also use the appliances as you would in day-to-day life, to check how accessible each part of the fridge and freezer are, if they’re well lit, and what kind of storage you’ll get for your money.
What are the key fridge freezer styles?
American-style fridge freezers
Also known as side-by-side fridge freezers, these have double doors that open from the middle, usually with one side being the fridge and one the freezer – a vertical split instead of the characteristic UK horizontal split. Typically, the freezer compartment is narrower than the fridge.
American-style fridges often contain ice makers and water dispensers, which may or may not be plumbed in.
French door fridge freezers
These can be two-door, four-door, or a mix of doors and drawers. Although there is crossover with American style fridges, they are more likely to be perfectly symmetrical, with a fridge above and the freezer accessed either via two bottom doors or drawers.
Top or bottom freezer
Also called 70/30 or 60/40 fridge freezers, depending on the split, these are the most common fridges in the UK. They’re divided horizontally and are the best option if – like many of us – you live in a flat or have limited space.
Which features are important in a fridge freezer?
Depending on how you use your fridge freezer, you might find that some of the following features would make a real difference to your life.
Frost-free
This is a feature that most people are now familiar with. Frost-free freezers are equipped with an automatic fan that removes warm air that’s let in when you open the freezer door. That means it doesn’t have time to condense into water and ice up. So if you’ve ever had the problem of an ever-shrinking freezer space that starts to look like an ice cave on Hoth, this is the tech to look out for.
Convertible technology or switch zones
Switch zones are convertible zones that can function either as a fridge or freezer compartment. They’re typically situated within the freezer but the compartment’s temperature can be individually adjusted to function as additional fridge space, so you can have more room for freshly prepared foods for an event. Then you can switch it back to make space for frozen food.
Quick cooling & fast freezing
If you’re bringing home bags of fresh or frozen food, quick cooling and fast freeze features will let you swiftly chill or freeze your purchases to keep them in the best condition for longer. In addition, it means that the ambient temperature of your fridge and freezer won’t rise when you load them full of room-temperature food.
Holiday mode
Many fridge freezers have a holiday setting, which is designed for energy efficiency and economy when you’re away. As you won’t have lots of fresh food to keep cool, it’ll raise the temperature of the fridge slightly but still keep your frozen food safe.
Anti-bacterial tech
Some brands, such as Haier, include UV light technology inside the fridge that comes on when the fridge door closes to kill bacteria.
Humidity drawers
Controlling the humidity of the environment is the secret to keeping some vegetables juicy and others crisp. You can adjust the humidity in these drawers to create the perfect environment for the fruit and vegetables you’re storing. For example, leafy greens enjoy a high-humidity environment.
There are alternatives to humidity drawers – for example, Beko’s HarvestFresh light tech, which reproduces the natural light cycle in the crisper drawer to keep produce fresher for longer.
Cooling systems
All brands have their own cooling systems, which are designed to minimise fluctuations in temperature and keep the temperature consistent across all areas of the fridge or freezer.
Are smart feature worth it?
Smart features can vary a lot from appliance to appliance and from brand to brand. For example, some Siemens, Samsung and Bosch fridges have a ‘view inside’ feature that, using a camera inside your fridge, lets you check the contents of your fridge remotely, via an app, so you know if you’re low on an item or about to buy it twice.
Others will send an alert to your phone if the fridge door is left ajar or let you know if ice is running low or the water tank needs to be refilled.
Most commonly, you’ll be able to change the temperature in your fridge or freezer remotely, via an app, or start a quick cool function to prepare your fridge for food you’re bringing home.
There may also be app features that’ll help you to organise your shopping, food storage and cooking schedule. For example, you may be able to scan items you’ve bought into the app for meal planning, order groceries via the app and get recipe suggestions.
As yet, we don’t think that any smart features are really essential but depending on your lifestyle, they could well make life simpler for you.
But there are potential downsides. Fridges tend to last for upwards of a decade, but in most cases, smart features won’t last as long as the fridge itself. Why? Think of your phone. As technology improves, older models tend to become obsolete quickly and will only get software updates for a few years. Many manufacturers pledge security updates for 5+ years, but that doesn’t mean that all of the smart features in your fridge will be supported for as long as you have it. You’re likely to lose some if you keep a smart model for the same amount of time you’d keep a traditional fridge.