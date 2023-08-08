The best movies on Max

Max may be known for exclusive TV series like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon and Euphoria. However, there are also plenty of movies to watch – from big action flicks to comfort films.

Here are our picks of some of the best films to watch on Max right now. If you don’t yet have an account, you can sign up on the website. Prices start from $9.99 per month with ads, or $15.99 per month without ads and a full library of content.

Max is constantly updating its library of films, so some movies may be taken down without notice. However, we update this list regularly to ensure that it is as accurate as it can be.

The Batman

Warner Bros.

The Batman was one of the biggest films of 2022, and its now available to stream on Max. Robert Pattinson’s take on Bruce Wayne leans more into the detective side of the character, as he investigates a series of disturbing murders that relate to the corruption of Gotham.

Parasite

CJ Entertainment

This Oscar-winning Korean film will have you glued to the edge of your seat. Parasite follows a family who are living in one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Seoul. When the son gets an opportunity to work for a wealthy couple, he and his loved ones begin to leech off of the money and land that they now have access to.

Dune

Dune is the first part of the film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel. It follows Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet), a gifted man who must explore the most dangerous planet in the universe in order to preserve the future of his family and his people.

Wonder Woman

Of all the DC movies, Wonder Woman is without a doubt a one of the best. This film tells the story of Diana, an Amazonian warrior who comes to the UK during WW1 to fight the god Ares. There, she meets a man who becomes dear to her, and discovers that the war is different to what she expected.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Disney

The second Avatar movie lives up to the spectacle set by the first film all the way back in 2012. Jake Sully returns, and he has now settled with his new family in Pandora. However, he must unite with others to defend the land when a familiar threat emerges.

The Matrix

The Matrix is a film that was way ahead of its time when it was first released in 1999, and will leave you questioning everything you know. Neo is living his seemingly normal life, but one day is told that his entire world is a simulation, and he’s got a much greater purpose in the real world.

Birds of Prey

Harley is back for more madness and mayhem, but this time she’s stepping out of the shadow of the Joker (or “mr J”) and assembling her own team – consisting of Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya – to take on a large-scale crime ring in Gotham City. If you love Deadpool, you’re guaranteed to love this one – find out why we loved it here.

Spirited Away

HBO Max features a whole host of Studio Ghibli movies, and one of the most beloved is Spirited Away. The film follows a young girl called Chihiro, who along with her parents discovers a seemingly abandoned theme park. However, things take a turn for the worse when her parents are turned into beasts.

Justice League Snyder Cut

The director’s cut of Justice League may be over four hours long and includes many scenes you’ll have seen in the original – but it’s still one of the most ambitious re-releases we’ve ever seen. Expect a much darker tone than what’s in the original, as well as some appearances from villains that never made the cut the first time around – including Darkseid and Jared Leto’s Joker.