Most children have a lot of energy but also a thousand indoor distractions that can get in the way of more healthy pursuits.

An activity tracker can help kids develop healthy habits by encouraging them to get active and get the sleep their growing bodies need. As one of the leading activity tracker brands, Fitbit is an excellent and established choice that parents can trust.

Fitbit’s trackers and its companion mobile app help motivate kids to get moving – principally to reach the recommended 60 daily active minutes, with reminders to take at least 250 steps per hour, plus an option to customise during school time. The competitive Leaderboard and fun Challenges and Adventures are great motivators for the whole family too.

Children don’t necessarily need a Fitbit with all the bells and whistles. Growing wrists and short attention spans may mean parents are hesitant to spend a lot of money on a Fitbit that their kids might not use for long. Then again, if they are keen to monitor their activity then this should be encouraged, and there are particular Fitbits that should fit the bill.

Only one, the Fitbit Ace 3, is built especially for children. Children under 13 are not allowed to have personal Fitbit accounts for – as far as we can ascertain – US federal privacy reasons. Now the minimum Fitbit age is 6 years old with the Ace 3 but plenty of parents register younger kids as 13 to get around this rule; meaning you can consider all the available Fitbits, if you so choose. Older children (9+) will likely prefer the company’s more ‘adult’ trackers.

Here, we look at a combination of price, design and features to help you choose the best Fitbit for your child.

Best Fitbit for kids 2023