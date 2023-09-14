Your wallet might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of items in need of a tech boost, but smart wallets make a lot of sense. Whether you want to avoid card clash, protect yourself from theft and fraud, make sure you never misplace it round the house again, or charge your phone on the go, a smart wallet has your back. Or your pocket, at least.

A traditional smart wallet uses RFID shielding to block the signals from contactless cards, reducing the risk of card clash and preventing double payments. They’ll also provide you with theft and fraud protection, blocking any attempts at contactless theft that try to lift money or information from your cards without you realising.

Other smart wallets build in Bluetooth trackers from Tile or Chipolo, so if you lose your wallet – whether that’s round the house or out in the world – you can quickly track it down again.

And some come with additional handy features, like hidden cash pockets or quick-access card slots. We’ve even found one that doubles as a phone charger and stand.

But which is the right one for you? We’ve tested a few, and these are the best smart wallets we’ve found.

Best smart wallets