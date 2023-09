Which fridge is the best? It’s difficult to know what you’re buying if you can only read about the specs and features of a fridge. Using it in day-to-day life is a different matter. That’s why we test fridges ourselves and don’t rely on manufacturers’ write-ups.

If you want to know what a fridge will be like when you get it into your kitchen, you’ll get an honest appraisal from our reviews.

We’ll give you the low-down on the new tech solutions that will help you to organise your shopping and keep your food in perfect condition for longer, such as climate-controlled compartments with adjustable settings for fresh produce. These can help you to save on grocery bills by cutting down on food waste.

Some of the fridge freezers we’ve reviewed also feature convertible technology – sections that can either function as a fridge or a freezer, depending on your needs. So, if you have people coming over and are preparing salads and cold cuts, you can maximise your fridge space. But if you see an offer on frozen food, or you want to meal prep for a couple of weeks, you can opt for an extra freezer compartment.

According to the Energy Saving Trust, fridges and freezers account for around 13% of the average home electricity bill. We’ll give you an idea of how much the fridge freezers we’re reviewing will cost to run. If you know what your electricity tariff is, you can get an even more accurate estimate by using an online energy cost calculator.

You can find out more about types of fridges and current fridge technology after the chart, as well as information on how we test the fridges we review.

And if you’re looking for a dedicated wine fridge, check out our review of the Haier’s Wine Bank 50 Series 7, a connected wine bank with some seriously smart features. Otherwise, read on for the best fridges we’ve tested.

Best fridge reviews

1. LG InstaView Door-in-Door GSXV90MCDE – Best features Pros Craft ice

UVNano water and ice dispenser

635 litres of storage Cons Needs to be plumbed in

Will be pricey to run

Manual humidity slider Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US This new American-style fridge freezer from LG has so many fantastic features, it’s hard to know where to start. But let’s begin with the redesigned Door-in-Door InstaView panel. Knock on the glass and a window into your fridge will illuminate, allowing you to browse your drinks and snacks. Want a drink? Just open the inset glass door. It has a water and ice dispenser, which self-sterilises using the UVNano tech to get rid of any bacteria. Plus, there’s a Craft Ice maker, which creates spherical ice for drinks on the rocks. Plus, there’s a huge amount of space: it has 635 litre total capacity, with some clever storage features, including roomy door racks, a Fresh Balancer drawer with humidity control, wine rack and a fridge-width utility box for snacks or prepared dishes. There are smart features too: via the ThinQ app you can change the temperature remotely and keep track of your food freshness and power use. But bear in mind that this is a plumbed-in appliance, so you’ll need to consider its placement and have the right (and large enough) spot to house it. Read our full LG Instaview Door-in-Door GSXV90MCDE review 2. Whirlpool W Collection WQ9I FO1BX UK – Best customisation options Pros French-door fridge

Convertible freezer cabinet

Water and ice dispenser Cons No vegetable bin humidity control

Water dispenser is plumbed

Higher than average energy consumption Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US This french-door fridge freezer is part of Whirlpool’s premium flagship range, the W Collection, has a high quality build, excellent interior lighting and loads of clever features. Among the best is its convertible freezer compartment, which can not only become additional fridge space, but can also be used as a beer or wine cooler. It also has a water and ice dispenser that can make cubed or crushed ice. It has smart features as well. Via the touchscreen or in app, you can access a host of customisation options, including fast cool and fast freeze when you’re storing shopping, turning on holiday mode and setting the operating temperature of each cabinet. There’s even a special occasions menu, which will let you optimise conditions for anything from having a party to cleaning the fridge. At 187.6cm high, it’s taller than average and capacious. It has 355 litres of fridge storage and 237 in the freezer, including the convertible cabinet. Bear in mind that all of this means that it’ll cost you more to run than some rivals. Read our full Whirlpool W Collection WQ9I FO1BX UK fridge freezer review Pros Glossy door

Slide drawers

Dual fan Cons No freezer light

No numerical temperature gauge

Manual slider for meat/vegetable bin Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US This 60/40 fridge freezer has doors so reflective you can see your face in them and an ombre colour fade from black to gunmetal. It has touchscreen controls via a front panel on the fridge and the interior is kept consistently cool thanks to its dual fan system. There are 215 litres of storage in the fridge which includes a wine rack, an easy-access slide shelf and a selectable drawer for vegetables or meat and dairy, with a slider to choose a temperature depending on what you’re storing. It’s good but in an ideal world, we’d prefer a more precise digital control. The frost-free freezer’s 115 litres are divided between three sections, one of which is a slide-out shelf – plus there’s an ice cube storage box. Read our full Hitachi R-BGX411PGB1 fridge freezer review Pros Excellent storage capacity

Three fridge drawers

No frost freezer Cons Height makes top shelves less accessible

Limited door rack space Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US f you’d like a French-door fridge freezer but just don’t have the space, this Hotpoint appliance could be the answer. It’s available in black or white, with chunky silver handles. At only 70cm wide and 78cm deep, it provides serious storage capacity – 302 litres in the fridge, 150 litres in the no frost freezer. It has double doors for fridge access and a cabinet underneath to get to the three freezer drawers. Hotpoint’s Active Fresh technology keeps the fridge at a constant temperature, and there’s well-designed storage: two fruit and vegetable drawers with adjustable humidity sliders, as well as a full-length meat and fish storage drawer. Read our full Hotpoint fridge freezer FFU3DW1 review 5. Samsung Bespoke tall fridge – Design your own range Pros Choice of colour & finish

Modular design

SpaceMax tech

All-Around Cooling Cons Manual humidity dial

Confusing range navigation

Only two adjustable door racks Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US In the UK, Samsung’s Bespoke range comprises a larder fridge, a freezer and a combined fridge-freezer. You can buy one alone or put them in the configuration of your choice. But the real reason to buy is the choice of door colours and finishes, which will allow you a wide scope to individualise your kitchen. The fridge comes complete with Samsung’s SpaceMax technology, to maximise the interior capacity. It also feature’s the brand’s All-Around Cooling, for an even, consistent temperature. It’s a beautiful appliance that will change the look of any kitchen, but bear in mind that not all colours and finishes are currently available. Read our full Samsung Bespoke tall fridge review 6. Hisense PureFlat RQ758N4SWF1 – Four doors and Flex Zone Pros Excellent storage capacity

My Fresh Choice flexibility

Water dispenser Cons Lightweight drawers

No wine rack

No ice dispenser Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US The PureFlat is a stylish, modern fridge freezer. We looked at the black steel finish, which gives the perfectly flat appliance an ultra-modern appearance. The same model in stainless steel is more affordable. It’s a four-door fridge freezer, with the freezer below the fridge and a non-plumbed water dispenser set into the door. There’s no ice maker, however. One of its best features is the “My Fresh Choice” cabinet. What this means is that half of the freezer can be converted into a fridge if you need more fresh food storage space. There are some other nice storage features as well, like the slide-out freezer shelves, snack box and the full size pantry drawer. It’s a really spacious appliance as well, with a total capacity of 606 litres. Read our full Hisense PureFlat RQ758N4SWF1 Fridge review 7. Haier HTF-508DGS7 Cube – Convertible zones Pros My Zone flexibility

Two programmable fridge boxes

Excellent storage Cons Bulky ice maker

Tall at 190+cm

No ice dispenser Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US If you have a bit more budget and space and are looking for something a little larger than the Haier HTF-456DM6, this could be right for you. Not only does it have an extra 50 litres of food storage space but it has tech and features that the other Cube lacks. This model has a glass finish and its control panel illuminates when touched and disappears when not required. One of its standout features is the My Zone flexibility, which allows you to convert half of the freezer into a refrigerator cabinet. And, in addition to the effective humidity drawer, there’s a specialised fresh food storage drawer that can be climate-adjusted depending on whether you want to use it for cheese, meat or fruit and vegetables. It has super cool, quick freezer and holiday modes, which are simple to set up. Read our full Haier Cube HTF-508DGS7 fridge freezer review 8. Haier HTF-456DM6 Cube – Best design Pros Four-door design

Humidity Zone drawers

Door storage rack Cons Integral fridge door seal

No integral ice maker

Stiff manual ice tray Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US Although this is a brilliant appliance, it is going out of stock at most vendors, so we’ve dropped it down the list. This spacious Haier fridge freezer is beautifully designed, with a four-door format that has the potential to change the way you use your kitchen. It has some brilliant tech, including a digital control panel on one of the doors. It features Humidity Zone and Dry Zone drawers, which we found made a noticeable difference to the freshness and longevity of food in our tests. It also has Haier’s Anti-Bacterial Treatment – a UV light designed to kill bacteria inside the fridge, for more hygienic food storage. Beneath the fridge is an easy-to-view, 140-litre no-frost freezer. Okay, there’s no ice maker but apart from that, this Haier Cube has everything you could want in a luxury fridge freezer, at a very reasonable price point. Read our full Haier HTF-456DM6 Cube fridge freezer review 9. Bosch Serie 6 larder fridge – Best fridge-only option Pros Low running cost

Huge storage volume

Nice design features Cons Only available in white

Irritating door alarm Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US The Serie 6 KSV36AWEPG is a larder fridge, which means that the appliance features no freezer space at all. But if that’s what you’re looking for, this is an excellent option. There’s plenty of chilled storage space – 346 litres, which is over 17 bags of shopping – so you’ll be able to organise your shopping well and keep everything in view. And for its capacity, the running cost is very low (it could cost you just £17 per year). There are some nice design features that elevate it beyond your typical white kitchen cuboid and make it easier to access and organise your groceries, such as the long handle, EasyAccess and EasyLift shelves. Read our full Bosch larder fridge KSV36AWEPG review 10. Hisense RL170D4BC21 Under Counter – Best budget option Pros Great value

Matching freezer available

Stainless steel effect option Cons Limited internal light

Sensitive thermostat dial Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US This under-counter fridge is an excellent option if you have limited space and are buying on a budget. It’s a fridge only but you can buy a matching freezer and as both sets of doors are reversible, set them up side by side. If you buy in the stainless steel effect finish, it has a surprisingly stylish look. Read our full Hisense RL170D4BC21 Under Counter Fridge review