Is a coffee machine worth it? We’d answer that with a hyper-caffeinated (and perhaps a little scary), YES! Getting a good coffee machine is the fastest way to upgrade your home life. It will make getting out of bed less painful on weekday mornings and make lazy weekend mornings in bed even more luxurious. And if you’re a coffee shop addict, the savings you make by brewing your own will soon cover your outlay.
But there’s no point investing in a shiny new espresso machine if it’s too fiddly to bother with. And if you get a pod coffee maker, it’s important you enjoy the coffee it produces, as you’ll be tied to one brand of pods for the lifetime of the machine.
When buying a coffee maker, apart from price, there are other factors to consider. How important is convenience? How quickly do you want your coffee in the morning? Are you an espresso drinker, or do you like a long filter coffee, or a latte?
If you want to kick off with some advice on what kind of machine to go for, check out our FAQs after the list, where we break down the different categories of coffee machines and their pros and cons. And if you already know the kind of machine you want, you can check out our round-ups of the best pod coffee machines and the best espresso makers.
Otherwise, read on to find a round-up of the top machines from brands including Smeg, De’Longhi, Lavazza, Keurig and Moccamaster and find out why these are the best of the machines we’ve tested.
The best coffee machines we’ve reviewed
1. De’Longhi Eletta Explore – Best bean to cup machine
Pros
- Brews hot and cold coffee
- Easy to set up
- Ingenious hot and cold milk delivery system
- Smart-enabled
Cons
- Expensive
- Only four profile options
What sets the Eletta Explore (ECAM450.86.T) apart from competitors is its cold brew technology. You can use it to make a variety of hot and cold espresso based drinks, all year round.
Choose your drink from the 3.5” TFT display with full colour icons. On either side, there are quick option buttons for “to go” drinks, hot drinks, cold drinks, and favourites. You can also set up profiles, to get your favourite coffees at the touch of a button.
There are some nice design features as well, like the water tank that pulls out from the front, so you don’t have to scrabble around at the back of the appliance. You’ll also get alerts when it’s time to refill the tank and empty the integral grounds container.
The Eletta Explore also has smart features, which allow you to check the machine’s status, adjust settings, save personalised drinks settings and – importantly – make yourself a latte, cappuccino or espresso remotely, with a single tap.
The milk delivery system is cleverly designed and a cinch to use. Keep your carafe of milk in the fridge, and just plug it into the machine – the machine does everything else, from dispensing to cleaning the mechanism afterwards.
If this is a little too pricey for your taste and you can do without the cold brew options, the De’Longhi Dinamica Plus is one to look at.
2. Breville Barista Max – Best semi-automatic machine
Pros
- Great value
- High-quality grinder
- Solidly built
Cons
- Large kitchen counter footprint
The Barista Max is an espresso machine with an inbuilt conical burr grinder. This alone makes it quite unusual. But at this price point, for its quality, it’s extremely rare.
Beans go into the hopper on top and can be ground straight into the portafilter. It’s not quite as simple or convenient as an automatic bean-to-cup machine such as the Eletta explore Plus, but if you enjoy the coffee making process – even a little bit – it’s very satisfying to use.
As it comes with an inbuilt milk wand, plus milk jug and tamper, you won’t have to shell out for any other coffee-making accessories. That’s a good thing as this is a large machine that will require a dedicated spot on your kitchen counter. But it’s solid and well-made and should give you very good coffee for a long time to come.
3. Smeg Espresso Coffee Maker ECF01 – Best espresso machine
Pros
- Attractive
- Compatible with ESE pods & ground coffee
Cons
- Expensive
The Smeg espresso coffee machine is a manual espresso machine, which means it takes a bit more time and effort to use than a pod machine or an automatic bean-to-cup machine. In our opinion, it’s well worth it.
It takes ground coffee or ESE pods and has a number of adjustable settings, including water hardness and temperature, so you can get your coffee exactly the way you want it. The inbuilt milk frother doubles as a hot water dispenser, which means you can make anything from a cappuccino to an americano.
This is a beautiful machine that’s a pleasure to use and we’d recommend it to anyone who wants to explore the art of coffee making at home. But don’t forget: it won’t grind beans, so you’ll need pre-ground or to invest in a separate coffee grinder.
4. Lavazza Voicy – Best smart features
Pros
- Built-in Alexa speaker
- Compostable capsules
- Impressive espresso
Cons
- No milk tank/ frother
- Expensive
- Smart coffee options limited
There are few smart coffee machines on the market – and with good reason. As yet, there’s no way to go completely hands-free. You’ll still need to pop in a coffee capsule and ensure the water tank is full.
But this Lavazza collaboration machine has an ingenious solution to make the most of its smarts. Instead of relying on limited app control, it has an inbuilt Amazon Echo device, including a speaker, so you’ll get full home assistant functionality alongside your coffee.
You can, of course, ask Alexa to make you an espresso and if the machine’s set up, it will. But really, it’s a clever way to incorporate an Alexa device into your kitchen counter set-up, and in this respect, it works.
The machine is compact and easy to use but as there’s no frother or milk tank, it makes black coffee only. However, you can at least request some upbeat tunes while you enjoy your morning espresso.
5. Moccamaster KBG/ KGBT Select filter coffee machine – Best filter coffee maker
Pros
- Sustainable design
- Non-drip mechanism
- 40-minute keep warm
- Half jug option
Cons
- Only makes black coffee
- Pricey
There’s no getting around the fact that this is an expensive coffee machine – it’s especially pricey for a filter coffee maker. But it is robustly made and designed to be repairable, so it’s a great buy-it-for-life option. This also makes it a sustainable choice. It’s a very aesthetically pleasing option as well, with 21 different colour options.
It’s simple to use, with just two switches for controls. You can brew half a jug, or a jug of coffee and it’ll stay warm on the hot plate for 40 minutes.
If you’re not fussed about lattes or espressos and want to have coffee to drink all day, this is a stylish way to get it. If you’re in the UK and want a cheaper filter coffee maker, have a look at our reviews of the Russell Hobbs Buckingham and the Chester Grind and Brew, which has an inbuilt bean grinder.
6. Breville Bijou Espresso Machine – Best budget espresso maker
Pros
- Compact
- Integral steam wand
- Good value for money
Cons
- Steep learning curve
- Stiff portafilter
- Manual dispensing
This neat little espresso machine is not only budget friendly but compact (30 x 21 x 27cm). It can make two coffees at a time and has its own integral steam wand.
For its price, it makes very good coffee – but there’s a catch. There’s no automatic dispensing volume, so you’ll need to experiment to get a good shot of espresso. This makes it a great option for coffee enthusiasts who don’t mind learning to use the machine but less appealing to people looking for a quick brew.
There’s also a significant cool-down period between steaming milk and brewing coffee, so if you plan to make more than two coffees in one go, it’ll take a bit of time.
7. Smeg coffee machine – Most stylish bean-to-cup machine
Pros
- Beautiful design and build
- Quiet, easy to use steam wand
- Plenty of customisation options
Cons
- You’ll need to remember what the multifunction buttons do
- Rear water tank placement
- Customising isn’t intuitive
Smeg’s bean-to-cup machine is easily the most attractive coffee maker of its kind that we’ve seen. With a brushed aluminium front panel and a minimalist control panel, it’s elegant and more importantly – it produces great coffee. You can choose between ristretto, espresso, and a long coffee. There are plenty of customisation options as well – light ristretto and espresso are only a button press away.
There are several other very nice features: an easy to use milk wand, a dispenser that can be raised and lowered for the perfect cup height fit, and a light that comes on when your coffee dispenses.
But there are also a few compromises to be made. There’s no display and the multifunction buttons are hard to remember, meaning you’ll probably need to resort to the manual a few times until you get it right. The placement of the water tank right at the back makes it a pain to refill as well.
8. Keurig K-Cafe Smart – Best pod coffee machine (US)
Pros
- Smarter pod brewing with Brew ID
- Improved pitcher-like water reservoir design
- Excellent foam production
- Range of coffees keeps getting better
Cons
- Predictably poor espresso output
- Disposable pods remain an environmental problem
The K-Café Smart has a triple-tower profile, consisting of a pitcher-shaped water reservoir, a milk frother, and the coffee brewer itself. It’s easy to use and ergonomic to handle.
There’s a selection of brew volumes: 6oz, 8oz, 10oz, and 12oz. You can also adjust the temperature and brew strength with dedicated buttons for each. Via the mobile app, you can save settings for custom brew strengths and temps to avoid having to set them manually each time, but as the machine is so easy to use, we didn’t tend to opt for the app when we were testing it.
Our one reservation is that, while you can get a wide selection of K-Cups, meaning that this machine can brew a wide variety of good coffees, its espresso is distinctly lacking, so espresso fiends should steer clear.
9. Lavazza Deséa – Best pod coffee machine (UK)
Pros
- Quiet
- Easy to use
- Milk options
Cons
- You’re tied to A Modo Mio capsules
The Lavazza Deséa is one of the very best pod/capsule-based coffee machines we’ve tested, even though it’s not the most expensive.
It’s stylish and well-made but more importantly, it makes a wide range of coffees from espresso to macchiato. The complexity means it takes a little while to get used to, but it’s pretty much a one-touch operation once you get the hang of it.
The Deséa produces consistent coffee and with the option to boost temperature and foam if needed. It also operates more quietly than any other coffee machine we’ve used.
10. Genio S Plus – Best Dolce Gusto machine
Pros
- Compact
- Versatile brewing options
Cons
- You’re tied to Dolce Gusto capsules
If you’re looking for a Dolce Gusto machine, this is the best one available. Not only is it as compact and straightforward as the other machines in the range, but it has more brewing options, so you can tailor your coffee to your preference.
It’s fully automated and easy to use. You can choose from three drink temperatures, precisely calibrate the amount of water in your beverage, plus there’s the option of an espresso boost.
FAQ
Which coffee machine should you buy?
The best coffee machine for you won’t be the best for everyone. To choose the right machine for you, you first need to decide which type of coffee machine to get. There are four main categories of electric/ electronic coffee makers: manual espresso machines, bean to cups, pod coffee makers and filter coffee machines. They all have their pros and cons. We list them below, so you can decide on the one that suits you.
What are the pros of a manual espresso machine?
If you love espresso, these machines are the best. You can make proper coffee that’s every bit as good as a cup you’d get from your favourite coffee shop (once you’ve learned how). They use highly pressurised steam to produce shots of espresso, which you can mix with milk or water to make longer drinks.
They typically include a milk wand, so you can make cappuccinos and lattes and won’t have to worry about heating milk separately.
What are the cons of a manual espresso machine?
While some (more expensive) machines may include a bean grinder, most won’t, so you’ll either need to invest in a separate grinder or buy your coffee pre-ground. While the latter option is easier, the ground coffee will quickly begin to oxidise and you’ll swiftly lose the magical taste of freshly ground beans.
These machines are also not the simplest to use. Making a couple of coffees is a few minutes’ work and will create a reasonable amount of mess. It’s extremely hard not to spill at least some coffee between container, scoop and portafilter when you’re half asleep in the morning.
It’ll also take a bit of trial and error, so a manual espresso machine is best suited to people who love their gadgets as much as their coffee.
And, while not as expensive as a bean-to-cup machine, an espresso maker is likely to be much more so than a pod or a filter coffee maker.
What are the pros of a bean to cup machine?
A bean-to-cup machine automates the process. It’s basically an espresso maker without the work. Put beans in. Press buttons. Coffee comes out. You drink coffee. All is well in the world.
They typically have a number of settings, so you can get your coffee exactly the way you like it. Some even have programmable profiles, so each member of the household can press a single button to get their favourite coffee prepared perfectly.
What are the cons of a bean to cup machine?
There’s one major con: price. Good bean-to-cup machines start above £500/$500 and often climb way past £1,500/$1,500.
It also won’t be the best option for true coffee devotees who enjoy the alchemy of perfecting their brew.
What are the pros of a pod or capsule machine?
They’re quick. They’re mess-free. And they’re better than instant.
If you want a pod coffee maker that makes a decent espresso, go for a Lavazza or a Nespresso machine. If you like mixed drinks, like lattes, cappuccinos and more, a Nescafe Dolce Gusto or Tassimo machine is probably right for you. The latter two also sell milk pods, so you can easily make blended beverages – although higher end pod machines from other brands may have a milk wand.
If you go down the pod route, you’ll find that there’s now a huge variety of flavours and strengths, as well as hot chocolates and even teas you can make with your machine.
These machines also tend to be the most budget-friendly, with prices starting at about $30/£30 when they’re on sale.
What are the cons of a pod or capsule espresso machine?
Once you buy, you’re committing to buying the pods or capsules for as long as you have the machine. These can work out to be more expensive than ground coffee, so although your machine is cheaper, you may end up paying more in the long run. But that depends on the brand. Dolce Gusto capsules typically work out at about 20p per cup, although you can often find deals on branded and compatible capsules that’ll help to bring the price down.
There’s also the question of taste. Most are not a patch on a home espresso maker but if you sample different brands, you’ll find that some coffees are more appealing than others.
Finally, there’s the issue of waste. Pod machines aren’t the most environmentally friendly, although you can use manufacturer schemes to recycle used capsules.
What are the pros of a filter coffee machine?
Filter machines have had a bad rap, but with pour-over coffee coming back into fashion, they’re on their way up again. If you put fresh ground coffee into your machine, you should get a really delicious beverage that’s lighter than espresso but with plenty of flavour.
They’re perfect for making a batch of coffee for a group of people and you won’t have to hang around the machine making individual cups.
They strike a great balance between pod and manual machines, in terms of price, taste and ease of use.
If you’re buying, look out for how long the machine can keep coffee warm after its brewed, how many cups it can make at once, and whether it has the option to schedule coffee to brew at set times.
What are the cons of a filter coffee machine?
A filter machine is really best for plain black coffee – or with a splash of milk from the fridge. Forget lattes and cappuccinos: they are not on the menu.
Check to see if the filter machine you’re considering buying has a grinder. If not, you’ll need to use pre-ground coffee, or invest in a separate machine. The quality of the coffee you use will make a real difference.
Can you recycle used coffee pods?
In short, the answer is yes but how you recycle them depends on which brand of machine you have. Lavazza pods can now be recycled with your food waste as they’re industrially compostable – although you can’t compost them at home.
Most other brands will send you bags, which you can fill and return. In several countries, you can return used Nespresso capsules to Nespresso boutiques, but in most cases, you’ll need to use a delivery service like Yodel. You can find out more in our dedicated article on how to recycle coffee capsules.