If you’re reading this article, you’re probably considering buying a new iPhone.

But deciding which of Apple’s handsets to buy isn’t easy. The company releases four new iPhone models each year, and it continues to update the more affordable iPhone SE every few years.

Do you need the absolute latest and greatest iPhone? Or would something a bit older or less powerful still offer everything you’re looking for?

Each iPhone has its own set of pros and cons, which we’ll run through in this article. However, it’s worth noting that the iPhone 15 range (iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max) aren’t included here yet – we’ll update this article once we’ve had a chance to review them.

The list below is ranked, but you might find that something towards the bottom will actually be best for you. Look out for what each iPhone is ‘best’ at, and read our detailed buying advice at the bottom of the page for the six most important areas to focus on.

Best iPhone 2023

1. iPhone 14 Pro – Best overall Pros Unique Dynamic Island camera cutout

Impressive 48Mp snapper

All-round camera enhancements

Always-on display tech Cons More expensive in the UK

Average battery life Price When Reviewed: Was $999 Best Prices Today: Prior to the iPhone 15 range, the iPhone 14 Pro was the best iPhone for most people. It offers key improvements over the iPhone 13 Pro not only in terms of raw performance but new features, with the 14 Pro sporting key new tech including Apple’s Dynamic Island camera cut-out. Replacing the standard Face ID notch, the oblong-shaped cut-out is an impressive blend of software and hardware that brings the notch into the iOS experience, displaying timers, music controls and more without having to access your lock screen. It’s utterly charming and a true highlight of Apple’s keen eye for software and hardware design. That’s not all, though: it’s also the first iPhone to offer an always-on display, and in true Apple form, it’s much better than the Android competition. While it dims the display, you’ve still got full access to your wallpaper, time, widgets, notifications and music controls without any real impact on overall battery life. The 48Mp rear snapper is another highlight of this year’s Pro model; using 4-in-1 pixel binning tech, the new main camera offers an impressive boost not only to overall detail but low-light photography. That’s a trend of all cameras on the 14 Pro, with Apple claiming a general 2x improvement. The only real disappointment is battery life; while it’ll keep on going if left on standby, you’ll likely only be able to squeeze about a day’s use out of the phone before it’ll need a top-up – a stark difference to the big-screen iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Plus & Pro Max. But you may now prefer to buy the iPhone 15 Pro, which gets a new A17 Pro chip and titanium build. Read our full Apple iPhone 14 Pro review 2. iPhone 14 – Best for most people Pros Outstanding battery life

Great performance

Superb dual cameras Cons 60Hz display

Slow charging

No RAW photography Price When Reviewed: Now $699 (128GB) | $799 (256GB) | $999 (512GB) Best Prices Today: The iPhone 14 replaced the iPhone 13 in Apple’s line-up, and even though the iPhone 15 has now arrived, it’s still a great choice for most people. It has very good cameras (despite missing out on the 48Mp snapper of the Pro models), outstanding battery life that comfortably lasts all day, and a great, if only 60Hz, display. The phone big enough to enjoy the display without being unwieldy like the iPhone Plus and Max models, and it isn’t a lead weight in a pocket or bag. That’s down to the use of an aluminium frame in place of the stainless steel of the Pro models, but the aluminium sides of the iPhone 14 feel great, and they don’t pick up greasy fingerprints like the Pro models either. Throw in other features including full waterproofing, wireless charging, satellite connectivity and car crash detection and you have a solid iPhone that will last you for several years. It’s not quite enough for iPhone 13 owners to upgrade, however, and for this price should have a high refresh rate display and the ability to shoot in RAW format so people can use the camera as a professional tool – it was possible on the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 14 shares the same camera and chipset. But you may now prefer to buy the iPhone 15, which gets the A16 Bionic chip and Dynamic Island. Read our full Apple iPhone 14 review 3. iPhone 14 Pro Max – Best big-screen experience Pros Always-on display tech

Dynamic Island camera cut-out

Industry-leading performance

Great battery life Cons Very expensive, especially in the UK

Large and bulky Price When Reviewed: Was $1,099 Best Prices Today: The iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best showcase of Apple’s smartphone technology in 2022, and it remains a superb choice. But it’s also very expensive, which prevents it from being at the very top of this list. Still, all that cash will get you a top-tier iPhone experience with Apple’s Dynamic Island tech, a game-changing always-on display and one of the very fastest processor on the market, the A16 Bionic. There’s also the same upgraded rear-facing camera setup as the iPhone 14 Pro, including a heavily upgraded 48Mp main snapper. Where the iPhone 14 Pro Max truly stands out is with the screen; the 6.7in Super Retina XDR display is simply stunning. It’s bright, vivid and there’s enough screen space to really enjoy watching video content such as TikTok and Netflix. It also benefits from a larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro for true all-day battery life without battery anxiety – though it’s not the best iPhone for battery life. That award now goes to the iPhone 14 Plus, featured below. The stainless steel frame adds a premium look and feel to the phone, but it also extra heft as a result. It’s also a bit of a fingerprint magnet. If you’re simply looking for a big-screen iPhone, the iPhone 14 Plus may suffice at a slightly cheaper price, but if you want a supercharged iPhone experience, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the one to go for. But you may now prefer to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which gets a new A17 Pro chip and titanium build. Read our full Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review 4. iPhone 14 Plus – Best for battery life Pros Superb battery life

Big screen iPhone without 'Pro' features

Solid design and build Cons Too expensive for what it is

60Hz display

No ability to take RAW photos Price When Reviewed: Now $799 Best Prices Today: If battery life is a priority for you, the iPhone 14 Plus is a great option. Most of the time, you can expect it to last longer than even the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But unlike the other iPhone 14 handsets, it’s not easy to recommend. That’s despite its impressive 6.7in Super Retina XDR display, something you’ve traditionally had to get the top-end iPhone Pro Max to experience, and the still-capable Apple A15 Bionic under the hood. Throw in decent camera performance with the same main lens as the iPhone 13 Pro, the solid iOS experience and great build quality and, on paper, it seems like the ideal iPhone. The problem is its price – at full price, it’s $899/£949. That’s not much cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro that has plenty of upgrades over the Plus, including the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, Apple’s Dynamic Island tech, an upgraded 48Mp rear camera and more premium materials. It’s also very expensive for what it is compared to the Android competition, with the 60Hz refresh rate in particular really holding the iPhone 14 Plus back. So, while it’s a solid performer that delivers a great experience with the best battery life ever on an iPhone, it’s hard to argue that the value for money is there compared not only to the Android competition but the iPhone 14 Pro, which only cost $100/£150 more at launch. But you may prefer to buy the iPhone 15 Plus, which gets the A16 Bionic chip and Dynamic Island. Read our full Apple iPhone 14 Plus review 5. iPhone 13 Pro Max – Still incredibly capable Pros Greatest battery life of any iPhone

Gorgeous 120Hz 6.7in display

Impressive camera performance Cons Still expensive

Large, bulky form factor Price When Reviewed: $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB) Best Prices Today: If you want the big-screen iPhone experience but can’t afford the top-end Pro Max, 2021’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is still a solid option. What’s more, it’s much cheaper now than it was at launch. Despite the reduced price tag, it has a huge 6.7in Super Retina XDR OLED display with the ability to jump between 10- and 120Hz depending on what you’re doing. There’s also Apple’s (not quite top-end) A15 Bionic under the hood, though with a suspected bump in RAM compared to the other models. Sporting a 12Mp main snapper with sensor-shift OIS and f/1.5 aperture, the 13 Pro Max is capable of taking great photos both during the day and at night. It also benefits from improvements to the ultrawide and telephoto lens, and there’s Apple ProRaw video recording available for pro-level videographers too. Where the iPhone 13 Pro Max truly shines is in the battery department – it’ll comfortably last for a full day of even heavy usage. The downside is that the larger display and battery means the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a bit of a beast to hold one-handed, and it’s very heavy. Read our full Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review 6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro – Still a great choice Pros 120Hz ProMotion display

Capable triple camera setup

Premium design and build Cons Average battery life Price When Reviewed: From $999 Best Prices Today: If the current Pro models are a little too expensive, how about 2021’s iPhone 13 Pro? It may not be available from Apple directly, but plenty of retailers and carriers still offer it. It still offers great performance, battery life and cameras, and there aren’t any differences between it and the 13 Pro Max aside from screen size. One of the key features of the iPhone 13 Pro is the 120Hz ProMotion display. The adaptive refresh rate can ramp up to a buttery-smooth 120Hz when scrolling and playing games, and drop down to as little as 10Hz when it can to save on battery life. The display can also get very bright, making it ideal for outdoor use. Though it lacks the camera upgrades of the iPhone 14 Pro, the 13 Pro is still a capable snapper. It sports a main 12Mp snapper with sensor-shift OIS, along with improved f/1.5 aperture for great low-light photography. The wide-angle camera is also good at night and doubles as a macro camera, while a capable telephoto lens offers a 3x optical zoom. Like the rest of the iPhone 13 range, you’ll find the A15 Bionic, paired with a minimum 128GB of base storage, going all the way up to 1TB. Performance is top-notch too, with very little between it and the upgraded A16 Bionic in the 2022 phones. Really, there’s not a lot to like when it comes to the iPhone 13 Pro, and following the release of newer models, it’s cheaper than ever. Read our full Apple iPhone 13 Pro review 7. iPhone 13 – A great affordable option Pros Gorgeous design

Great battery life

Strong performance Cons 60Hz display

No telephoto lens Price When Reviewed: Now $599 Best Prices Today: Despite now being two generations old, the iPhone 13 remains a solid choice for those that want to save a bit of cash on a recent iPhone. It sports the same general form factor as the iPhone 14, and boasts a similar level of performance with the same A15 Bionic chipset under the hood. There’s also great camera performance, sporting the Sensor-Shift OIS, though it doesn’t get the autofocus tech on the front-facing camera of newer models. But there’s also very good battery life. But while the overall experience is still strong, there are certain areas where the iPhone 13 is lacking. It’s capped at 60Hz, down from 120Hz on the Pro models, and while you’ll get an ultrawide camera with macro photography capabilities, you won’t find a telephoto lens for close-up portrait shots. It’s also slow to charge. However, none of those are complete deal-breakers, and if you’re not too fussed about having the very best of everything, the iPhone 13 is still a great smartphone at an even more attractive price. Read our full Apple iPhone 13 review 8. iPhone 13 mini – Best small-screen iPhone Pros Perfect small-screen experience

No compromise on performance

Great cameras Cons 60Hz display

Small battery gains

Slower MagSafe charging Price When Reviewed: Was $599 Best Prices Today: If even the 6.1in display of the regular iPhone is too big for your liking, the iPhone 13 mini is the iPhone for you. It offers the same iPhone experience as the standard model, complete with an A15 Bionic chip, Apple’s Super Retina XDR display (albeit at a smaller 5.4in) and improved main and ultrawide lenses, sporting sensor-shift OIS like the more premium models, but in a much smaller form factor. The iPhone 13 mini is the perfect iPhone to use one-handed, but the smaller display also means it’s not the best suited to watching YouTube videos and movies on Netflix. However, the small dimensions mean that battery life isn’t the greatest. Charging via MagSafe is also limited to just 12W. But with Apple having discontinued the mini from the iPhone 14 and 15 range, it’ll remain the small iPhone to beat for a while. Read our full Apple iPhone 13 mini review 9. iPhone SE (2022) – Most affordable iPhone Pros A15 Bionic chipset

5G connectivity

Affordable price Cons Dated design

Small 720p LCD display

Single rear camera Price When Reviewed: $429 (64GB) | $479 (128GB) | $579 (256GB) Best Prices Today: Apple’s iPhone SE range is devoted to function over form, prioritising raw performance over design or aesthetics, and that’s just as true with the latest variant – but possibly to its detriment. Sporting the same A15 Bionic chipset and 5G connectivity as the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone SE outperforms every Android competitor in its price range and 5G connectivity is a welcome addition, but that performance comes at a cost. The dated design of the iPhone SE feels older than ever, and the 720p LCD display seems not only small but increasingly unable to render apps and webpages designed for bigger mobile displays. There’s also the single 12Mp snapper on the rear. It’ll take decent photos in good and even marginally low light, but it lacks advanced shooting modes like Night Mode and Cinematic Video mode despite featuring a chipset more than capable of doing so. The iPhone SE is really only for those who must have an iPhone, but can’t afford other models or don’t want to goodbye to Touch ID. For practically everyone else, there’s a better iPhone available. Read our full Apple iPhone SE (2022) review

What should I consider when buying an iPhone? 1. Screen size One of the biggest deciding factors when on the market for an iPhone is the screen size you want, or most feel comfortable using – we don’t all have huge hands to use the iPhone 15 Pro Max one-handed, do we? If you’re suited to smaller displays, your best bet is the iPhone 13 mini with its 5.4in display. It might’ve been ditched with the introduction iPhone 14 range, so you’ll miss out on the latest features, but it’s the most portable iPhone in Apple’s collection. The 4.7in iPhone SE does technically have a smaller display, but it’s actually slightly bigger than the 13 mini because it has much larger bezels. It then jumps up to the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, both at 6.1in. If you want the biggest display possible, you’d be better off with the iPhone 15 Plus or iPhone 15 Pro Max at 6.7in. 2. Performance Performance is another element to consider when buying an iPhone, as you’ll likely want to get the most out of your device – especially at Apple’s prices. The bad news is that, unlike with previous generations of iPhone, the iPhone 15 range has a processor split. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus get the same A16 Bionic as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the upgraded 3nm A17 Pro is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. If you want the best performance, you’ll have to splash out for Apple’s top-end models. 3. Cameras If cameras are important to you, then you’ve got a tough decision to make as it’s one area where the iPhone collection differs greatly. If you want the best possible camera experience, the combination of a main 48Mp sensor, a 12Mp ultra-wide sensor and 12Mp 3x telephoto sensor available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max range may be best for you. If you can live without the upgraded 48Mp snapper and 3x telephoto lens, you can opt for the standard iPhone 15 and its 48Mp main and 12Mp ultrawide snappers. The iPhone SE has a single 12Mp camera on the rear, meaning it’s quite limited compared to the more recent iPhones. The single lens will do if you’re not too fussed about photography, but don’t expect the same level of detail on offer from Apple’s high-end options. 4. Battery life Traditionally, battery life has been a bit of a problem when it comes to iPhones, especially when compared to Android counterparts and their huge batteries. But with that said, Apple has come leaps and bounds over the past couple of years when it comes to battery life, with the 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max offering all-day battery life with average usage. Most people will be able to get a full day out of the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, but that’s not guaranteed if you opt for older models. Battery capacity is somewhat tied to display size, as that’ll dictate how large the battery can be, so expect better battery life from Apple’s big-screen models. 5. 5G connectivity Apple introduced 5G support with the iPhone 12 range, so if you want the fastest connection speeds you’ll have to buy one of the iPhones in this list. 5G availability is still limited in many countries and regions, but remember that it is improving, so upgrading to 5G might be seen as futureproofing – so long as you expect to stick with the same iPhone for at least another two years. 6. Price Of course, the biggest factor to consider is your budget: how much do you want to spend on your iPhone? The iPhone 15 Pro is a phenomenal smartphone, but starting at $999/£99, it should be. Incredibly, that’s not even the most expensive iPhone: that award goes to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199/£1,199 and goes all the way up to $1,599/£1,599. The iPhone 15’s $799/£799 price tag is much more attractive if you want flagship specs, while the 15 Plus offers the big-screen experience at a more affordable $899/£899. The cheapest iPhone is the iPhone SE at $429/£449, and although it does offer the same A15 chipset as the iPhone 13 range, there’s a compromise not only in terms of design but other areas too. But hey, if you want to get into the iOS ecosystem at the cheapest price possible, the iPhone SE could be the one to go for.

Before you take the plunge, we recommend taking a look at our selection of the best smartphones right now to get a better understanding of the wider smartphone market and be sure you’re making the right decision.

Related articles