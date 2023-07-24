If the time has come to upgrade your vacuum cleaner, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve tested and reviewed some of the best vacuum cleaners from the biggest brands – and one or two great independents as well. Browse our round-up below to find the perfect vacuum cleaner for you.
There’s a lot more tech in your average vacuum these days. If you haven’t upgraded for a while, you might be surprised at what newer models can offer, including Dyson’s lasers and LCD screens that are designed to help you spot and remove more dust and dirt. And what about a vacuum that empties itself? Take a look at the Samsung Bespoke Jet or the Ultenic FS1.
But it’s not all high-tech solutions. Some of the vacs we’ve looked at have brilliant practical problem-solving features, such as Shark’s jointed wands or washable filters. If you have problems with your current vacuum, you’ll definitely find a much better replacement below.
When you check out our round-up, you’ll notice that the majority of our top-rated vacuum cleaners are cordless. Cordless cleaners are where companies are focusing their energies – so that’s where the innovations are. Still, we were impressed enough with the Miele Boost CX1 give it a spot.
If you have a larger home, you can still opt for a cordless – but maybe look for one with a swappable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery, so you can keep a spare charged and won’t run out of juice mid-clean.
If you want some tips on specs, features and terminology to help you make your choice, have a look at the guide that follows after our top ten rundown.
The best vacuum cleaners
1. Dyson Gen5detect – Best luxury vacuum
Pros
- Incredible suction
- Great design
- Excellent cleaning accessories
- No trigger
- Long battery life
Cons
- Heavier than earlier models at 3.5kg
- Wildly expensive
- Pricey spare batteries
There are two problems with this cordless cleaner: the price and its weight. But everything else is pretty close to vacuum cleaner perfection.
We were blown away when testing it. It’s hugely powerful – with 262AW of suction versus the V15’s 230 – something that’s evident when you’re testing it.
It has all of the features of the V15 Detect, including the green laser and piezo sensor – and some new clever bits of design. One of the best is the crevice tool built into the top of the wand for instant handheld cleaning. But you’ll also get all the other accessories you’ll need, including the hair screw tool and the jointed low reach adapter that lets the Gen5 lie flat to get under sofas.
But all this tech means that it is Dyson’s heaviest cordless yet at 3.5kg/ 7.7lbs. And then there’s the matter of its extraordinary price.
2. Samsung Bespoke Jet – Best auto-emptying vacuum
Pros
- Powerful
- Attractive
- Great features
Cons
- Limited colour options
- Feels heavier than it is
- Uncomfortable grip
The Bespoke Jet builds on all the features that made the Jet 90 a really effective cleaner: it’s powerful, modular, comes with well-designed cleaning accessories, has a swappable battery, digital display and washable filter. It’ll give you 50 minutes of cleaning time on its lowest setting and will charge in 3.5 hours.
And now that the price has come down, it is well worth considering.
But the real selling point of the Bespoke is the fact that you won’t need to find a dark corner to store it. The completely redesigned dock is slim and attractive, and it not only charges the cleaner but will empty it via suction as well.
Our only issue with the vacuum itself is that it feels heavier than its 6lbs (2.72lbs with its main cleaning head), something that’s compounded by its uncomfortable grip.
But we do have to take issue with Samsung’s definition of Bespoke: in the UK, you can’t just choose the colour option you’d like from Woody Green, Midnight Blue and Misty White – each of the three colour options is a different model with a different price point and accessories.
3. Halo Capsule – Best lightweight bagged vacuum
Pros
- Brilliant design
- Light weight
- Effective
- Environmentally friendly
Cons
- Forget any bells and whistles
This is a great product, at a great price, particularly when compared to market-leading brands. Capsule is an independently designed and produced vacuum cleaner, the creation of an engineer with two decades of industry experience.
Cordless, manoeuvrable and very light at 2.6kg – thanks to its carbon-fibre shell – it has the power of an upright and some very nice design features that set it apart from competitors.
Its specifications are also an improvement on those of rival products. Capsule needs three hours to charge its lithium-ion batteries and after that will run for at least half an hour without a loss of suction. It also has a dust-collection capacity of 1.6 litres.
Replacement parts are easily available and Capsule’s makers encourage you to send it in for servicing, so it’s both environmentally friendly and budget friendly as well.
There are no bells and whistles, just solid cleaning power. We’d highly recommended it for smaller homes, flats or as a versatile handheld.
4. Beldray Airgility Max – Best budget vacuum
Pros
- Swappable battery
- Manoeuvrable
- Great features
Cons
- Can push larger debris around
- No upholstery tool
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly vacuum, the Airgility Max is a solid option. It would make a great runaround for an apartment with hard flooring and in spite of its low price point, you’ll get a lot for your money.
It’s very manoeuvrable and has a HEPA filter, headlights, a large 1.2 litre dustbin and a swappable battery, all of which are unexpectedly good features for what it costs. The battery takes 5.5 hours to charge, which is too long to be ideal – but additional batteries are much cheaper than those from rival brands, which goes some way to solving the problem. It also has a handy space-saving storage mode.
In the US, the model available also has a motorised pet tool that bumps up the price a bit – but it does solve the Airgility Max’s one big problem, which is the lack of a quality upholstery tool. In the UK, this model is called the Airgility Pet Max, and you can buy it for a little more than the model we tested, from Beldray.
5. Shark Stratos cordless vacuum – Best features
Pros
- Jointed wand
- Anti-odour tech
- Powerful cleaning
Cons
- Inconsistent battery life
- Heavy
- Occasionally ‘locks’ upright
This flagship cordless Shark vacuum is filled with great features but signIficantly undercuts its rival Dyson on price. It comes complete with LED headlights to help you to spot dust and hair you’d otherwise miss, plus its ‘Clean Sense IQ’ tech will ramp up the power when it finds more dirt to tackle. It also comes complete with anti-odour cartridges to combat the musty smell you may associate with vacuuming.
Plus, it has some of Shark’s best-ever features, such as the jointed wand that will let you vacuum under your bed or sofa without stooping and its anti-hair wrap technology.
We only had a couple of complaints: it’s a fairly heavy vacuum and the battery life didn’t last as long as it should. Still, it does have a swappable battery, so if you don’t mind buying a second one, you’ll be able to get around this problem.
6. Ultenic FS1 – Best budget auto-empty vacuum
Pros
- Auto-empty charging stand
- Good suction
- Swappable batteries
- Headlights
Cons
- Heavy and not very comfortable to use
- Few cleaning tools
The FS1 has some excellent features but the key one must be its auto-empty stand. When you dock the vacuum to charge, you can press a button on the vacuum’s handle and the onboard bin will be emptied via suction. This – combined with the HEPA filter – makes it a good option for hay fever sufferers looking to avoid contact with dust and pollen. And the navy build with orange accents makes it smart and discreet enough to stand in a corner of a room.
It also has some other great design features, like the telescoping wand that allows you to choose a comfortable length and the headlights that light up fluff and hair.
It’s a powerful vacuum with good pickup of both dust and larger debris and it’s manoeuvrable in use. Still, it’s fairly heavy at 6.8lbs/ 3.1kg and it feels more so, exacerbated by the uncomfortable grip.
7. Miele Boost CX1 – Best compact corded cleaner
Pros
- Well-priced
- Compact
- Manoeuvrable
- Powerful
- Quiet
Cons
- Hard work on carpets
- Difficult to use on stairs
- Basic accessories
Corded vacuum cleaners are making it back into this round-up as brands are releasing more innovative designs. That’s certainly the case with Miele’s Boost CX1, a corded vacuum cleaner with many of the design features of a cordless, including a bagless system, adjustable wand length and 360° manoeuvrability.
It’s a very compact canister vacuum (its body can sit within the footprint of an open magazine) with impressive suction and an automatically retracting cord.
It telescoping wand means you’ll be able to remove cobwebs from your ceilings with the vacuum on the floor. However, even though it has a useful carry handle on top, it’ll still feel heavy if your stairs aren’t deep enough to stand it on while you vacuum. And, although it has the power to clean carpets, it’s not as easy to use as it is on hard flooring.
Still, if you have a smaller place and are looking for a compact alternative to a corded vacuum, with better cleaning power, this well-made, well-priced appliance should be a contender. Don’t buy it if you have acres of carpet though.
8. Dyson Omni-glide – Best vacuum for hardwood floors
Pros
- Manoeuvrable
- Easy to use
- Light
- Slim
Cons
- Short battery life
- Tiny bin that clogs easily
- No grip on the handle
This is a brilliantly designed vacuum cleaner for hard floors. Its manoeuvrability takes a lot of the labour out of vacuuming.
But it is specialist vacuum cleaner. It won’t be ideal if you have (for example) a large, fluffy dog as pet fur is likely to clog up the tiny bin and get tangled in the casters that give the Omni-glide its impressive moves.
Still, if you have a city pad, or if you’re looking for a second vacuum cleaner as a kitchen runaround, we’d recommend it.
9. Ultenic AC1 – Best wet and dry vacuum
Pros
- Cordless
- Self-cleaning and drying
- Self-driven
- Effective
Cons
- Heavy
- You’ll still need a second vacuum
- Unhelpful instruction manual
- Cleaning solution hard to buy
If you have a lot of hard flooring – whether its floorboards, laminate, tile or vinyl – it’s well worth considering buying the Ultenic AC1. It’s not for carpet but it will replace your usual vacuum on hard surfaces, as well as mopping the floor at the same time. We were impressed by how easy it is to use and how effective it is.
It also has some fantastic tech features: an LCD display, app compatibility and a voice assistant. Even better, when you dock it to charge, it’ll automatically clean and dry its roller brush.
It has a swappable battery and buying a second one costs much less than one for a regular vacuum. It’s around $59.99/£39.99 (Ultenic in the US; Amazon UK).
It’s not perfect, however. Even though its self-drive feature gives it a forward propulsion that makes cleaning easier in one direction, you’ll have to work harder to drag it back, so it’s not suitable for someone elderly or infirm. And its poorly translated user manual means that a couple of its features are mysterious, even after use.
10. Miele TriFlex HX1 (Dog & Cat) – Best upright cleaner replacement
Pros
- Comfortable to use
- High quality
- Versatile
Cons
- Price
- Weight in handheld mode
- Basic accessories
This high-quality cleaner would be an excellent option for people with larger homes who are looking to replace their upright with something cordless. However, we’d recommend investing in a second battery, or buying the Pro model, which comes with one.
The TriFlex is a solidly built appliance that we would expect to last for a very long time. As a trade-off, it’s heavier than the Dyson V11 and the Samsung Jet 90. This isn’t an issue in Comfort mode, which is where the TriFlex really comes into its own and beats the competition hands-down (and, in fact, hands-off). It bears its own weight and will stand up by itself, unlike most other stick cleaners, so it has all of the advantages of an upright cleaner, without the cord.
However, in its Range and Compact modes, it’s a little heavier than competing stick/handheld cleaners. But if you want a replacement for an upright, with the versatility you need to clean upholstery, blinds and curtains, the TriFlex is our recommended option.
FAQ
How do we test our vacuum cleaners?
Rather than performing a series of tests in lab-style conditions, we take the vacuum cleaners home and try them out. We keep products for several weeks and use all of their functions in as many situations as we can, so we can give you an honest evaluation of how well they’ll work in your life.
We think that’s how you get to know the advantages and annoyances of each model.
We then compare the vacuum cleaners and come up with an overall rating that reflect their price and specs, our experience using them, where we believe they sit in the marketplace and how much easier they’ll make your life.
Which vacuum has the best suction?
Of all types of vacuum overall, a corded cylinder is likely to have the strongest suction. Miele makes some of the best and most reliable of these. They’re reasonably priced, as well. An even more budget-friendly option is the ever-reliable Henry. He is an icon for a reason, after all. But this level of power does mean dragging a heavy cylinder and cord around after you.
Still, cordless cleaners have ramped up so much in the last few years that a high-quality cordless will provide as much suction as most people need. If you’re after a cordless cleaner, newer models from Dyson (including the V15 Detect and the Gen5detect), Samsung (the Jet 90 and Bespoke Jet) and Miele (TriFlex) are among the most powerful.
However, it’s difficult to compare them using on-paper figures alone. For a start, manufacturers can be cagey about it, which is understandable, as suction power can be hard to quantify. Measurements have traditionally been in watts (W), which is only rating the power behind the suction. However, cleaners with a long distance between the motor and the vacuum head will use more power to create the same amount of suction.
Dyson has since pioneered the use of air watts (AW), which measure the suction itself. But it’s still a somewhat controversial measurement. And some brands prefer Pascals (Pa), a unit of pressure that is also used as the standard for measuring robot vacuum suction.
Given the fact that comparing different units of measurements isn’t straightforward, and that design plays a big part in how well a vacuum cleaner works, figures alone shouldn’t be used to judge effectiveness.
Which vacuum cleaner is the lightest?
The lightest cordless vac we’ve tested is the Halo Capsule, at 2.6kg, but anything below 3kg is likely to be comfortable to use. Now that cordless vacuums have more tech and features packed in, they’re becoming a bit heavier. The Gen5detect, Dyson’s latest at 3.5kg/ 7.7lbs, is heavier than its previous flagship vacuum, the V15 Detect. That will be too heavy for some.
Should you buy a bagged or bagless vacuum?
Bagless is characteristic of most high-end cordless cleaners now. It’s certainly the more environmentally-friendly choice. However, if you are dust-sensitive, go for a bagged vacuum cleaner as it means much less contact with dust and dirt.
We’ve tested two cordless, bagged vacuum cleaners. The Halo Capsule and the Henry Quick. One of the advantages of the Halo Capsule is that its dust pouches are environmentally friendly and can be composted at home.
But there’s another option to minimise your contact with dust. Samsung’s cordless and bagless Bespoke Jet range comes with an auto-emptying dock. When you return the vacuum to charge, it uses suction to empty the onboard bin into a bag in the dock. So does the Ultenic FS1.
If you have an earlier Samsung Jet vacuum, you can upgrade it separately with a suction bin, called the CleanStation. Bear in mind that this suction bin won’t be compatible with other makes and models.
How long does a cordless vacuum battery last?
The best cordless cleaners, using lithium-ion batteries, will promise up to an hour on a single charge – perhaps up to 70 minutes in the case of the Gen5detect. This will be on the lowest setting, without motorised attachments. On a medium setting, you’ll be lucky to get half an hour. On a high setting, your charge will probably last less than 10 minutes.
One of the innovations from new, top-of-the-line cordless cleaners like those from Dyson, Samsung and Miele, are removable lithium-ion batteries that can be charged separately. With another battery ready to go, you can instantly double your cleaning time.
The snag is that additional batteries tend to be pricey, so check their cost before you invest in a cordless if a swappable battery is a key reason you’re buying.
How long does the battery take to charge?
In more budget-friendly models, charging time could be as much as 5.5 hours. Four and a half hours is normal for a more expensive model. Anything less than this is very good.
What is a HEPA filter and do I need one?
This is the current industry standard for a filter in a high-quality vacuum cleaner. HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters must trap 99.97% of particulates that are 3 microns or larger. (A human hair is 50-70 microns thick.) If you have a HEPA filter with a bagless cleaner, don’t forget that although it’s useful, it’s not perfect. When you empty it into your kitchen bin, you’ll still release some of the dust back into the air.