Your wallet might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of items in need of a tech boost, but smart wallets make a lot of sense. Whether you want to avoid card clash, protect yourself from theft and fraud, make sure you never misplace it round the house again, or charge your phone on the go, a smart wallet has your back. Or your pocket, at least.
A traditional smart wallet uses RFID shielding to block the signals from contactless cards, reducing the risk of card clash and preventing double payments. They’ll also provide you with theft and fraud protection, blocking any attempts at contactless theft that try to lift money or information from your cards without you realising.
Other smart wallets build in Bluetooth trackers from Tile or Chipolo, so if you lose your wallet – whether that’s round the house or out in the world – you can quickly track it down again.
And some come with additional handy features, like hidden cash pockets or quick-access card slots. We’ve even found one that doubles as a phone charger and stand.
But which is the right one for you? We’ve tested a few, and these are the best smart wallets we’ve found.
Best smart wallets
1. ESR HaloLock Power Bank Wallet – MagSafe iPhone charger and stand
Pros
- Portrait/landscape phone stand
- Card wallet
- 5,000 mAh battery
Cons
- Only has space for two cards
If you’re an iPhone user (with a 12 or newer model), this clever power bank wallet must be one of the handiest devices to carry around. First off, it’s a two-card wallet that holds your cards snugly and has a useful slot for easy access. Second, when opened up, it’s a phone stand. Once attached to your phone, you can watch content on your phone in landscape mode or just keep an eye out for messages in portrait. Finally – and perhaps most importantly – it’s a MagSafe iPhone charger.
It has a 5,000 mAh battery, so it can hold a full charge for your phone.
It’s slimmer and lighter than the wallet I carry around daily (it’s 6×10.5×1.5cm and 175g/ 2.3×4.1×0.6in and 6.2oz). It also features a USB-C port and comes with a cable for charging headphones and other pieces of tech – or to charge the bank itself. A full charge takes around 2.5 hours. The magnets on the device are reliable and will attach securely to your phone, so there’s no chance of it being dislodged, even in a bag or pocket.
The charging area and wallet are finished in a nice vegan leather. Highly recommended.
2. Ekster Parliament – Anti-theft lining and optional tracker
Pros
- Slim
- Holds up to eight cards
- Optional solar-powered tracker
Cons
- No space for coins
Ekster is a young company that makes smart products. Its Parliament wallet is a slim and compact wallet with an RFID anti-theft lining and a clever plastic tab that deals you up to six cards evenly from its main compartment. There’s room in the flap for two more, and an elastic belt to hold notes or receipts.
The smart part is in the optional solar-powered Chipolo tracker that slots into the back sleeve of the wallet. It connects to your phone via the Chipolo app and means you can see on a map where you’ve left your wallet – handy for the absent-minded or in the event your bag or wallet is stolen.
You can also ring the card from your phone in case you really can’t find your wallet and can instead follow the beeping till you’re reunited. The wallet and card are an expensive option, but it’s a neat, slim package overall.
3. Bellroy Hide & Seek – Capacious protected card storage
Pros
- RFID-protected lining
- Space for 12 cards
Cons
- No tracker option
Bellroy makes awesome phone cases and its wallets are great too. Not only are they well designed with tasteful, minimal looks, but some have a smart addition that make them cleverer than your average.
The Bellroy Hide & Seek has an RFID-protected lining. This stops potential theft as criminals can use an RFID reader to subtly skim your wallet and duplicate the electronic info on it to clone or use your debit or credit card. With this special lining you can rest assured that your cards are safe.
The high-quality leather wallet also has space for over twelve cards with some neat space-saving techniques but its other clever design is a flap over a section of the note holder to hide your wads of cash from prying eyes.
4. Mujjo Full Leather Magnetic Wallet for iPhone – Lightweight iPhone add-on
Pros
- Slim
- Well-made
Cons
- Expensive compared to all-in-one product
This wallet is a little bit different to others in this round-up. It doesn’t offer card protection or charging. Instead, it will attach to a MagSafe/ magnetic case (for iPhone 12 and above) and store your most important cards.
It’s a three-card wallet and it’s very snug when you first add your cards. You can pop them out via the base, the back or access them from the top.
It’s made of vegetable tanned Ecco leather, created especially for tech use, and it looks and feels high-quality. It comes in black, tan and Monaco blue. On the reverse are slip-resistant silicone strips that will help to keep it firmly attached.
Yes, it’s pricey for something that only feels like a partial product (there’s much less point having it without a compatible case) but it’s ideal for cutting down on stuff to carry. It would make a nice gift as well.
However, if you don’t already have a compatible phone case, and you don’t mind not being able to remove the card holder, it makes more sense to buy a case with an inbuilt wallet.