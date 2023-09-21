If you own any kind of mobile phone, you’ll want to be able to connect to a phone network. This will allow you to make calls, send texts and use mobile data when not connected to Wi-Fi.

But in the UK, there are so many different providers to choose from. While there are technically only four phone networks in the UK – EE, O2 (officially Virgin Media O2), Three and Vodafone – plenty of other companies pay the network owners to use their service.

These so-called ‘piggyback networks’ (officially known as Mobile Virtual Network Operators, or MVNOs) offer their own set of contracts and perks, often at a discounted rate. Learn more in our separate article on piggyback phone networks.

This competition is certainly a good thing for customers, but it makes deciding which to go with more difficult. As with the smartphones, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer on the ‘best’ UK phone network – each offer a unique set of prices and benefits.

What’s the best phone network in the UK?

First, let’s have a look at the options. There are actually only four phone networks in the UK:

That could go down to three, if the proposed Vodafone and Three merger goes through.

In terms of piggyback providers, here are all the options:

It’s worth keeping this in mind when considering which provider you’d like to use, as coverage for the network you use may differ depending on where you are in the UK. Ofcom’s coverage checker is a useful guide, but that doesn’t guarantee good signal.

If possible, ask friends and family for their experience, or try a pay-as-you-go SIM from one of the main four networks first.

Of course, the problem with having only four networks is that if one goes down, all of its piggybackers are likely to suffer the same fate. According to RootMetrics, EE offers the most reliable service in the UK, followed by Vodafone, Three and O2.

Below, we’ll run through each of the big four phone networks and all the providers which use their service.

EE (including BT Mobile, Lycamobile, Utility Warehouse)

EE’s network is comprised of the old T-Mobile and Orange frequencies, so there’s a lot of coverage nationally.

According to Uswitch, 99% of the UK population are covered by 4G – the best of any network. Meanwhile, 5G is available in 50 towns and cities. Use EE’s coverage checker to see what the service will be like where you are.

EE itself offers iPhone, Google, Samsung and Oppo phones on contract. There are also lots of SIM-only deals, with prices starting at £13 per month and going all the way up to £45 per month. You can also choose between one-month, 12-month and 24-month plans.

However, EE does charge a fixed £2.29 per day to use your data for roaming in the EU and a few other countries – see the full list on the EE website.

But there are lots of other piggyback providers which use the EE network:

O2 (including Giffgaff, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile)

O2 has been operating as a phone network in the UK since 2002. And according to Uswitch, you can expect almost 99% UK 4G coverage.

Understandably, 5G is more limited, and generally only available in larger towns and cities. Use O2’s coverage checker to get an idea of what to expect.

O2 merged with Virgin Media (to make Virgin Media O2) in 2021, but there’s been no change to the core service. In fact, there are benefits available if you’d like to combine an O2 mobile contract with Virgin Media broadband in what’s known as Volt.

That’s on top of the existing perks for all O2 customers: priority booking at O2 venues, shopping and experience offers and 16,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots.

Then there’s the big one – free EU roaming up to 25GB. O2 is the only one of the four main networks to have not reintroduced charges after the UK left the European Union.

Alongside iPhone, Doro, Google, Motorola, Nokia, Oppo, Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi phones on contract, SIM-only deals range from £13 to £36 per month, but there are often other free subscriptions included.

Here are the piggyback providers which use the O2 network:

Giffgaff – SIM-only deals from £6 to £25 per month, free EU roaming

Sky Mobile – iPhone, Samsung, Doro, Fairphone and Nokia phones on contract, SIM-only deals from £8 to £26 per month, all spare data rolls over for up to 3 years, roaming for £2 per day in EU and some other countries

Tesco Mobile – iPhone, Samsung and Google phones on contract, SIM-only deals from £7.50 to £30 per month, free EU roaming

Three (including iD Mobile, Smarty, Honest Mobile)

As its name suggests, Three launched back in 2003 with 3G as its big selling point. That will be turned off at the end of 2024, but the company has long since shifted to the newer connectivity standards.

It has an estimated 99% of 4G coverage, while Ookla has rated it as the UK’s fastest 5G network. Use the Three coverage checker to get an idea what the service is like where you are.

Three agreed to merge with Vodafone in June 2023, but nothing will change for customers until after it’s finalised, which may take a while.

Three offers iPhone, Samsung, Alcatel, Doro, Google, Xiaomi, Honor, Nokia and Motorola phones on contract, plus SIM-only deals ranging from £7 to £37 per month. The more expensive plans include Three+ rewards for access to event pre-sales and discounts.

However, it costs £2 per day for roaming in Europe, or £5 per day elsewhere in the world. But that’s not the case for all the piggyback providers which use Three’s network:

Vodafone (including Voxi, Asda Mobile, Lebara Mobile)

Vodafone was the UK’s very first cellular telephone network all the way back in 1985, but it’s changed a lot since then.

Its 4G service currently covers around 98% of the population, with its 5G in 46 towns and cities across the UK (plus 70 more in Europe for roaming). Use Vodafone’s service checker to get an idea what it’ll be like for you.

Vodafone agreed to merge with Three in June 2023, but nothing will change for customers until after it’s finalised, which may take a while.

You can buy phones on contract from plenty of brands at Vodafone: iPhone, Samsung, Google, Sony, Xiaomi, Motorola, Honor, Nokia, TCL, Fairphone and Doro. SIM-only deals range from a £7 per month Basics plan (4G only) to £41 for a more premium option.

Some include extra benefits, such as free subscriptions or included EU roaming. But most people will have to pay £2.25 extra per day for EU roaming, though you can get 8-day (£10) or 15-day (£15) passes that work out cheaper.

But not all of Vodafone’s piggyback providers charge extra for roaming:

Voxi – iPhone, Samsung, Google and Xiaomi phones on contract, SIM-only deals from £10 to £30 per month, unlimited use of selected social media apps (also music and video platforms on some plans), EU roaming from £2.25 per day

Asda Mobile – iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Doro, Nokia, TCL and Alcatel phones on contract, SIM-only deals from £10 to £24 per month, free EU roaming up to 5GB per month

Lebara – SIM-only deals from £4.50 to £30 per month, free roaming in EU and India up to 10GB per month

Talkmobile – SIM-only deals from £5.95 to £32 per month, free EU roaming

Related articles