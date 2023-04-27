A new TV is a great tech upgrade for your home but they are often one fo the most expensive you can make, potentially more than your car. If you have a limited budget there’s good news, as 4K smart TVs are readily available for under $500/£500 and we’ve tested a wide range of cheap options.

Technology in this market can be confusing – there’s a lot more to TV specs than the resolution and screen size.

What you will be getting here is a 4K (Ultra HD) resolution and likely HDR support in one form or another. There will inevitably be sacrifices to make but often only things tech-savvy users will notice. Read our in-depth buying advice below the chart if you need more information on what to look for.

What you consider to be ‘cheap’ depends on various things, but we’re aiming for the best TVs under $500/£500 here – although we may include some that go slightly over that cap if they are particularly good. Also bear in mind that larger sizes cost more so it may only be smaller options that typically come in under the threshold – often 50in will be the biggest.

We have a chart of the best smart TVs if you do have a little more to spend. Find the best Samsung TV or LG TV or Sony TV for you in our buying guide. The budget TV market has never been so good so you’ll be sure to find a cheap set that’s right for you from the selection below, all tested by our experts.

Best Budget TVs 2023

1. TCL RC630K – Best Overall Pros Bright, impressive 4K QLED display

Smooth Roku software

Excellent HDR support

Fantastic value Cons ITV and Channel 4 apps lack live TV

TCL has once again topped our affordable TV chart with another budget corker. The RC630K offers much better specs than you'd reasonably expect at this price point, especially on sizes 50in and larger. The headline combination of a QLED screen and built-in Roku software make it a winner. There's also Freeview Play, no less than four HDMI ports and solid HDR support to boot. About the only thing missing, and understandably, is 120Hz for next-gen consoles. Read our full TCL RC630K review 2. Samsung The Frame (2022) – Best Lifestyle Design Pros Unique art frame design

Matt QLED screen

Tizen smart platform

Solar powered remote Cons No Dolby Vision support

Large One Connect box Price When Reviewed: From $599 | Model reviewed $1,499 Samsung's The Frame for 2022 is once again one of the best TVs you can buy and the firm still offers a budget-friendly option if 32in and Full HD is ok for your needs. At that size and spec, it makes for a great set for the bedroom, kitchen or similar and the 2022 model has a fantastic new matt finish on the screen making it seem even less like a piece of technology than before. As usual it has a customisable bezel, Art Mode, Tizen smart platform and now comes with a solar powered remote control. 3. Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED – Best for Alexa Users Pros Good HDR picture quality

Hands-free Alexa

Fire TV interface Cons Short warranty as standard

Only one HDMI 2.1 port

Only 60Hz panel Price When Reviewed: From $449.99 | Model reviewed $799.99 It's better value in the US thanks to high UK pricing but the Fire TV Omni series is worth a look if you can afford it and 43in is a large enough panel size. There are plenty of affordable QLED rivals from the likes of Hisense and TCL, but the cheaper models don't have features such as ambient light sensors for HDR10+ Adaptive, and you normally don't get the luxury of four HDMI inputs. Only one of those ports is HDMI 2.1 but that's something of a moot point since the Omni doesn't offer a 120Hz for silky smooth next-gen gaming. Still, it offers up solid HDR picture quality which can't be said of many budget sets. The choice of cheaper QLED TVs that come with Amazon's Fire TV operating system are much thinner on the ground and don't have hands-free Alexa or Ambient Experience. That means the Omni QLED is the premium choice for die-hard Alexa fans, but if you can live with Roku or another interface, your choice opens up greatly. Read our full Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review 4. Xiaomi F2 Fire TV – Best Value for Amazon Services Pros Low price

Integrated Fire TV OS

Freeview Play Cons Poor gaming performance

No eARC support

HDR lacks impact Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US The Xiaomi F2 does everything you might expect given the very affordable price. It combines the content-rich Fire TV portal with a generally acceptable LED LCD budget panel, and exhibits cookie-cutter dress sense – so looks fine but nothing special.



Consequently, it’s best thought of as a second set for a bedroom or kitchen space, or for non-critical viewing. Images look sharp with native 4K sources but not so much for upscaled HD, and it sounds clear enough for a budget-friendly purchase.



Good value overall then, but gamers should take their consoles elsewhere. Read our full Xiaomi F2 Fire TV review 5. TCL C715K – QLED on a Budget Pros QLED panel

Wide HDR support

Android TV & Freeview Play Cons Sluggish interface

Three HDMI ports Price When Reviewed: Unavailable This is the best set we’ve seen from TCL to date, largely thanks to its inclusion of QLED tech for such an affordable price. There are plenty of other good things going on, too, such as wide HDR support, the inclusion of Freeview Play and the excellent Android TV operating system. It’s pretty stylish to boot. The C715K isn’t flawless though and the price means something had to give. In this case, it’s namely being limited to three HDMI ports and sluggish performance when using the interface. There’s tough competition at this price point so rivals from the likes of Hisense and JVC can offer a more well-rounded experience. Read our full TCL C715K review 6. Toshiba WK3C – Best for Small Sizes Pros Very cheap

Small sizes

Freeview Play & apps Cons Only 720p

Poor sound

Low brightness Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US It might be limited to 720p resolution, but the WK3D isn’t vying for a spot in the main living room. Instead, this telly is a great option for those looking for a screen in the kitchen, bedroom or somewhere like a kid’s playroom – albeit without built-in Disney+ support for the little ones. It’s extremely affordable and comes in sizes as 24in. Limited brightness means the inclusion of HDR is somewhat undermined but there’s a reasonable amount of streaming apps along with Freeview Play and the TV can even function as a Bluetooth speaker. Read our full Toshiba WK3C review 7. Hisense U7QF – Best HDR Performance Pros QLED panel

Good HDR performance

Unfussy interface Cons Average sound

Limited streaming apps Price When Reviewed: Unavailable As is so often the case with Hisense, the U7Q offers you the chance to own an excellent TV without breaking the bank, if you can still find one now it’s an older model. Apart from simply getting a stylish set in large sizes for under £500, the U7Q has incredibly good HDR performance normally reserved for much higher-end TVs. Quantum Dot panel technology, Full Array Local Dimming, Ultra Smooth Motion and wide HDR standard support will leave you dazzled. There’s good gaming performance too, even if it doesn’t support 120fps for next-gen consoles. Sound quality is mediocre but that’s to be expected and the combination of Freeview Play and Vidaa U4 OS gives you plenty to watch. Read our full Hisense U7QF review

How to choose a budget TV

As mentioned at the top, cheap TVs are better than ever but you will still be missing out on some features and quality compared to more expensive models. Even if the manufacturer or retailer can make it appear not to be the case.

4K and HDR

All the TVs tested here are 4K (aka Ultra HD or UHD) that’s four times the resolution of Full HD and if you’re looking at buying a TV with the latter then something has gone wrong.

Getting a cheap TV with this resolution is the norm but not all 4K TVs are created equal.

They tend to offer lower brightness and typically don’t have local dimming (this means the TV can dim small areas of the panel to make blacks darker). Or if they do, there are not as many zones as high-end models.

Lower brightness means HDR performance is limited as a good backlight is needed. Also, be careful about HDR standards as there a quite a few: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HGL are the most common.

Dolby Vision is favoured by Netflix while HDR10+ is supported by Amazon Prime Video. So check the specs if there’s a particular streaming service you use more than others.

HDMI

It’s easy to forget about boring ports when being dazzled by HDR standards, but it’s worth checking simple things like how many HDMI ports a TV has.

To cut costs, TV makers might only offer two or three – not ideal if you want to plug in lots of devices.

Also, be aware of HDMI versions as you might be limited to older ones, or typically, only one port is a more recent version.

Ideally, you want HDMI 2.0 for 4K at 60fps (frames per second). If you want full support for next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X for gaming at 4K at 120fps, you need HDMI 2.1 but that’s out of reach for budget TVs at the moment. Read more about console TV compatibility.

OS and apps

Things are certainly a lot better than they used to be and all TVs here are ‘smart’ in one way or another.

In basic terms, they all have internet access via Wi-Fi and operating systems (OS) providing you with a user interface and apps to watch content like BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

While some might come with Android TV, others will have a custom OS. Make sure to read our full reviews to find out what they are like and if any major services are missing.

If it is basic, you can always plug in a streaming stick or box to improve things without spending much extra.