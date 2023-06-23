In 2023, there are more ways to game than ever before. Consoles and desktop PCs might seem like the obvious choices, but their power needs mean you’re fixed to one position.
For the optimal balance between power and portability, a dedicated gaming laptop is the way to go. These can play all the AAA titles you expect, but still go anywhere with you and last for a few hours away from the charger.
But many of the most well-known gaming laptops don’t come cheap, with top-of-the-line models often retailing for over $2,000/£2,000. However, it’s possible to get a great device for around half that, or sometimes even less. Some compromises are inevitable, but a great gaming experience is still well within reach.
In this article, we’ll run through eight of the best cheap gaming laptops you can buy in 2023. It’s also worth reading the FAQ section at the bottom of this page for detailed buying advice.
Best cheap gaming laptops 2023
1. Asus TUF Gaming A15 – Best overall
Pros
- Impressive CPU & GPU performance
- Attractive 1440p display
- Decent battery life
Cons
- Underwhelming build quality
- Poor trackpad
The Asus TUF laptops have been a great go-to for budget gaming for a long time, and the A15 is no exception.
A recent AMD Ryzen 7 CPU combines with powerful Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU to deliver excellent gaming performance. The 15.6in, 1440p display is another highlight, complete with a 165Hz refresh rate. However, if you’re willing to pay more, there are also options for a 300Hz screen and RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti GPU.
Across all models, you also get a decent keyboard, solid range of ports and even decent battery life when you’re not gaming. The main compromises are to build quality and trackpad, but neither should be a dealbreaker, especially if you connect a controller.
The A15 remains the cheap gaming laptop to buy in 2023. It ticks all the boxes for most gamers at this price point.
2. MSI Prestige 15 A12UC (2022) – Best value for money
Pros
- Solid performance
- Lots of ports
- Attractive design
- Impressive keyboard
Cons
- Unusual keyboard layout
- Underwhelming trackpad
- Mediocre display
While the MSI Prestige 15 costs over $1,300 in the US, less powerful configurations are available for as little as £699 in the UK. For that price, you’ll struggle to find anything better suited for gaming.
An 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processors and RTX 3050 Ti graphics are nothing special and no longer the latest versions, but they deliver solid performance across the board – including some demanding titles. As expected, that’ll take a slight hit on battery power, but you can get a few hours of gaming (or much longer on other tasks) from a single charge.
Other highlights include a great keyboard, lots of ports and a lightweight design – at 1.69kg, it’s more portable than many gaming laptops. A sleek, minimalist aesthetic also means you might be happy using this as an everyday laptop too.
Provided you don’t mind the unusual keyboard layout and disappointing trackpad, that is. The 15.6in display is decent, but you’ll find much better elsewhere, and it’s limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.
However, if you can look beyond those drawbacks, this is an impressive, affordable gaming laptop that’s worth considering.
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (2022) – Best 16in
Pros
- Great 16in display
- Thin and light, but still sturdy
- Solid battery life
- Decent performance
Cons
- Poor keyboard
- Underwhelming speakers
- More powerful alternatives are available
If you’re in the market for a cheap gaming laptop but still crave that large display, the IdeaPad 5 Pro is for you. Its 16in panel comes in at a resolution of 2560×1600 and has a 120Hz refresh rate.
It’s undoubtedly the highlight of this device, but by no means the only reason to buy it. The combination of Ryzen 7 and RTX 3050 delivers solid gaming performance – all but the most demanding games are comfortably playable.
Compared to most gaming laptops, it’s also impressively slim and lightweight. That makes it easy to take anywhere with you, but the device doesn’t feel flimsy. It also doesn’t really look like a gaming device, something many buyers will appreciate. Battery life isn’t sacrificed either.
The keyboard and speakers aren’t the best, but you’ll probably be connecting external accessories while gaming, anyway. If you can look beyond those inconveniences, the IdeaPad 5 Pro is definitely worth considering.
4. Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition – Best battery life
Pros
- Impressive battery life
- Excellent 165Hz display
- Solid performance
- Durable chassis
Cons
- Underwhelming webcam
- Keyboard could be better
- Ports set up for right-hander
Great battery life isn’t something we usually associate with gaming laptops, but it’s true of the A16 Advantage Edition. Its 90Wh cell can for up to seven hours of gaming before you’ll need to reach for the charger – that’s almost unheard of.
There are plenty of strengths in other areas, too. Performance from AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Series CPU and Radeon RX 7600S GPU is superb, especially when combined with a 16in, 165Hz display. It’s IPS LCD rather than OLED and only 1920×1080 resolution, but it means 1080p games look fantastic.
With an attractive, tough design, decent trackpad and great port selection (albeit designed for right-handers), there’s a lot to like here. At this price, it’s easy to overlook an underwhelming webcam and mediocre keyboard, neither of which you’ll need much if you connect a controller for gaming.
Make no mistake, this is a very good gaming laptop at a great price.
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515) – Great all-rounder
Pros
- Impressive 1080p gaming
- Solid keyboard
- 144Hz refresh rate
Cons
- Mediocre battery life
- Display lacks colour
The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the most affordable gaming laptops around, but it has great components despite the low price.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is a top-notch mainstream graphics card that’ll handle anything at 1080p, while the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is a great CPU for multi-tasking and work. Neither are from the latest generation anymore, but that doesn’t really matter – they’ll still hold their own for many years.
Despite all this performance, the laptop remains cool and quiet most of the time. In fact, you’ll probably make more noise typing on the comfortable keyboard.
Of course, the low price does mean some compromises. The screen, although 144Hz, is a bit washed out, while battery life is poor. You don’t get many extra features either.
But if you want an affordable gaming laptop with good core performance, this is still a great choice.
6. Acer Chromebook 516 GE – Best Chromebook
Pros
- Great gaming experience
- Excellent 120Hz display
- Solid performance
- Decent port selection
Cons
- Mediocre audio
- Average battery life
- Cloud gaming requires subscription
Gaming on a Chromebook? It’s now very much possible, but only via cloud streaming services. And Acer’s Chromebook 516 GE is the best of the lot.
While the specs aren’t anything to write home about, the combination of the Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM is plenty for solid everyday performance. Then, via the likes of Nvidia GeForce Now, you can play a range of AAA titles with surprising ease.
Of course, the big catch is that you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription fee to access them. Battery life and speakers aren’t great either, but won’t be dealbreakers for most people.
The combination of a great gaming experience, superb 16in 120Hz display and plenty of ports makes it a great Chromebook.
If you don’t absolutely need Windows or games downloaded to your device, this is definitely worth considering.
7. MSI GF63 Thin (2022) – Best design
Pros
- Impressively affordable
- Relatively thin and light
- Decent gaming performance
- Great keyboard
Cons
- Can't handle most AAA games
- Many rivals are faster
- Display and battery life could be better
If the main advantage of buying a gaming laptop (rather than a desktop PC) is portability, the latest GF63 Thin is a a great option. MSI has managed to get all the fundamentals of a solid gaming experience into a 15.6in device that’s just 0.5in thick and 1.86kg.
Most lighter laptops are limited to discrete GPUs, but the Nvidia RTX 3050 here means most mid-range games are well within reach – especially when combined with 12th-gen Intel CPUs. However, you will struggle if demanding titles are your thing.
Other highlights include a decent port selection and great keyboard, meaning this Windows 11 machine could easily be used as your main laptop. However, that Full HD IPS display isn’t as impressive as we’d hoped (despite the 144Hz refresh rate), while battery life is mediocre.
Given its affordable price point, it’s certainly worth considering the GF63 Thin. But other options in this chart might be a better pick for you.
8. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Gaming Chromebook – Best Big Screen
Pros
- Impressive cloud gaming experience
- High-quality 120Hz display
- Decent battery life
- Great speakers
Cons
- Cheap build
- Underwhelming keyboard and trackpad
- Disappointing webcam
- Need subscription for cloud gaming
Lenovo’s take on a cloud gaming Chromebook isn’t quite as good as Acer’s effort, but also more affordable.
There’s still a lot to like here, though, including solid everyday performance that transforms into a top-class AAA gaming machine via the cloud. However, you will need to pay for a subscription to take advantage of this.
When combined with the excellent 16in, 120Hz display though, the experience is excellent. You also get a great range of ports and above-average battery life, plus some impressive speakers.
However, there are compromises to be aware of. The plastic design feels a little cheap, while the keyboard, trackpad and 720p could all be better. It’s also much more expensive in the UK than US, with extra internal storage the only benefit.
But considering the price and everything you’re getting here, it’s a fine laptop for fans of cloud gaming.
FAQ
What graphics do I need in a gaming laptop?
The graphics card is a key component in any gaming laptop, as it does most of the work when you’re playing a game.
A more expensive graphics card generally means better performance (usually measured in frames per second), so try to get the best you can afford.
Nvidia and AMD are the major players here, although only their high-end laptop GPUs offer premium features such as 4K gaming or ray tracing for more realistic lighting effects.
One trap you want to avoid on gaming laptops are integrated graphics, where the GPU is simply a part of the main processor. These are plenty good enough for everyday tasks and are capable of some light gaming, they’re unsuitable for any more demanding titles.
What processor do I need in a gaming laptop?
While the GPU is doing a lot of the work, a solid CPU shouldn’t be overlooked. That’s especially true if you want to use the laptop for work as well as gaming.
AMD has a long association with gaming laptops, and the latest Ryzen 7000 Series certainly doesn’t change that. But you definitely shouldn’t rule out Intel, with 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs another significant step forward.
As with graphics cards, get the best one you can find and check our full reviews for our benchmark tests to see how well they perform.
How good does the display need to be?
Among cheap gaming laptops, you’re unlikely to find a 4K or even QHD screen resolution. However, Full HD is fine for most laptops, and the modest resolution will help you get fast frame rates even without most powerful components.
Something to look out for is a high refresh rate screen. Many budget gaming laptops offer 120Hz or 144Hz – significantly higher than the 60Hz that’s standard on regular laptops. Everything feels and looks smoother at high refresh rates, and this could give you a crucial advantage over other players.
However, it’s worth noting that high refresh rate displays on cheap laptops can make sacrifices when it comes to colour accuracy. It’s unlikely you’ll get both in a device under $1,000/£1,000.
How much memory and storage do I need?
Processors and graphics cards get most of the attention when it comes to performance, so it’s easy to overlook memory (also known as RAM) and storage (usually eMMC or SSD).
These are areas some laptop makers downgrade compared to flagships, but try to avoid it if possible. Even with the best CPUs and GPUs in the world, insufficient RAM or a lack of storage space means performance will suffer.
As with other components, the more the better for both RAM and storage – especially if you want to download and play lots of demanding games. SSDs are faster than HDDs or eMMC standards, but you might not get much capacity.
What other things should I consider in a gaming laptop?
After the GPU, CPU, memory, storage and screen, the keyboard is probably the next most important. Make sure it’s easy to use and comfortable to type on.
You’ll probably want to plug in a gaming mouse or connect a controller rather than using the trackpad, but it’s
It’s also worth noting that cheap budget laptops have a couple of potential advantages over high-end models, primarily due to their thicker chassis. The chunkier design means more space for ports, meaning connectivity is often better than more expensive options.
It also means more space for a battery and, combined with lower power components and Full HD displays, you could get longer battery life. Just remember, performance on battery power won’t be as good as when you’re connected to the mains.