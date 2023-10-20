The best VPN for Max

HBO has had various streaming platforms over the years, but Max is the biggest yet. With a slate of exclusive shows such as Our Flag Means Death and House of the Dragon, it’s one of the main competitors to streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney+.
Unfortunately, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Max land in the UK – or at least not for a long while. Some of the content is sometimes syndicated via the likes of Sky, but there are things that remain exclusive to Max. However, even if you’re not in the US, you should still be able to watch Max through the help of a VPN.
VPNs (virtual private networks) assign you a new IP address, which allows you to surf the web as if you’re from another country. In addition, they also keep your data and browsing history more private.
We’ve rounded up a list of the best VPNs for watching Max out there right now. If you’d like to know more about how to watch using a VPN, then check out our full tried and tested guide on how to watch Max outside of the US.
NordVPN
NordVPN is still ranked as our number one VPN service – and it’s easy to see why.
With a plentiful range of servers from over sixty different countries (and all the US states), rapid speeds and competitive pricing, it’s easy to see why. It’s simple to use, and generally outpaces rivals with its premium features.
You can get NordVPN starting from £2.39 per month if you sign up for a two-year plan. Alternatively you can also go for one-year and one-month plans.
Surfshark
For another option that’s simple to use, we’d also recommend Surfshark. Not only does it come with multiple servers from across the world (including America) but you also get an ad-blocker tool built in, and a MultiHop feature for added privacy. You also have unlimited devices to use it on.
With prices starting at $2.49 per month for a long contract, it’s one of the cheapest VPNs on the list.
ExpressVPN
We’d also recommend ExpressVPN. Whilst this VPN provider is a bit pricier than others, the thousands of server options and data privacy transparency (as they keep no logs of data) still makes ExpressVPN a compelling choice to go with.
In addition, if for some reason your VPN isn’t working, the company offers a back-up option with MediaStreamer.
Currently ExpressVPN is offering 15 months for the price of 12, and there’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee.
CyberGhost
CyberGhost is best for those who want a server that’s versatile, as it’s available across numerous platforms, including as a browser extension. It’s pretty simple to use, making it a good choice if you’re new to the world of VPNs.
Atlas VPN
Atlas VPN is a decent VPN option if you’re on a budget.
It doesn’t have the same amount of servers as other providers, but it does have what you’ll need for unblocking Max. Atlas VPN claims not to log any data about its users, but since it has never had a third-party audit, there’s no proof of this.
If you’re happy to give it the benefit of the doubt, given its Nord Security backing, then Atlas VPN is a very tempting option. It also allows unlimited connections, so you can use it on as many devices as you like.