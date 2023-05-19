Not everyone has hundreds to spend on a pair of Apple’s latest AirPods. However, there are loads of cheap wireless earbuds on the market to choose from that are better than you might expect given their low asking price.

But buying cheap earbuds can be a minefield because you never really know what you’re going to get – especially if it’s from a Chinese brand you’ve never heard of.

You could argue that you get what you pay for, except that really isn’t the case, and we’ve found some amazing products at significantly lower prices. The options here are all under $100/£100.

To save you the headache of finding a pair of Bluetooth earphones that impress on more than just price, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite wireless buds. Our expert team have tested all these options, so you can be sure that you’re getting a truly great deal. You can also check our main wireless earbuds chart, too.

Find out how we test audio.

Best budget wireless earbuds 2023

1. Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC – Best Overall Pros Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Powerful bass

Great battery life Cons No auto-pause tech

Case feels a little cheap

No auto-switching of ANC profiles Price When Reviewed: $79.99 Best Prices Today: If you’re not on a really tight budget then you’ll really struggle to find better wireless earbuds for this kind of money. They might have a slightly cheap-feeling case and no auto-pausing tech but those downsides are massively overshadowed by great performance and a surprisingly comprehensive feature set. As well as powerful bass, the A2 buds have excellent noise cancelling with three presets for different environments and the app offers EQ sound customisation. Throw in touch controls and solid battery life and there’s very little to dislike. These are the best budget noise cancelling wireless earbuds you can get. Read our full Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC review 2. Google Pixel Buds A – Best Smart Features Pros Google Assistant & smarts

Compact design

Good sound Cons No ANC

Short bud battery life

Can’t customise controls Price When Reviewed: $99 Best Prices Today: At the top end of the budget market, the Pixel Buds A have some omissions that might make you look elsewhere. Mainly the lack of noise cancelling and limited battery life of the buds on their own, although fast charging helps here. However, Google’s cheapest earbuds will appeal to those looking for something a little different to rivals. While they are comfortable and offer good sound quality, it is the smart features that make them stand out. The Google Assistant is built-in, there’s ear detection, Fast Pair, Adaptive Sound, real-time translation and more. Read our full Google Pixel Buds A-Series review 3. Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Pro – ANC & Wireless Charging Pros Adaptive ANC

Good sound quality

Hi-Res Audio compatible

Reliable controls Cons ANC isn’t that powerful

Need an app to access all features Price When Reviewed: $99 Best Prices Today: We’ve been fans of Redmi Buds for a while and following the already excellent 3 Pro, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro are another solid offering. The tweaked design of the earbuds makes them very comfortable for long periods of listening and the active noise cancelling is improved, too, though still behind some rivals. There are still premium features you rarely find at this kind of price, too, including wireless charging and now Hi-Red Audio support thanks to LDAC. It’s frustrating to need the app for certain features but that’s also not uncommon for earbuds. Overall, these are another bargain purchase from Xiaomi. Read our full Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Pro review 4. Nothing Ear (Stick) – Best Open Design Pros Comfortable & secure

Good battery life

Spacious sound

In-ear detection Cons Bass can be lacking

No ANC

Tiny USB cable Price When Reviewed: $99 Best Prices Today: Whether the Nothing Ear (Stick) are the right earbuds for you depends on what you are looking for. What these are not, is a replacement for the Ear (1). The fit and comfort level is very impressive for a ‘half-in’ design with no silicone ear tips to keep things in place. They also sound good without needing to adjust them into a sweet spot, although the Ear (1) certainly offer superior sound. We love the innovative and interesting case, even if it doesn’t have wireless charging. It’s also worth noting there’s no noise cancelling here but if you want earbuds for long periods without fatigue and a spacious sound where you can hear things around you to some extent then these might be perfect. Read our full Nothing Ear (Stick) review 5. Huawei FreeBuds 5i – Best Hi-Res Audio Pros Comfortable & IPX4

Sound quality

Adaptive ANC

High-Res Audio Cons Fragile case

ANC could be better

No wireless charging Huawei continues to offer excellent wireless earbuds at budget prices and the FreeBuds 5i get you an astonishing amount of features for the price. Headlining the list is support for Hi-Res Audio via Sony’s popular LDAC codec, which is typically reserved for much more expensive earbuds. Sound quality is well-rounded and there’s Adaptive noise cancelling, too, although some rivals offer better performance in this area. Still, it’s decent and the FreeBuds 5i are comforable and battery life is solid, too. There’s no wireless charging so look to Xiaomi for that and the case isn’t the most durable but Huawei did add IPX4 water resistance which is a step up from the 4i. Overall, a very good pair of cheap wireless earbuds indeed. Read our full Huawei Freebuds 5i review 6. Asus ROG Cetra – Best for Gaming Pros Impressive sound quality

Solid ANC

Decent battery life

Comfortable fit Cons No wear detection

Case feels a little cheap

No auto-switching of ANC profiles Price When Reviewed: $99.99 Best Prices Today: You might not even know Asus makes true wireless earbuds, but you wouldn’t know the firm is new to it. While the Cetra buds are part of the company’s Republic of Gamers (ROG) range, they’re a great affordable option for just about anyone. Sound quality is solid with rich, detailed audio and thumping bass to boot. Both active noise cancellation modes are effective at blocking out external noise, but it’s great to also have the option to amplify what’s going on around you. However, the fiddly touch controls used to move between these modes are frustating, while much of the impressive app functionality is buried beneath an unintuitive design. But with great battery life and a very comfortable fit, these are budget buds that are worth considering. Read our full Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds review 7. OnePlus Buds Z2 – Best for Comfort Pros Impressive smart features

Great audio with strong bass

ANC & Transparency mode Cons Some features exclusive to OnePlus phones

Occasional Bluetooth connectivity issues Price When Reviewed: $99 Best Prices Today: Although they are a chunk more expensive than the previous model, the Buds Z2 are a huge improvement and well worth considering if you have enough budget. They are still very comfortable and the app offers a fit test. They are better with OnePlus phones though as features like Dolby Atmos and low-latency are exclusive. Still, there are lots of smart features available regardless such as Fast Pair, multi-device connectivity, wear detection and customisable touch controls. Furthermore, sound quality and ANC are both great and battery life can be long if you don’t use noise cancelling too much. Read our full OnePlus Buds Z2 review 8. Mobvoi Earbuds ANC – Affordable ANC & Voice Control Pros Good sound quality

Voice commands

ANC modes Cons ANC is a little weak

No volume control

Limited battery life Price When Reviewed: $59.99 Best Prices Today: Getting active noise cancelling for under £50 (or $60) is unusual so this makes the Mobvoi Earbuds stand out on its own. While the ANC performance isn’t amazing, there is also a useful Sound Pass-Through mode so it’s not simply on or off. Sound quality is overall decent and you can also make use of voice commands and touch controls, the latter being particularly unusual at this price. You don’t have any volume control which is a shame and the battery life of the earbuds alone is limited to under three hours. Read our full Mobvoi Earbuds ANC review 9. Jabra Elite 4 – Best Transparency Mode Pros Great sound quality

Impressive ANC

Solid battery life

Good companion app Cons Cheap-feeling case

Annoying controls

Price rise compared to Elite 3 Price When Reviewed: $99.99 Best Prices Today: It’s somewhat more of the same from Jabra here and the Elite 4 sadly cost more than their predecessors. However, the firm has added active noise cancelling and decent ANC including the best transparency mode we’ve tried on a budget price, so it’s not like the price rise isn’t justified to some degree. Battery life is solid with up to a total of 28 hours between the buds and case and Jabra’s app is one of the best including a very useful EQ. The higher price just means there’s strong competition from the likes of Google, OnePlus and Nothing. Read our full Jabra Elite 4 review 10. Tronsmart Oynx Ace Pro – Best Battery Life Pros Good sound quality

Excellent battery life

Gaming Mode Cons No ANC

Tricky to get out of the case

Can slip out of ears Price When Reviewed: 39.99 Best Prices Today: If incredibly cheap and long lasting are top of your wishlist for wireless earbuds then Tronsmart’s Onyx Ace Pro will be a good purchase. They can last for six hours on their own and a total of 36 hours when you factor in the case. There’s good audio performance, comfort and also a Gaming Mode to ensure good sync with your phone (which also helps for streaming video, too). They are undoubtedly a bargain and less than half the price of many rivals, but they don’t justify the ‘Pro’ moniker with no noise cancelling or other typically pro features like wireless charging. Read our full Tronsmart Oynx Ace Pro review

Your buying guide to the best budget wireless earbuds in 2022

As mentioned earlier, buying affordable wireless earbuds is very difficult due to a saturated market. To ensure you pick the right pair, here’s some buying advice to answer the main questions.