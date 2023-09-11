Which fridge is the best? It’s difficult to know what you’re buying if you can only read about the specs and features of a fridge. Using it in day-to-day life is a different matter. That’s why we test fridges ourselves and don’t rely on manufacturers’ write-ups.

If you want to know what a fridge will be like when you get it into your kitchen, you’ll get an honest appraisal from our reviews.

We’ll give you the low-down on the new tech solutions that will help you to organise your shopping and keep your food in perfect condition for longer, such as climate-controlled compartments with adjustable settings for fresh produce. These can help you to save on grocery bills by cutting down on food waste.

Some of the fridge freezers we’ve reviewed also feature convertible technology – sections that can either function as a fridge or a freezer, depending on your needs. So, if you have people coming over and are preparing salads and cold cuts, you can maximise your fridge space. But if you see an offer on frozen food, or you want to meal prep for a couple of weeks, you can opt for an extra freezer compartment.

According to the Energy Saving Trust, fridges and freezers account for around 13% of the average home electricity bill. We’ll give you an idea of how much the fridge freezers we’re reviewing will cost to run. If you know what your electricity tariff is, you can get an even more accurate estimate by using an online energy cost calculator.

You can find out more about types of fridges and current fridge technology after the chart, as well as information on how we test the fridges we review.

And if you’re looking for a dedicated wine fridge, check out our review of the Haier’s Wine Bank 50 Series 7, a connected wine bank with some seriously smart features. Otherwise, read on for the best fridges we’ve tested.

Best fridge reviews