In 2023, there are more ways to game than ever before. Consoles and desktop PCs might seem like the obvious choices, but their power needs mean you’re fixed to one position.

For the optimal balance between power and portability, a dedicated gaming laptop is the way to go. These can play all the AAA titles you expect, but still go anywhere with you and last for a few hours away from the charger.

But many of the most well-known gaming laptops don’t come cheap, with top-of-the-line models often retailing for over $2,000/£2,000. However, it’s possible to get a great device for around half that, or sometimes even less. Some compromises are inevitable, but a great gaming experience is still well within reach.

In this article, we’ll run through eight of the best cheap gaming laptops you can buy in 2023. It’s also worth reading the FAQ section at the bottom of this page for detailed buying advice.

Best cheap gaming laptops 2023

1. Asus TUF Gaming A15 – Best overall Pros Impressive CPU & GPU performance

Attractive 1440p display

Decent battery life Cons Underwhelming build quality

Poor trackpad Price When Reviewed: From $1,049 | Model reviewed $1,499 Best Prices Today: The Asus TUF laptops have been a great go-to for budget gaming for a long time, and the A15 is no exception. A recent AMD Ryzen 7 CPU combines with powerful Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU to deliver excellent gaming performance. The 15.6in, 1440p display is another highlight, complete with a 165Hz refresh rate. However, if you’re willing to pay more, there are also options for a 300Hz screen and RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti GPU. Across all models, you also get a decent keyboard, solid range of ports and even decent battery life when you’re not gaming. The main compromises are to build quality and trackpad, but neither should be a dealbreaker, especially if you connect a controller. The A15 remains the cheap gaming laptop to buy in 2023. It ticks all the boxes for most gamers at this price point. Read our full Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022) review 2. MSI Prestige 15 A12UC (2022) – Best value for money Pros Solid performance

Lots of ports

Attractive design

Impressive keyboard Cons Unusual keyboard layout

Underwhelming trackpad

Mediocre display While the MSI Prestige 15 costs over $1,300 in the US, less powerful configurations are available for as little as £699 in the UK. For that price, you’ll struggle to find anything better suited for gaming. An 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processors and RTX 3050 Ti graphics are nothing special and no longer the latest versions, but they deliver solid performance across the board – including some demanding titles. As expected, that’ll take a slight hit on battery power, but you can get a few hours of gaming (or much longer on other tasks) from a single charge. Other highlights include a great keyboard, lots of ports and a lightweight design – at 1.69kg, it’s more portable than many gaming laptops. A sleek, minimalist aesthetic also means you might be happy using this as an everyday laptop too. Provided you don’t mind the unusual keyboard layout and disappointing trackpad, that is. The 15.6in display is decent, but you’ll find much better elsewhere, and it’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. However, if you can look beyond those drawbacks, this is an impressive, affordable gaming laptop that’s worth considering. Read our full MSI Prestige 15 A12UC (2022) review 3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (2022) – Best 16in Pros Great 16in display

Thin and light, but still sturdy

Solid battery life

Decent performance Cons Poor keyboard

Underwhelming speakers

More powerful alternatives are available Price When Reviewed: From $1149 Best Prices Today: If you’re in the market for a cheap gaming laptop but still crave that large display, the IdeaPad 5 Pro is for you. Its 16in panel comes in at a resolution of 2560×1600 and has a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s undoubtedly the highlight of this device, but by no means the only reason to buy it. The combination of Ryzen 7 and RTX 3050 delivers solid gaming performance – all but the most demanding games are comfortably playable. Compared to most gaming laptops, it’s also impressively slim and lightweight. That makes it easy to take anywhere with you, but the device doesn’t feel flimsy. It also doesn’t really look like a gaming device, something many buyers will appreciate. Battery life isn’t sacrificed either. The keyboard and speakers aren’t the best, but you’ll probably be connecting external accessories while gaming, anyway. If you can look beyond those inconveniences, the IdeaPad 5 Pro is definitely worth considering. Read our full Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (2022) review 4. Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition – Best battery life Pros Impressive battery life

Excellent 165Hz display

Solid performance

Durable chassis Cons Underwhelming webcam

Keyboard could be better

Ports set up for right-hander Price When Reviewed: $1,099.99 Best Prices Today: Great battery life isn’t something we usually associate with gaming laptops, but it’s true of the A16 Advantage Edition. Its 90Wh cell can for up to seven hours of gaming before you’ll need to reach for the charger – that’s almost unheard of. There are plenty of strengths in other areas, too. Performance from AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Series CPU and Radeon RX 7600S GPU is superb, especially when combined with a 16in, 165Hz display. It’s IPS LCD rather than OLED and only 1920×1080 resolution, but it means 1080p games look fantastic. With an attractive, tough design, decent trackpad and great port selection (albeit designed for right-handers), there’s a lot to like here. At this price, it’s easy to overlook an underwhelming webcam and mediocre keyboard, neither of which you’ll need much if you connect a controller for gaming. Make no mistake, this is a very good gaming laptop at a great price. Read our full Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition review 5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515) – Great all-rounder Pros Impressive 1080p gaming

Solid keyboard

144Hz refresh rate Cons Mediocre battery life

Display lacks colour Price When Reviewed: From $749 | Model reviewed $1,329 Best Prices Today: The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the most affordable gaming laptops around, but it has great components despite the low price. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is a top-notch mainstream graphics card that’ll handle anything at 1080p, while the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is a great CPU for multi-tasking and work. Neither are from the latest generation anymore, but that doesn’t really matter – they’ll still hold their own for many years. Despite all this performance, the laptop remains cool and quiet most of the time. In fact, you’ll probably make more noise typing on the comfortable keyboard. Of course, the low price does mean some compromises. The screen, although 144Hz, is a bit washed out, while battery life is poor. You don’t get many extra features either. But if you want an affordable gaming laptop with good core performance, this is still a great choice. Read our full Acer Nitro 5 (2021) review 6. Acer Chromebook 516 GE – Best Chromebook Pros Great gaming experience

Excellent 120Hz display

Solid performance

Decent port selection Cons Mediocre audio

Average battery life

Cloud gaming requires subscription Price When Reviewed: $649.99 Best Prices Today: Gaming on a Chromebook? It’s now very much possible, but only via cloud streaming services. And Acer’s Chromebook 516 GE is the best of the lot. While the specs aren’t anything to write home about, the combination of the Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM is plenty for solid everyday performance. Then, via the likes of Nvidia GeForce Now, you can play a range of AAA titles with surprising ease. Of course, the big catch is that you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription fee to access them. Battery life and speakers aren’t great either, but won’t be dealbreakers for most people. The combination of a great gaming experience, superb 16in 120Hz display and plenty of ports makes it a great Chromebook. If you don’t absolutely need Windows or games downloaded to your device, this is definitely worth considering. 7. MSI GF63 Thin (2022) – Best design Pros Impressively affordable

Relatively thin and light

Decent gaming performance

Great keyboard Cons Can't handle most AAA games

Many rivals are faster

Display and battery life could be better Price When Reviewed: From $899 Best Prices Today: If the main advantage of buying a gaming laptop (rather than a desktop PC) is portability, the latest GF63 Thin is a a great option. MSI has managed to get all the fundamentals of a solid gaming experience into a 15.6in device that’s just 0.5in thick and 1.86kg. Most lighter laptops are limited to discrete GPUs, but the Nvidia RTX 3050 here means most mid-range games are well within reach – especially when combined with 12th-gen Intel CPUs. However, you will struggle if demanding titles are your thing. Other highlights include a decent port selection and great keyboard, meaning this Windows 11 machine could easily be used as your main laptop. However, that Full HD IPS display isn’t as impressive as we’d hoped (despite the 144Hz refresh rate), while battery life is mediocre. Given its affordable price point, it’s certainly worth considering the GF63 Thin. But other options in this chart might be a better pick for you. Read our full MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review 8. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook – Best Big Screen Pros Impressive cloud gaming experience

High-quality 120Hz display

Decent battery life

Great speakers Cons Cheap build

Underwhelming keyboard and trackpad

Disappointing webcam

Need subscription for cloud gaming Price When Reviewed: $569.99 Best Prices Today: Lenovo’s take on a cloud gaming Chromebook isn’t quite as good as Acer’s effort, but also more affordable. There’s still a lot to like here, though, including solid everyday performance that transforms into a top-class AAA gaming machine via the cloud. However, you will need to pay for a subscription to take advantage of this. When combined with the excellent 16in, 120Hz display though, the experience is excellent. You also get a great range of ports and above-average battery life, plus some impressive speakers. However, there are compromises to be aware of. The plastic design feels a little cheap, while the keyboard, trackpad and 720p could all be better. It’s also much more expensive in the UK than US, with extra internal storage the only benefit. But considering the price and everything you’re getting here, it’s a fine laptop for fans of cloud gaming. Read our full Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook review