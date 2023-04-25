Home / Best Picks / Phone Best Picks
Best waterproof phones 2023

Your guide to the latest and greatest water-resistant phones of 2023
Henry Burrell
By Henry Burrell
APR 25, 2023

None of us will ever intentionally drop our smartphones in the toilet, but accidents happen.

Phones come with us everywhere (even to places we should maybe put them down for a second) and so manufacturers have found ways to make phones water resistant.

We’re using the term ‘waterproof’ in this article as it’s a commonly used term, but no phone is 100% waterproof – and phones companies will mostly not cover water damage in their warranties even though the phone you bought might have an IP rating.

Read on to find out the best waterproof phones, and more information on what to look for.

1. Google Pixel 7 – Best waterproof phone

Google Pixel 7 - Best waterproof phone

Pros

  • Good value for money
  • Excellent cameras
  • Nice screen
  • Easy to use software

Cons

  • Slow charging speeds
  • Face Unlock is basic
Price When Reviewed: From $599
Best Prices Today: $499 at Visible$528.99 at Amazon$599.00 at Best Buy
  • IP68 rating

Our favourite phone is also the best waterproof phone you can buy. The Google Pixel 7 has an IP68 rating, the highest possible on a smartphone in 2023.

The phone is also small and pocketable by modern phone standards with a flat 6.3in OLED screen with zippy 90Hz refresh rate, very good main and ultrawide rear cameras, and software support for five years.

Read our full Google Pixel 7 review

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro – Best waterproof iPhone

Apple iPhone 14 Pro - Best waterproof iPhone

Pros

  • Dynamic Island is a game-changer
  • A full always-on display
  • 48Mp camera & pixel binning truly enhance photography

Cons

  • No real battery life improvement
  • No fast charging
  • Much more expensive in the UK
Price When Reviewed: $999
Best Prices Today: $999 at Apple$999 at Visible
  • IP68 rating

The best iPhone you can currently buy has the best waterproof rating on a phone, but it’s worth noting every iPhone 14 model is also IP68 rated.

The iPhone 14 Pro is our pick because of its premium stainless steel build, the Dynamic Island which makes a smartphone’s notch actually useful, great cameras, stellar battery life, and software support for at least five years from its late 2022 release.

Read our full Apple iPhone 14 Pro review

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra- Best waterproof premium Android

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra- Best waterproof premium Android

Pros

  • Outstandingly fast
  • Very good cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Lovely premium object

Cons

  • Slow 45W charging
  • Poor selfie camera
  • Huge premium object
Price When Reviewed: From $1,199
Best Prices Today: $1199 at Samsung$1199.99 at Best Buy
  • IP68 rating

Even though it has a huge slot that a physical stylus slots into, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is fully waterproof with an IP68 rating. That’s impressive.

You pay a premium for the S23 Ultra over the equally water-resistant S23 and S23 Plus but you gain a larger, better quality display, an outstanding set of four rear cameras, stupendous battery life and the best performance ever on a Samsung phone. We think it’s worth it.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review

4. Google Pixel 6a- Best waterproof mid-range phone

Google Pixel 6a- Best waterproof mid-range phone

Pros

  • Top drawer performance
  • Smaller size
  • Outstanding camera
  • Solid battery life
  • Guaranteed software updates

Cons

  • Rear plastic scratches easily
  • Charges slow and hot
  • Only 60Hz display
Price When Reviewed: $449
Best Prices Today: $299 at Target$349 at Visible$399.00 at Amazon
  • IP67 rating

The eminently affordable Google Pixel 6a is IP67 water and dust resistant, meaning it should survive being submerged in a metre of water for a bit. Don’t dunk it, but use that fact as peace of mind.

If you want to spend less on your next phone but still get a great one, the Pixel 6a is our pick. It’s got excellent cameras, useful software, decent battery life and is that rare thing in 2023 – a relatively small and pocketable phone.

Read our full Google Pixel 6a review

5. Apple iPhone 14 – More affordable waterproof iPhone

Apple iPhone 14 - More affordable waterproof iPhone

Pros

  • Outstanding battery life
  • Great performance
  • Superb dual cameras
  • Top build quality

Cons

  • 60Hz display
  • Slow charging
  • No RAW photo shooting
Price When Reviewed: $799 (128GB) | $899 (256GB) | $1,099 (512GB)
Best Prices Today: $799.00 at Apple$799 at Apple$829 at Visible
  • IP68 rating

If you don’t want the Pro iPhone then the iPhone 14 is a pleasingly excellent ‘regular’ phone with IP68 water resistance to boot.

Its two main and ultrawide cameras take very good shots, the display is bright and crisp, battery life is good, and it’ll get years of software support. The now-slow 60Hz refresh rate is a bit of a shame but other than that this is a top phone.

Read our full Apple iPhone 14 review

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – Best waterproof foldable phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 - Best waterproof foldable phone

Pros

  • Fast, flagship performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Great main camera
  • Fun design

Cons

  • Durability still a doubt
  • 25W charging is sluggish
  • No telephoto
Price When Reviewed: From $999
Best Prices Today: $799.99 at Samsung$979.97 at Amazon$999.99 at Best Buy
  • IPX8 rating

Even though the Galaxy Z Flip 4 folds in half, Samsung has still managed to give it an IPX8 rating, meaning it’s fully waterproof (not dustproof though!).

We love this little phone because for the same price as boring old slab phones it folds into a more pocketable size and uses its halfway bend for some cool software tricks such as using the phone itself as a stand for video calls. It’s got solid cameras and better battery life than previous models, making it the go-to if you want a folding phone in 2023.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

7. Xiaomi 13 Pro – Best waterproof main camera phone

Xiaomi 13 Pro - Best waterproof main camera phone

Pros

  • Class-leading performance 
  • Excellent cameras 
  • Impressive 120W charging 
  • Solid battery life

Cons

  • Unintuitive software 
  • Huge rear camera module 
  • Expensive
  • IP68 rating

Fully waterproof with one of the most astonishing cameras we’ve ever tested on a phone? Yes please.

Xiaomi’s software may be a little less fun to use than other Android phones but when the main camera sensor is this good we are happy to forgive it. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 1in lens that means more detail in shots. Add in top tier performance and mega-fast 120W charging and this is a high-end phone that lets you leave your DSLR at home.

Read our full Xiaomi 13 Pro review

8. Samsung Galaxy S23 – Samsung's other best waterproof phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 - Samsung's other best waterproof phones

Pros

  • Premium build
  • Slick performance
  • Improved battery life
  • Solid OS support

Cons

  • Limited upgrades
  • Software takes some tweaking
  • Slow wired charging on regular model
Price When Reviewed: From $799
Best Prices Today: $799 at Samsung$799.99 at Best Buy
  • IP68 rating

Both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are great choices if you want one of Samsung’s top range phones but don’t want the size and stylus of the S23 Ultra/

We prefer the S23 Plus for its superior display and battery life but even if you get the smaller S23 you still get great performance and longevity thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The weenier one does have slower charging, and there’s no charger in the box of either, but if you want a slick high-end Android phone with five years of software support, one of these is it.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S23 review

9. Asus Zenfone 9 – Best waterproof small Android phone

Asus Zenfone 9 - Best waterproof small Android phone

Pros

  • Distinctive, compact design
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Strong specs
  • Excellent low light photography

Cons

  • Overheating issues
  • Only two Android updates promised
  • No mmWave support
Price When Reviewed: From $699
  • IP68 rating

If you want a small but premium Android phone with waterproof chops then this little stunner from Asus is the one for you.

The Zenfone 9 is a truly tiny (by modern standards) flagship smartphone with bafflingly good battery life for its size. It’s got great cameras, a unique textured back and comes in fun colours. Software support is annoyingly only two years but past that, this is a well-priced waterproof option.

Read our full Asus Zenfone 9 review

10. Xiaomi 13 – Best waterproof Android alternative

Xiaomi 13 - Best waterproof Android alternative

Pros

  • Small and stunning design
  • Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
  • Excellent main camera

Cons

  • Middling battery life
  • Cluttered OS
  • Competitors offer more for the money
Price When Reviewed: Not available in US
  • IP68 rating

It lacks the superlative camera of the 13 Pro, but the Xiaomi 13 is still a premium flagship alternative to the Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14.

It has a flat screen, tasteful flat-edged design and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for ridiculously good performance. If you want a waterproof phone that your friends are going to ask you about, this is a top shout. There’s three years of software support from launch – not as good as Samsung or Apple.

Read our full Xiaomi 13 review

FAQ

1.

What does waterproofing a phone mean?

Phone manufacturers can decide to build phones to be dusta and water resistant. This is measured with what is known as an IP rating, a system we explain fully in this article.

In the system, the first number up to 6 denotes the dust proof level, and the second number the waterproof level. When it comes to smartphones, 8 is the highest you can go, which means you should look out for IP68 if you want the most peace of mind near water with your phone.

IP68 means the manufacturer claims you can put the phone submerged in one metre of water for a length of time denoted by the manufacturer. IP67 is in one metre for 30 minutes.

Neither is advisable! Read on to find out why.

2.

Can a phone be fully waterproof?

No. No phone can be totally and utterly waterproof. Phones have holes in them, and eventually, water is likely to damage them if you keep them saturated with a body of water.

Water damage is also something that often is not covered by manufacturer warranty. Phone companies sell phones with waterproof ratings, but this does not mean the companies will replace yours if it gets water damaged. This is not widely known, but it’s the truth.

If you want true peace of mind, you should fully insure your phone against accidental damage including water damage.

3.

Which phones are waterproof?

With the above information acknowledged, it’s best to think of an IP rating as a way to know if your phone is going to survive a rain shower or getting accidentally dropped in the pool (or, let’s face it, the toilet. We are all guilty).

Most premium phones now come with a water resistance rating. Make sure you check out the ten phones below as we think they are the best ten on the market which are ready to take quick dip.

Not all expensive phones are waterproof though. The $699/£729 OnePlus 11 doesn’t have an IP rating. Phone makers have to pay to certify their phones as compliant with the IP system – if they don’t pay, they can’t say it’s waterproof. OnePlus and other non-rated phones may well technically be able to survive a dunk, but it’s best not to try and find out.

Most waterproof phones reside within the flagship space but competent ingress protection has made its way into the mid-range market too, so keep your eyes peeled for more affordable devices that also cite an IP rating if you can’t find what you’re looking for here.

, Phones Editor

Henry is Tech Advisor’s Phones Editor, ensuring he and the team covers and reviews every smartphone worth knowing about for readers and viewers all over the world. He spends a lot of time moving between different handsets and shouting at WhatsApp to support multiple devices at once.

