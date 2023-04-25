None of us will ever intentionally drop our smartphones in the toilet, but accidents happen.
Phones come with us everywhere (even to places we should maybe put them down for a second) and so manufacturers have found ways to make phones water resistant.
We’re using the term ‘waterproof’ in this article as it’s a commonly used term, but no phone is 100% waterproof – and phones companies will mostly not cover water damage in their warranties even though the phone you bought might have an IP rating.
Read on to find out the best waterproof phones, and more information on what to look for.
Best waterproof phones 2023
1. Google Pixel 7 – Best waterproof phone
Pros
- Good value for money
- Excellent cameras
- Nice screen
- Easy to use software
Cons
- Slow charging speeds
- Face Unlock is basic
- IP68 rating
Our favourite phone is also the best waterproof phone you can buy. The Google Pixel 7 has an IP68 rating, the highest possible on a smartphone in 2023.
The phone is also small and pocketable by modern phone standards with a flat 6.3in OLED screen with zippy 90Hz refresh rate, very good main and ultrawide rear cameras, and software support for five years.
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro – Best waterproof iPhone
Pros
- Dynamic Island is a game-changer
- A full always-on display
- 48Mp camera & pixel binning truly enhance photography
Cons
- No real battery life improvement
- No fast charging
- Much more expensive in the UK
- IP68 rating
The best iPhone you can currently buy has the best waterproof rating on a phone, but it’s worth noting every iPhone 14 model is also IP68 rated.
The iPhone 14 Pro is our pick because of its premium stainless steel build, the Dynamic Island which makes a smartphone’s notch actually useful, great cameras, stellar battery life, and software support for at least five years from its late 2022 release.
3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra- Best waterproof premium Android
Pros
- Outstandingly fast
- Very good cameras
- Excellent battery life
- Lovely premium object
Cons
- Slow 45W charging
- Poor selfie camera
- Huge premium object
- IP68 rating
Even though it has a huge slot that a physical stylus slots into, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is fully waterproof with an IP68 rating. That’s impressive.
You pay a premium for the S23 Ultra over the equally water-resistant S23 and S23 Plus but you gain a larger, better quality display, an outstanding set of four rear cameras, stupendous battery life and the best performance ever on a Samsung phone. We think it’s worth it.
4. Google Pixel 6a- Best waterproof mid-range phone
Pros
- Top drawer performance
- Smaller size
- Outstanding camera
- Solid battery life
- Guaranteed software updates
Cons
- Rear plastic scratches easily
- Charges slow and hot
- Only 60Hz display
- IP67 rating
The eminently affordable Google Pixel 6a is IP67 water and dust resistant, meaning it should survive being submerged in a metre of water for a bit. Don’t dunk it, but use that fact as peace of mind.
If you want to spend less on your next phone but still get a great one, the Pixel 6a is our pick. It’s got excellent cameras, useful software, decent battery life and is that rare thing in 2023 – a relatively small and pocketable phone.
5. Apple iPhone 14 – More affordable waterproof iPhone
Pros
- Outstanding battery life
- Great performance
- Superb dual cameras
- Top build quality
Cons
- 60Hz display
- Slow charging
- No RAW photo shooting
- IP68 rating
If you don’t want the Pro iPhone then the iPhone 14 is a pleasingly excellent ‘regular’ phone with IP68 water resistance to boot.
Its two main and ultrawide cameras take very good shots, the display is bright and crisp, battery life is good, and it’ll get years of software support. The now-slow 60Hz refresh rate is a bit of a shame but other than that this is a top phone.
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – Best waterproof foldable phone
Pros
- Fast, flagship performance
- Impressive battery life
- Great main camera
- Fun design
Cons
- Durability still a doubt
- 25W charging is sluggish
- No telephoto
- IPX8 rating
Even though the Galaxy Z Flip 4 folds in half, Samsung has still managed to give it an IPX8 rating, meaning it’s fully waterproof (not dustproof though!).
We love this little phone because for the same price as boring old slab phones it folds into a more pocketable size and uses its halfway bend for some cool software tricks such as using the phone itself as a stand for video calls. It’s got solid cameras and better battery life than previous models, making it the go-to if you want a folding phone in 2023.
7. Xiaomi 13 Pro – Best waterproof main camera phone
Pros
- Class-leading performance
- Excellent cameras
- Impressive 120W charging
- Solid battery life
Cons
- Unintuitive software
- Huge rear camera module
- Expensive
- IP68 rating
Fully waterproof with one of the most astonishing cameras we’ve ever tested on a phone? Yes please.
Xiaomi’s software may be a little less fun to use than other Android phones but when the main camera sensor is this good we are happy to forgive it. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 1in lens that means more detail in shots. Add in top tier performance and mega-fast 120W charging and this is a high-end phone that lets you leave your DSLR at home.
8. Samsung Galaxy S23 – Samsung's other best waterproof phones
Pros
- Premium build
- Slick performance
- Improved battery life
- Solid OS support
Cons
- Limited upgrades
- Software takes some tweaking
- Slow wired charging on regular model
- IP68 rating
Both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are great choices if you want one of Samsung’s top range phones but don’t want the size and stylus of the S23 Ultra/
We prefer the S23 Plus for its superior display and battery life but even if you get the smaller S23 you still get great performance and longevity thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The weenier one does have slower charging, and there’s no charger in the box of either, but if you want a slick high-end Android phone with five years of software support, one of these is it.
9. Asus Zenfone 9 – Best waterproof small Android phone
Pros
- Distinctive, compact design
- Fantastic battery life
- Strong specs
- Excellent low light photography
Cons
- Overheating issues
- Only two Android updates promised
- No mmWave support
- IP68 rating
If you want a small but premium Android phone with waterproof chops then this little stunner from Asus is the one for you.
The Zenfone 9 is a truly tiny (by modern standards) flagship smartphone with bafflingly good battery life for its size. It’s got great cameras, a unique textured back and comes in fun colours. Software support is annoyingly only two years but past that, this is a well-priced waterproof option.
10. Xiaomi 13 – Best waterproof Android alternative
Pros
- Small and stunning design
- Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
- Excellent main camera
Cons
- Middling battery life
- Cluttered OS
- Competitors offer more for the money
- IP68 rating
It lacks the superlative camera of the 13 Pro, but the Xiaomi 13 is still a premium flagship alternative to the Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14.
It has a flat screen, tasteful flat-edged design and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for ridiculously good performance. If you want a waterproof phone that your friends are going to ask you about, this is a top shout. There’s three years of software support from launch – not as good as Samsung or Apple.
FAQ
What does waterproofing a phone mean?
Phone manufacturers can decide to build phones to be dusta and water resistant. This is measured with what is known as an IP rating, a system we explain fully in this article.
In the system, the first number up to 6 denotes the dust proof level, and the second number the waterproof level. When it comes to smartphones, 8 is the highest you can go, which means you should look out for IP68 if you want the most peace of mind near water with your phone.
IP68 means the manufacturer claims you can put the phone submerged in one metre of water for a length of time denoted by the manufacturer. IP67 is in one metre for 30 minutes.
Neither is advisable! Read on to find out why.
Can a phone be fully waterproof?
No. No phone can be totally and utterly waterproof. Phones have holes in them, and eventually, water is likely to damage them if you keep them saturated with a body of water.
Water damage is also something that often is not covered by manufacturer warranty. Phone companies sell phones with waterproof ratings, but this does not mean the companies will replace yours if it gets water damaged. This is not widely known, but it’s the truth.
If you want true peace of mind, you should fully insure your phone against accidental damage including water damage.
Which phones are waterproof?
With the above information acknowledged, it’s best to think of an IP rating as a way to know if your phone is going to survive a rain shower or getting accidentally dropped in the pool (or, let’s face it, the toilet. We are all guilty).
Most premium phones now come with a water resistance rating. Make sure you check out the ten phones below as we think they are the best ten on the market which are ready to take quick dip.
Not all expensive phones are waterproof though. The $699/£729 OnePlus 11 doesn’t have an IP rating. Phone makers have to pay to certify their phones as compliant with the IP system – if they don’t pay, they can’t say it’s waterproof. OnePlus and other non-rated phones may well technically be able to survive a dunk, but it’s best not to try and find out.
Most waterproof phones reside within the flagship space but competent ingress protection has made its way into the mid-range market too, so keep your eyes peeled for more affordable devices that also cite an IP rating if you can’t find what you’re looking for here.