The best Oppo phone 2023

Oppo smartphones have been growing in popularity in Europe, Australasia and Asia, with competitive handsets in the foldable, flagship and foldable spaces.

While Oppo might not be as much of a household name as Samsung, it’s actually one of the top five global smartphone brands (on market share) on a regular basis, and most of its phones now launch in the UK.

Over the last few years we’ve seen improvements in its hardware and more competitive devices across the board, with constant reworkings and improvements to its Android software skin ColorOS – now one of our favourite versions of Android.

Oppo’s latest 5G flagship line is the Find X6, which launched in March 2023 and includes the Find X6 Pro and Find X6. However, these are China-exclusive models, so the latest flagship series available in the UK is the Find X5 line, which has a Pro, regular and Lite model.

Note that the company skipped the Find X4, so the Find X3 series are actually 2021’s models – and thanks to price drops many of them are still solid buys.

The company’s Reno line doesn’t launch reliably in the UK and Europe, but some Reno options are still around – and in fact the current Reno 8 series has launched globally. Then there are the company’s budget offerings within the Oppo A series, along with its Find N foldables – although so far only the Find N2 Flip is available outside of China.

Best Oppo phones 2023

Buying advice for an Oppo phone 1. Are Oppo phones good? For the most part, yes. Like any company, Oppo has its hits and misses, but on the whole the quality of its devices is excellent – especially its flagships, like the Find X5 Pro. Its cheaper phones are solid, but tend to be a little more expensive than rivals with similar specs. The company is best known for its impressive camera and display tech, along with seriously fast charging, so if those are your priorities then you should definitely consider an Oppo handset. 2. What software do Oppo phones run? Every Oppo smartphone runs Android, with the company’s custom ColorOS skin on top. This is one of our preferred Android skins, with a great balance between customisability and ease-of-use. 3. Do Oppo phones run Google? Yes. You may have heard about Huawei, another Chinese phone company, which now has to sell phones without Google software thanks to a US trade embargo. But Oppo has no such embargo or restrictions, and there’s no reason to think it will. The only exceptions are the China-exclusive models, such as the Find X6 Pro. 4. What are the best Oppo alternatives? Oppo’s major rival is probably Xiaomi, the other giant Chinese phone company currently enjoying success in the global market. Xiaomi phones often offer a similar set of specs to Oppo’s, and sometimes at cheaper prices, though we much prefer Oppo’s software. Oppo is also a part of a tech conglomerate called BBK, and the company owns other phone manufacturers. In fact, both Realme and OnePlus share R&D with Oppo, and run similar software, so if you like the idea of an Oppo phone then you should definitely consider those too. Vivo is also a part of BBK, but has its own R&D facilities, so its phones are a little more unique. 5. Why don’t Oppo phones come out in the US? Oppo phones don’t go on sale in the US or Canada, but that’s not because of any ban on them. Instead, Oppo simply doesn’t choose to sell smartphones in the US – it’s a challenging market, and one currently dominated by Apple and Samsung, which makes it hard for even huge foreign companies to break in. Oppo’s sister company OnePlus does sell phones in North America though, so you should look to try a OnePlus phone if you really can’t find anything from Oppo.

