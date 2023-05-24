The sound quality from TV speakers is often very underwhelming, but it can be a lot of hassle to hook up a multi-speaker surround sound system. The best alternative is a soundbar, offering much-improved audio quality in a relatively compact package that sits in front of your TV.

Depending on your budget, your soundbar can do much more than simply play TV audio – some high-end options offer compatibility with AirPlay and Chromecast, while others offer Spotify Connect integration for wireless music playback. There are even some that offer compatibility with virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control your soundbar with your voice.

With so many options available, which is the best for your needs? Here’s our selection of the best soundbars available in 2023, along with the key features to consider when on the hunt for a soundbar.

Best soundbar 2023

1. JBL Bar 5.1 Surround – Best overall Pros Looks great

Impressive connectivity

Impressive sound Cons Expensive

Wide build

No Dolby Atmos Best Prices Today: The JBL Bar 5.1 Surround is our favourite soundbar right now. The soundbar looks sleek and although it may lack standard connectivity options like aux-in, it more than makes up for it with the inclusion of both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast alongside Optical In, HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity. Using JBL’s own cinema-level MultiBeam technology within the system, the Bar 5.1 Surround sounds incredible, with the ability to easily project audio around the room with impressive detail, creating an immersive viewing experience. That’s backed up by the 10in wireless subwoofer that delivers thunderous bass, adjustable via the bundled remote. Overall, the JBL Bar 5.1 offers both great value and impeccable performance. Read our full JBL Bar 5.1 Surround review 2. Sonos Arc – Most feature-packed Pros Spacious sound

Dolby Atmos

Smart functionality Cons Expensive

No HDMI passthrough

No subwoofer Price When Reviewed: $899 Best Prices Today: It took a while but Sonos has replaced its original soundbar with the fantastic Arc. Beyond all the usual features you get from Sonos devices like multi-room, the Arc is all about spacial sound, thanks to drivers pointing in all directions and support for Dolby Atmos. It’s easily one of the best sounding soundbars we’ve ever tested, and it looks rather nice too. It also benefits from eARC HDMI, although the problem here – apart from the Arc being expensive – is making sure your TV is compatible to get the most out of the soundbar. There’s also no HDMI pass-though which makes it tricky for those with limited ports. Read our full Sonos Arc review 3. – Best for booming bass Pros Incredible sound

Powerful bass

Premium design Cons No remote control

No display

Buggy app Best Prices Today: The Denon DHT-S516H soundbar system ticks a lot of boxes for tech-savvy consumers: it sounds marvellous, with crisp highs and booming bass that you can really feel in your chest, the wide soundscape is immersive and the variety of connectivity options from AirPlay 2 to Spotify Connect means you’ll probably be using the system as your go-to speaker for anything music-related, not just when watching TV. It is high-end, admittedly, but it’s worth pointing out that you get a similar offering without a subwoofer from the competing Sonos Arc. The only real downside is the lack of a remote – the soundbar controls revolve around an app available for iOS and Android, and that’s not the most convenient way to control a soundbar. Read our full Denon DHT-S516H review 4. Polk React – Best for Alexa users Pros Great Alexa integration

Affordable

Decent sound quality Cons No AirPlay 2 or Chromecast

Limited inputs

No display Price When Reviewed: $249 Best Prices Today: Though the Polk React soundbar doesn’t quite have the bells and whistles of alternatives in our chart, lacking AirPlay 2, Chromecast and other smarts, it makes up for it with deep Amazon Alexa integration – there’s even a built-in Alexa-esque lightstrip. As well as handling general smart queries, you can use Alexa to control the volume, switch audio presets and more – perfect for when you inevitably lose the remote. Via Alexa, you’re able to stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify and other streaming providers, but you’ve also got Bluetooth if you want to stream from your phone. The audio quality is decent for a soundbar at this price, and even without a bundled sub the bass is decent, but you’ll need to invest in one for the full bass experience. Read our full Polk React review 5. Creative Stage 360 – Best budget soundbar Pros Dolby Atmos support

Great sound quality

Included subwoofer Cons 2.1 system

Unusable USB port

No 3.5mm input Price When Reviewed: $229 Best Prices Today: If you’re after a budget-friendly soundbar that doesn’t compromise on audio quality, the Creative Stage 360 is a solid option. It is affordable but still manages to include premium features like Dolby Atmos, and a combination of HDMI, Optical and Bluetooth connectivity makes it a versatile option, though a standard 3.5mm port would’ve been appreciated. Unlike other entry-level soundbars, the Creative Stage 360 comes with a subwoofer at no extra cost, adding extra oomph to your home cinema experience. It’s wired rather than wireless, but that shouldn’t be much of an issue for most consumers. Of course, it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of more premium soundbars – including the full 5.1 speaker system, offering a simpler 2.1 setup, and AirPlay/Chromecast support – but it ticks many boxes at a cheaper price than we’ve seen previously. Read our full Creative Stage 360 review 6. Polk MagniFi 2 – Affordable 3D sound Pros Impressive 3D sound

Multiple HDMI slots

Great connectivity Cons Basic Virtual Assistant support

Occasional playback issues

Bulky Price When Reviewed: $499.99 Best Prices Today: Polk’s affordable MagniFi 2 soundbar and wireless subwoofer combination offers a rich, immersive experience with decent 3D sound capabilities and thumping bass, but without the high-end price tag. It offers great audio output customisation, making it easy to tweak the output depending on your own taste, and there are five presets to choose from if you’re not too confident. You’ve also got access to built-in Google Chromecast, allowing for wireless playback from the likes of Spotify and YouTube, and three HDMI 2.0 ports provide a handy extension for TVs devoid of HDMI ports. It’s a capable bit of kit for the price. The only downside? It’s a fairly hefty setup, which isn’t ideal for smaller TVs – we’d recommend 43in at a minimum. Read our full Polk MagniFi 2 review 7. Sonos Beam – Best compact soundbar Pros Sonos Audio quality

AirPlay & Digital Assistant

Compact design Cons No subwoofer

HDMI-only connectivity

No remote Price When Reviewed: $499 Best Prices Today: If you want a Sonos soundbar specifically, the Beam will be the best choice for most consumers, offering a blend of great audio quality and an attractive price. The main draw over the Beam compared to the Playbase and other Sonos speakers is its size: it’s much more compact than any other soundbar in our chart, making it perfect for smaller rooms. But despite the small dimensions, there’s no sacrifice in the audio department. There’s excellent sound quality on offer, although it has to be noted that the Beam, like most other Sonos speakers, doesn’t come with a subwoofer. Read our full Sonos Beam review 8. Denon DHT-S517 – Affordable Atmos Pros Compact design

Decent sound quality

Dolby Atmos support

Subwoofer included Cons Bass may not be enough for big rooms

Limited smart features

Faces cheaper competition Price When Reviewed: $449 Best Prices Today: The Denon DHT-S517 is a soundbar and subwoofer combo that offers excellent sound for films with the inclusion of Dolby Atmos support. With a compact and lightweight build, this soundbar is extremely easy to set up, and is ideal for smaller spaces. The bar itself packs an impressive seven drivers, with dedicated EQ modes for Movies, Music, Night and Pure. It can be connected via eARC, optical and Bluetooth – but it is missing out on features such as Chromecast and Google Assistant. The bass may also not be enough for bigger living rooms, but overall this is a solid soundbar that ticks the majority of the boxes. Read our full Denon DHT-S517 review 9. Polk Magnifi Mini AX – Premium build at a mid-range price Pros Rich sound for the size

Excellent sound profiles

Easy to set up and connect Cons Unappealing subwoofer design

Middling optical performance

More expensive than predecessor Price When Reviewed: $499 Best Prices Today: The Polk Magnifi Mini AX has a premium, compact design. However, its small size does not compromise on sound. The Magnifi Mini AX comes with Dolby Atmos, DTS: X and numerous audio profiles – including a 3D mode suited for cinematic experiences. Whilst the build of the soundbar itself is neat and small, the accompanying subwoofer is a bit of an eyesore. However, both fill the room with sound easily. You can connect the Polk Magnifi Mini AX via HDMI eArc and optical – though for the best performance you will want to stick with the eArc connection. There is also support for Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. This model is also more expensive than the previous generation, so whilst it is a good all-round soundbar at a mid-range price, its not as competitive as the older models. Read our full Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX review 10. Roku Streambar – The all-in-one entertainment package Pros User-friendly UI

Decent sound

Range of video and audio content Cons Only supports HDMI

Remote isn't customisable

Weak bass Price When Reviewed: $129.99 Best Prices Today: Roku boasts one of the most feature-packed and intuitive smart TV experiences around, with a complete roster of UK streaming services and standout features like AirPlay 2 that aren’t on offer from many alternatives in our chart – especially at such a cheap price point. Whether you’ve used Roku before or you’re looking to upgrade your smart TV experience alongside TV audio, the Streambar is a great option. Audio quality is generally great, producing room-filling audio suited to both TV shows and big Hollywood blockbusters, complete with the ability to boost the bass when required. That said, the lack of a separate subwoofer means it isn’t quite as bass-heavy as some of the alternatives in our chart. Overall, it’s a feature-packed soundbar that’s also easy on the bank balance. Read our full Roku Streambar review