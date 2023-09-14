Which budget electric toothbrush is the best? We’ve got the answers.

If you’ve been considering investing an electric toothbrush, price may have been holding you back. But you don’t have to spend hundreds to reap the benefits. Electric toothbrushes are pricey but if you’re willing to do without a few frills, you can get a high-quality brush, often with a surprising number of features. Some of the brushes in the following round-up are pricier, but we’ve tried to find the best electric toothbrushes for around $/£50 or less. If that still seems high, there are some even more budget-friendly options.

Do cheap electric toothbrushes work? Yes – if you get the right one. The most important parts of an electric toothbrush are a decent motor and a well designed cleaning head. We’ve tested all of the brushes we recommend below, to make sure that – even though their prices are lower – their performance is solid.

Beyond that, we ideally like to see a timer and a pressure sensor. Then there are the nice-to-haves: lifestyle features like connectivity, battery life and charging options. Not all of the budget-friendly brushes below will have all of these features, so decide which ones are important to you before you buy.

If you decide you want to spend a bit more, have a look at our round up of the best electric toothbrushes we’ve tested at all price ranges. And if you decide that an Oral-B is for you, but you don’t know which one to choose, have a look at our round-up of the best Oral-B brushes. Otherwise, see our best budget options below.

1. Moon electric toothbrush – Best features Pros 6-week battery life

5 brushing modes

Timer

USB charger Cons No pressure sensor

Replacement brush heads are expensive Price When Reviewed: $59.99 RRP Best Prices Today: If you’re in the UK, this brush isn’t great value, so you might want to skip this entry. But US readers take note: this stylish brush packs in a lot of features for its price point, with five brushing modes and a two-minute timer. That’s pretty unusual, but its six-week battery life has to be its outstanding feature. If you wanted to bring a charger along when you travel, just to be on the safe side, the petite stand and USB plug make it a portable option. But it’s not flawless. It lacks a pressure sensor, so you should avoid this product if you tend to press too hard when you brush. The other thing to bear in mind is that, like many smaller brands, replacement brush heads can be expensive. You can save if you opt for a subscription, with a pair of brush heads for $11.99, otherwise a two-pack costs $14.99. Read our full Moon electric toothbrush review 2. Oral-B Pro 3/ Oral-B Pro 1000 – Light-up pressure sensor Pros Two week battery life

Pressure sensor

Brushing timer

Good cleaning performance Cons Shaver socket plug only

One button operation

Noisy Price When Reviewed: $49.99 Best Prices Today: In the US, the equivalent brush is the Pro 1000, so that’s what you’ll see in the links. It’s the same brush with the same features. For a very reasonable price, the Pro 3 3000 has everything you need in an electric toothbrush. What’s most important is its excellent cleaning performance. But it also has all the important features. Its timer will tell you to move on to a new section of your mouth every 30 seconds and let you know when your two-minute brushing time is up. It also has a bright red pressure sensor that lights when you press too hard. The only design issue is that its shiny on/off button is inset and can get a bit slippery when wet. Since it has a single-button operation, you’ll have to press it hard so that you don’t wind up scrolling through its other brushing modes to switch it off. There’s no USB charging plug but its two-week battery life means that you should be able to get through a holiday without having to recharge it. But the battery warning light won’t give you much time before you need to plug it in. Read our full Oral-B Pro 3 review 3. Oral-B iO Series 3 – Best budget iO Pros Great cleaning performance

Pressure sensor

Brushing timer Cons 16-hour charging time

2-week battery life

No USB charging Price When Reviewed: $79.99 Best Prices Today: This is the most recently launched and most budget-friendly iO of the series. What you’ll get for your money is top-tier brushing performance, a highly visible red/green pressure sensor and a two-minute brushing timer with alerts every thirty seconds. It has three brushing modes: daily clean, whitening and sensitive. It also features the fun light ring which cycles through a rainbow of colours when you finish brushing. But there are compromises to be made. Battery life is 10-14 days (if you tend to brush a little longer than the standard two minutes) and it takes a whopping 16 hours to fully charge. This won’t be a problem if you keep it in the charger. This is the brush to go for if brushing performance is your priority, but if you travel a lot and battery life is key – or if you need USB charging – this may not be the brush for you. Read our full Oral-B iO Series 3 review 4. Oclean X Pro Elite – Smart features Pros Excellent battery life

Magnetic wall mount & USB charger

Slim, well designed brush head Cons No pressure sensor

App sometimes unpairs

Mouth quadrant visual a bit off Price When Reviewed: $99.99 Best Prices Today: It’s a little pricier than some of the other brushes in this round-up, but it’s absolutely feature-packed and represents one of the best value ways to get incredible battery life, a colour screen and smart functionality in one slim package. For your money, you’ll get a quiet sonic brush with 32 possible brushing settings. If that seems a bit daunting, an in-app quiz will help you to choose the right settings for you, depending on whether you’re a coffee or wine drinker, smoker or wear braces. Its battery life will last for over a month and when it’s time to charge, it fast charges via wireless USB in just 3.5 hours. It also has a full colour screen on its handle, with a brushing countdown timer and brushing feedback delivered both via the screen and the app. We didn’t find the app feedback to be as reliable or accurate as Oral-B iO models, but we thought it was a pretty good add-on feature for this price point. However, there’s no pressure sensor, which is the only reservation we have in recommending it. Read our full Oclean X Pro Elite review 5. Oral-B Vitality – Best price Pros Budget-friendly

Brushing timer

Grippy handle Cons Oscillates only

Short battery life

No battery light

No pressure alert Price When Reviewed: $20 Best Prices Today: If your budget is tight but you want to upgrade from a manual brush, this is one of the most budget-friendly options. However, you’ll have to make a couple of compromises. On the plus side, it has a brushing timer, a thick, grippy handle and you can buy generic replacement heads very cheaply. But it’s lacking a pressure sensor. It doesn’t feature any kind of battery lights. We can manage without a battery warning indicator but we really missed the battery charging light: it would be nice to know if it’s charging properly. It also only oscillates, rather than oscillating and vibrating, like Oral-B’s higher-tier brushes, so it doesn’t give such a powerful clean. 6. Ordo Sonic+ – Subscription option available Pros Good battery life

USB charger

Subscription option Cons No pressure sensor

No battery light

Pricey replacement brush heads Price When Reviewed: $64.99 Best Prices Today: The Ordo Sonic+ is good value, although replacement brush heads can be expensive. However, if you get the subscription service, it may be worth it to get a delivery of toothpaste, floss, interdental brushes and mouthwash. It brushes well and has a brilliantly designed head that gives great coverage. And you can choose from four brushing modes. Battery life is good as well, with comfortably over the promised three weeks if you brush twice a day for two minutes. However, there’s no pressure sensor and no battery warning light, which are features we missed while using it. Read our full Ordo Sonic+ toothbrush review 7. Oral-B iO Series 4 – Best budget smart iO Pros Great brushing performance

Pressure sensor

Brushing timer

Smart features Cons Sharing will limit smart features

12 hour charging time & 2 week battery life

No USB charging option Price When Reviewed: $100 Best Prices Today: Some of the best new brushes around are Oral-B’s iO line, which have a fantastic brushing performance. The iO4 is the cheapest one to have smart features. The iO has four brushing modes, a red/green pressure sensor and a vibration timer. It also has some smart features. There’s only one hitch with this model: there are no icons on the handle to show which brushing mode you’re in (unless you can tell by the change of vibrations alone), so you’ll have to go into the app to set it up. And although we think it’s one of the best brushes around for keeping your teeth clean, you’ll be compromising on a shorter battery life and longer charging time when compared to some of the other brushes in this round-up. iO replacement heads are pricey as well. Read our full Oral-B iO Series 4 review 8. Usmile Roman Column – 6-month battery life Pros Phenomenal battery life

3 brushing modes

Travel case & spare brushing head

USB charging Cons No pressure sensor

Divisive design Price When Reviewed: $49.99 Best Prices Today: If battery life is key, this Usmile sonic toothbrush should be a contender. Usmile says that the battery can last up to six months. We can confirm that it’s still going strong after several months. It charges via USB-C cable. The port is protected, so a bit of splashing won’t be a problem, but you shouldn’t immerse it or use it in the shower. It has a maximum speed of 38,000RPM, but feels on the gentler side. In terms of features, it has three settings: Clean, White and Soft. It also has a two-minute brushing timer, with alerts every 30 seconds, and a battery indicator light. There’s no pressure sensor, however. The colour options are pink, green and blue. It comes with a suede-effect travel case, USB charging plug and two toothbrush heads. The unusual column design could prove divisive. Still, it has a matt finish, feels solid and well-made and is pleasant to hold, if on the heavier side. The only snag is replacement brush heads, which can be £5/$5 each, unless you find a deal. 9. Quip – Gentle + repairable Pros Attractive design

3-month battery life

Brushing timer Cons Vibrations extremely gentle

No pressure sensor

No battery light Price When Reviewed: $39.99 Best Prices Today: Quip isn’t a plug-in-and-charge electric toothbrush. It’s battery operated (although it’s not disposable – the battery can be changed when it runs out) and as such, its vibrations are so gentle that it’s more of a manual-plus brush. It would be a good option for people who find electric toothbrushes too intense but who want to take better care of their teeth. It has a brushing timer that will help to ensure that you’re brushing for long enough, although it doesn’t have a pressure sensor. But it’s travel-friendly and comes with a toothbrush holder you can stick to a mirror or tile, remove and re-use. It’s beautifully designed and you can separately buy matching dental care accessories – including gum, mouthwash and floss – that may encourage you to improve your dental care regime. Read our full Quip electric toothbrush review 10. Oclean Air 2 – Quietest electric toothbrush Pros Quiet

USB charging Cons Extremely gentle brushing performance

No pressure sensor Price When Reviewed: $39.99 Best Prices Today: The Oclean Air 2 is a small, slender electric toothbrush with an attractive appearance. It’s light, pleasant to hold and quiet when switched on, which is one of its key selling points. It comes in white, pink, purple and dark green (pictured) and on some sites, the price varies depending on the colour. The Air 2 is quite basic in terms of functionality. There is no pressure sensor or battery light and it only has two brushing modes: gentle and clean – and both are very gentle indeed. I found them to be too gentle, but people with sensitive teeth and gums might find them ideal. However, it does pause to let you know when you’ve brushed for long enough in one section of your mouth and stops after two minutes. It charges in 2.5 hours on a tiny, portable magnetic disc with a USB lead. Its battery is promised to last for 40 days. We can’t confirm that but when we tested it, we used it for over a month and it was still going.

Electric toothbrush buying advice

If you’re buying a budget electric toothbrush, there are certain features to look out for – and some that you’re unlikely to find in a budget brush, such as app-compatibility.

The most important features are battery life, different brushing programmes (or at least a way to change the brushing intensity), a timer and a pressure sensor. You might not find every feature in every budget brush, so it’s a good idea to decide what’s important to you before you buy.

Some of the brushes we’ve recommended have a USB charger, rather than the traditional two-pin shaving plug. This makes them easier to charge if you’re travelling, as well as if you don’t have a dedicated socket in your bathroom at home, so it may make a shorter battery life less of a deal breaker.

A timer is very important. You should brush your teeth for two minutes, twice daily, but it’s easy to lose track of time and think you’ve brushed long enough. The brushes we’ve recommended will let you know after two minutes, so you’ll always brush for long enough.

Some will also pause every thirty seconds to let you know to move on to the next section of your mouth, so you don’t brush one area for too long or neglect another part of your mouth.

A pressure sensor will alert you if you’re brushing too hard. Of all the most important features on an electric toothbrush, this is the one most likely to be absent from a budget brush. This is what make the Oral-B Pro 3 such a good brush for its price point – but sadly it’s not available for those in the US.