None of us will ever intentionally drop our smartphones in the toilet, but accidents happen.

Phones come with us everywhere (even to places we should maybe put them down for a second) and so manufacturers have found ways to make phones water resistant.

We’re using the term ‘waterproof’ in this article as it’s a commonly used term, but no phone is 100% waterproof – and phones companies will mostly not cover water damage in their warranties even though the phone you bought might have an IP rating.

Read on to find out the best waterproof phones, and more information on what to look for.

Best waterproof phones 2023

1. Google Pixel 7 – Best waterproof phone Pros Good value for money

Excellent cameras

Nice screen

Easy to use software Cons Slow charging speeds

Face Unlock is basic Price When Reviewed: From $599 Best Prices Today: IP68 rating Our favourite phone is also the best waterproof phone you can buy. The Google Pixel 7 has an IP68 rating, the highest possible on a smartphone in 2023. The phone is also small and pocketable by modern phone standards with a flat 6.3in OLED screen with zippy 90Hz refresh rate, very good main and ultrawide rear cameras, and software support for five years. Read our full Google Pixel 7 review 2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro – Best waterproof iPhone Pros Dynamic Island is a game-changer

A full always-on display

48Mp camera & pixel binning truly enhance photography Cons No real battery life improvement

No fast charging

Much more expensive in the UK Price When Reviewed: $999 Best Prices Today: IP68 rating The best iPhone you can currently buy has the best waterproof rating on a phone, but it’s worth noting every iPhone 14 model is also IP68 rated. The iPhone 14 Pro is our pick because of its premium stainless steel build, the Dynamic Island which makes a smartphone’s notch actually useful, great cameras, stellar battery life, and software support for at least five years from its late 2022 release. Read our full Apple iPhone 14 Pro review 3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra- Best waterproof premium Android Pros Outstandingly fast

Very good cameras

Excellent battery life

Lovely premium object Cons Slow 45W charging

Poor selfie camera

Huge premium object Price When Reviewed: From $1,199 Best Prices Today: IP68 rating Even though it has a huge slot that a physical stylus slots into, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is fully waterproof with an IP68 rating. That’s impressive. You pay a premium for the S23 Ultra over the equally water-resistant S23 and S23 Plus but you gain a larger, better quality display, an outstanding set of four rear cameras, stupendous battery life and the best performance ever on a Samsung phone. We think it’s worth it. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review 4. Google Pixel 6a- Best waterproof mid-range phone Pros Top drawer performance

Smaller size

Outstanding camera

Solid battery life

Guaranteed software updates Cons Rear plastic scratches easily

Charges slow and hot

Only 60Hz display Price When Reviewed: $449 Best Prices Today: IP67 rating The eminently affordable Google Pixel 6a is IP67 water and dust resistant, meaning it should survive being submerged in a metre of water for a bit. Don’t dunk it, but use that fact as peace of mind. If you want to spend less on your next phone but still get a great one, the Pixel 6a is our pick. It’s got excellent cameras, useful software, decent battery life and is that rare thing in 2023 – a relatively small and pocketable phone. Read our full Google Pixel 6a review 5. Apple iPhone 14 – More affordable waterproof iPhone Pros Outstanding battery life

Great performance

Superb dual cameras

Top build quality Cons 60Hz display

Slow charging

No RAW photo shooting Price When Reviewed: $799 (128GB) | $899 (256GB) | $1,099 (512GB) Best Prices Today: IP68 rating If you don’t want the Pro iPhone then the iPhone 14 is a pleasingly excellent ‘regular’ phone with IP68 water resistance to boot. Its two main and ultrawide cameras take very good shots, the display is bright and crisp, battery life is good, and it’ll get years of software support. The now-slow 60Hz refresh rate is a bit of a shame but other than that this is a top phone. Read our full Apple iPhone 14 review 6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – Best waterproof foldable phone Pros Fast, flagship performance

Impressive battery life

Great main camera

Fun design Cons Durability still a doubt

25W charging is sluggish

No telephoto Price When Reviewed: From $999 Best Prices Today: IPX8 rating Even though the Galaxy Z Flip 4 folds in half, Samsung has still managed to give it an IPX8 rating, meaning it’s fully waterproof (not dustproof though!). We love this little phone because for the same price as boring old slab phones it folds into a more pocketable size and uses its halfway bend for some cool software tricks such as using the phone itself as a stand for video calls. It’s got solid cameras and better battery life than previous models, making it the go-to if you want a folding phone in 2023. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review 7. Xiaomi 13 Pro – Best waterproof main camera phone Pros Class-leading performance

Excellent cameras

Impressive 120W charging

Solid battery life Cons Unintuitive software

Huge rear camera module

Expensive IP68 rating Fully waterproof with one of the most astonishing cameras we’ve ever tested on a phone? Yes please. Xiaomi’s software may be a little less fun to use than other Android phones but when the main camera sensor is this good we are happy to forgive it. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 1in lens that means more detail in shots. Add in top tier performance and mega-fast 120W charging and this is a high-end phone that lets you leave your DSLR at home. Read our full Xiaomi 13 Pro review 8. Samsung Galaxy S23 – Samsung's other best waterproof phones Pros Premium build

Slick performance

Improved battery life

Solid OS support Cons Limited upgrades

Software takes some tweaking

Slow wired charging on regular model Price When Reviewed: From $799 Best Prices Today: IP68 rating Both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are great choices if you want one of Samsung’s top range phones but don’t want the size and stylus of the S23 Ultra/ We prefer the S23 Plus for its superior display and battery life but even if you get the smaller S23 you still get great performance and longevity thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The weenier one does have slower charging, and there’s no charger in the box of either, but if you want a slick high-end Android phone with five years of software support, one of these is it. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 review 9. Asus Zenfone 9 – Best waterproof small Android phone Pros Distinctive, compact design

Fantastic battery life

Strong specs

Excellent low light photography Cons Overheating issues

Only two Android updates promised

No mmWave support Price When Reviewed: From $699 IP68 rating If you want a small but premium Android phone with waterproof chops then this little stunner from Asus is the one for you. The Zenfone 9 is a truly tiny (by modern standards) flagship smartphone with bafflingly good battery life for its size. It’s got great cameras, a unique textured back and comes in fun colours. Software support is annoyingly only two years but past that, this is a well-priced waterproof option. Read our full Asus Zenfone 9 review 10. Xiaomi 13 – Best waterproof Android alternative Pros Small and stunning design

Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

Excellent main camera Cons Middling battery life

Cluttered OS

Competitors offer more for the money Price When Reviewed: Not available in US IP68 rating It lacks the superlative camera of the 13 Pro, but the Xiaomi 13 is still a premium flagship alternative to the Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14. It has a flat screen, tasteful flat-edged design and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for ridiculously good performance. If you want a waterproof phone that your friends are going to ask you about, this is a top shout. There’s three years of software support from launch – not as good as Samsung or Apple. Read our full Xiaomi 13 review