The best VPN for Max

HBO has had various streaming platforms over the years, but Max is the biggest yet. With a slate of exclusive shows such as Our Flag Means Death and House of the Dragon, it’s one of the main competitors to streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney+.

Unfortunately, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Max land in the UK – or at least not for a long while. Some of the content is sometimes syndicated via the likes of Sky, but there are things that remain exclusive to Max. However, even if you’re not in the US, you should still be able to watch Max through the help of a VPN.

VPNs (virtual private networks) assign you a new IP address, which allows you to surf the web as if you’re from another country. In addition, they also keep your data and browsing history more private.

We’ve rounded up a list of the best VPNs for watching Max out there right now. If you’d like to know more about how to watch using a VPN, then check out our full tried and tested guide on how to watch Max outside of the US.