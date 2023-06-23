What is the best robot vacuum to buy? Read on to find out. We’ve rounded up some of the best robot vacuums we’ve tested, so you can find the one that suits your home and your budget.

If you’ve never had a robot vacuum cleaner, you’ll be surprised at how much difference they can make in daily home maintenance. A Roomba or other robot vac can do everything from taking over your daily clean to regularly targeting especially grimy spots, like under a kitchen table or around a litter tray.

And, if you opt for a self-emptying robot vacuum, you can set a vacuuming schedule and forget about it for a few weeks, while your robot takes over and you come home to shiny floors. This is typically an expensive feature but we can recommend a couple of more budget-friendly options, which you’ll see in the round-up below.

There are other features you might want to consider, like voice command control and obstacle avoidance technology. Some robot vacuums can now identify and avoid all kinds of common household objects, from shoes to cables to mugs. Plus, most will let you zone no-go areas that the robot will avoid, if parts of the house aren’t ready for a clean.

Our full reviews accompanying every robot vac in the following chart will give you all the details you need to find the right one for you. Plus, you’ll be able to see the pros and cons of each model at a glance.

If you want more information on the features to look out for, skip past the chart and start off by reading our robot vacuum cleaner FAQs before checking out our best picks.

And if you’re in the market for a traditional cleaner, check out our round-up of the best regular vacuum cleaners.

Best robot vacuum cleaners

1. Ecovacs Deebot X1 OMNI – Best luxury buy Pros Smart navigation

Powerful suction

Voice assistant

Granular mapping Cons Large dock

Auto-emptying is noisy

Expensive Price When Reviewed: $1,549 Best Prices Today: If you’re after the robot vacuum cleaner that does everything, this is the one to get. It’s also a great option if you want to set up a cleaning schedule and forget about it for weeks at a time. The X1 OMNI not only empties itself, but if you’re using the mopping function, it’ll empty and refill its water tank, clean and dry itself. It has powerful suction (a whopping 5000PA), a clever mapping system that allows you to target specific rooms, or even pieces of furniture within those rooms, for cleaning. And you can even do it via voice commands, thanks to the integral voice assistant. It has a 4 hour 20 minute running time and there’s an onboard camera that you can access remotely. But all that tech has to go somewhere and what this means is a huge dock. The dock is also noisy when it comes to emptying and cleaning the robot vac. As an alternative option, we were also impressed with the Ecovacs T20 Omni – check out our review to find out if it’s a better fit for you. It may well be a better option in the US, where it’s slightly less expensive, although it costs more than the XI OMNI in the UK. Read our full Ecovacs Deebot X1 OMNI review 2. Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid – Best affordable buy Pros Great across carpet and hard floors

Well designed app

High-end functionality Cons Basic mop integration

No self-emptying bin Price When Reviewed: $549.99 Best Prices Today: Most robot vacs are interchangeable looks-wise but the X8 Hybrid has some stylish bronze flourishes that set it apart from its unadorned competitors. This mid-range addition to the Eufy stable is worth a look if you want up-to-date features such as LIDAR, mapping and scheduled cleaning but you’re after an option that won’t break the bank. It’s already available for considerably less than its RRP and if you can find it for a good price, you won’t be disappointed. It’s quiet, powerful, has a 180-minute runtime and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The mop is a little disappointing but we are not often blown away by the mopping prowess of a hybrid model. Read our full Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid review 3. Dreamebot D10 Plus – Best mid-priced all rounder Pros Real-time smart tracking

Auto-empty

Voice notifications

Strong suction Cons Large charging dock

App download required

Water-only mopping Price When Reviewed: $399.99 Best Prices Today: If you want an auto-empty robot vacuum but want to stick to a budget, the D10 Plus is a serious contender. The 2.5 litre bag inside the charging station will only need to be changed every month or two. When coupled with its high quality mapping, this is a robot vacuum that you can schedule to clean and forget about. The D10 Plus has very powerful 4,000PA suction in its turbo mode, but in our test, we found that its quiet, standard mode was more than good enough for hard flooring. If your flooring is mixed, you can switch on the carpet detect function and it’ll automatically increase the power on carpets and rugs. It also has a decent mopping function, although, like many competitors, it’s water-only and won’t clean away stubborn stains. It can create multiple maps for different floors and is Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible if you’d like to control it with voice commands. Read our full Dreamebot D10 Plus review 4. iRobot Roomba i7+ with Dirt Disposal – Best mapping robot Pros Powerful

Brilliant mapping & targeted cleaning

Good climbing ability

Low profile Cons Noisy

Bangs into furniture

Expensive at full price Price When Reviewed: $929 Best Prices Today: There’s a lot to like about the Roomba i7+. Buy it with the vacuum dock and it’ll empty itself after each clean. And you’ll only need to change the bag in the dock every 1-2 months. And the dock itself is smaller than rival auto-empty robot vacuums. Another clever feature is its mapping, which allows you to target not only rooms but specific pieces of furniture within them. This means that you can set up a cleaning schedule to target the cat litter (which you can opt to mark up) first thing every morning, or get the i7+ to vacuum under the sofa in the living room once everyone has gone to bed. However, it’s not without its flaws. It’s noisy in operation and in spite of its promises of sophisticated navigation, it repeatedly bumps into furniture. Still, now that the price has come down, we think these compromises are worth it. Read our full iRobot Roomba i7+ and Automatic Dirt Disposal review 5. Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N8+ – Best budget self-emptying robot Pros Empty once a month

Great mapping and cleaning options

Automatic carpet detection Cons The dock takes up a lot of space

N8+'s climbing is poor

Mop is average Price When Reviewed: $599.99 Best Prices Today: This is another well-priced, self-emptying robot vacuum. If you go for the N8+, you’ll get impressive suction, acceptable mopping and a brilliant mapping system that’ll allow you to set up sophisticated cleaning schedules, with no-go areas marked up. Its carpet auto-detection means it’ll automatically ramp up the power when it encounters a rug or carpet, saving power for when it needs it. On the minus side, the N8+ isn’t the best climber and got itself stuck more often than many of the robot vacs we test. Read our full Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N8+ review 6. Eufy RoboVac 30C – Best cheap robot vacuum Pros Home assistant support

Good suction

Good value Cons Uses physical boundary strips Price When Reviewed: $299.99 Best Prices Today: As with any robot vacuum cleaner the RoboVac 30C will not eliminate the need for a traditional vacuum every so often, but it has sufficient suction power (1500Pa) to keep your floors and carpets tidy on the days you’d rather put your feet up and chill. The ability to connect it to your home Wi-Fi network for remote operation is cool, although nothing new, but we love the voice assistant integration for proper lazy boy cleaning. It’s not the newest robot in town any more but at its current low price, it’s one of the best value. Read our full Eufy RoboVac 30C review 7. Miele Scout RX3 Home Vision HD – Best long-term buy Pros Excellent cleaning performance

Low profile

Great design & display Cons Expensive

Error message issues

Navigation oddities Price When Reviewed: $1,099 Best Prices Today: There’s a lot to like about the Miele Scout RX3. Its hardware is beautifully designed and it’s intended to last for five years – a long time in robot vacuum terms. It’s also a highly effective cleaner. However, we didn’t love the fact that it communicates via error message codes you need to decipher, when many rivals at a similar price point have a voice assistant that just lets you know what the problem is. It also lacks the in-depth mapping that rivals iRobot and Ecovacs have, which allows you to target cleaning to specific pieces of furniture in a room. It has a simple app and is Alexa-compatible as well. We tested the flagship Home Vision HD model, which you can pilot remotely to check in on your home and your pets using its onboard camera. Altogether, we felt that its feature set was too limited to justify its high price point. Still, there’s a case to be made for the fact that, if you’re happy with a relatively simple robot vacuum, you can invest in this one and it will last you for years to come. Read our full Miele Scout RX3 Home Vision HD review 8. Roborock S8 Pro Ultra – Most powerful robot vacuum Pros Very powerful

Automated washing, drying and emptying

Impressive mopping

Good obstacle avoidance Cons Hit-and-miss carpet cleaning

Dock doesn’t work on carpets

Big and bulky

Expensive Price When Reviewed: $1,599.99 Best Prices Today: The S8 Pro Ultra is an incredibly powerful robot vacuum with a whopping 6000PA of suction in its Max+ mode. It mops extremely efficiently as well. It also has one of the best feature sets around, with an auto-empty dock that also empties, washes, dries the mop. It has a long battery life of up to three hours. Its navigation is excellent, making it adept at obstacle avoidance. This means you can set up a cleaning schedule and leave it to do its rounds while you’re out – a good thing, as it’s noisy in its more powerful vacuuming modes, which you’ll need to use to get carpets properly clean. But as good as it is on paper, this robot vacuum is not for everyone. The massive ‘RockDock Ultra’ needs to be placed on hard flooring, making it a bad option for anyone planning to keep their robot vacuum base in a carpeted room. It’s pricey as well, but still, it’s a high quality robot vacuum that will be an ideal choice for many people. Read our full Roborock S8 Pro Ultra review 9. Proscenic X1 – Well priced and feature packed Pros Accurate mapping

Mop function

Cleans well Cons App is confusing

User experience not especially polished

Needs to be supervised while cleaning Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US For its price, you get a lot from Proscenic’s flagship robot vacuum. It has a good mop, reliable navigation and accurate mapping – and it comes with a pretty stylish and compact auto-empty dock, all of which makes an impressive bundle. However, the budget price becomes apparent when we turn to the app, which can be confusing to navigate. The smart features were also unreliable during our test, meaning the included remote control became a safer bet than smartphone control. Providing just 30 minutes of cleaning time, the battery life is pretty short too. Still, it packs a punch for its price point and could be an excellent option depending on your requirements. Read our full Proscenic X1 review

Robot vacuum FAQs and buying advice

Robot vacuum cleaners aren’t the cheapest appliance around but the tech is improving all the time, which means that as newer models gain fresh functionality, some really great models that are only a year old will have dropped significantly in price.

If you’re planning to buy, it’s a good idea to get an idea of what features are important to you and find the cleaner that best fits your profile. You may be able to spend less than you imagine to get everything you want.

How does a robot vacuum work?

Robot vacs work exactly as you’d imagine. On the underside of a robot vacuum is a suction aperture – just like the one you see on an ordinary vacuum. As the robot moves across the floor, it sucks up dust and dirt, just like an ordinary vacuum. Most have a brush bar inside to clean carpets and many feature spinning sweepers on either side, to pull debris into the robot’s path.

When start your robot vacuum cleaner, one of two things may happen. Basic models will begin cleaning right away, following a set path across the room, in a similar pattern to the way that you’d mow a lawn.

More advanced robot vacuums will probably map out the cleaning area first. That doesn’t mean only the room they’re in – they’ll map the entire floor before starting cleaning. You’ll then be able to see the map of your home it’s created in the accompanying app and, in most cases, edit it.

Robot vacuums are usually controlled by a free to download and use app, possibly a remote control and many also via your home assistant – letting you use simple voice commands.

Usually voice commands will be limited to asking it to start, pause, stop and return to the dock. However, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 OMNI has an inbuilt voice assistant that will respond to around 35 commands.

But you should also bear in mind that the robot vac will need to communicate with you, especially if something goes wrong. Some will have a display that brings up error messages, while others will speak to let you know that they’re starting to clean, returning to the dock, or have had to pause because they’ve ingested a sock.

Via the app, you’ll also get messages and alerts, so if you’re away from home, you’ll know if your cleaner got tangled up with a cable or if it made it back to the dock to charge.

As well as giving you updates, letting you check in on progress in real time and allowing you to schedule cleaning, a good app will give you information on how long parts, including brushes and filters, will last before they need to be replaced.

As we said above, the app is also where you’ll find the map of your home.

How does a robot vacuum map a room?

One of the most important features of a robot vacuum cleaner is the ability to map boundaries. Less expensive or older cleaners may come with magnetic strips or battery-operated towers you can use to keep your robot vac away from the top of the stairs or block off a room you don’t want cleaned (for example, if you don’t have time to pick up your clothes from the bedroom floor but you’d still like to give the sitting room a once-over).

But most robots will create a very detailed and accurate map of your home which you can access in the app. Many will have space for more than one map, so you can save maps of each floor. You’ll be able to go into your app and add exclusion zones which they’ll then avoid.

Very advanced cleaners with mop capabilities will also let you zone areas for mopping as well. Finally, newer robot vacuums from iRobot (the Roomba i7+) and Ecovacs (X1 OMNI) will allow you to add pieces of furniture to maps, which you can then target for cleaning. This gives you the option to request a clean where there’s been a spill or, for example, schedule a regular clean around the kitchen table after dinner.

The best robot cleaners will also use cameras to help them identify and avoid obstacles such as shoes, cables and even pet waste.

Some cleaners with cameras will also let you use them remotely, via your app. This means you can use your robot vac as an additional home security device. And if you use it in conjunction with your app’s remote control, you can drive your vac around to check up on your pets while you’re out.

Can robot vacuums clean carpet?

The answer, in short, is yes. But it depends on which robot vacuum you buy. And you’ll still need to keep an ordinary vacuum around for deep cleaning and spills.

Suction power (measured in Pascals – Pa) is getting better all the time. If you have hard flooring, a less expensive cleaner will do the job but if you have thicker carpets, it’s worth your while investing in something with very good cleaning power. The most powerful robot vacuums at this time can go up to 5,000Pa of suction – but this will likely be in boost or turbo mode and you won’t need anything like this much power to clean hard flooring.

The cheapest robot cleaners may not have a rotating brush bar, which means they won’t be brilliant at cleaning carpets but they’ll do a decent job on a hard floor. A good one will have a full-length rotating brush, making it ideal for picking up hair and fluff on carpets and from the edges of the room.

Will a robot vacuum go under the couch?

Before you invest in a robot vac, it’s a good idea to measure the distance from the floor to the underside of your sofa and other key pieces of furniture.

Robot vacuums can vary in height between 7cm (very low profile), 10cm (medium profile) and 12cm (high – the Dyson 360 Heurist is the tallest we’ve seen). If your robot vac can’t get under your sofa and bed, it can make a big difference to its overall usefulness in your life. And it’ll be even worse if it can just make it under – but then gets stuck.

Can a robot vacuum replace a normal vacuum cleaner?

The answer to this is the same as to another frequently asked question: Can robot vacuums clean stairs? Sadly, no, they can’t.

A robot vacuum can’t clean stairs – but it won’t fall down them either, because it features a variety of sensors. In this case, a drop sensor will stop it before it gets in trouble and it’ll turn around.

So, you’ll need to keep a regular vacuum cleaner to hand for stairs, deep cleaning and getting into corners, awkward gaps and under very low furniture.

Still, a robot vacuum will take over most of your regular vacuuming – especially in the most well-travelled parts of your home. But it can’t do everything.

Are robot vacuum mops any good?

There are separate, specialised robot mops but what we’re talking about here are hybrid robot vacuums that have an inbuilt – or add-on – mop attachment. The traditional design for this is a plate that clips onto the back or underside of a robot vacuum, featuring a small water tank and mop pad. These will only provide a superficial clean. They’re good for going over a just-vacuumed floor to give it a bit of a polish, but they don’t usually apply enough pressure to scrub away stains.

The best types of robot vacuum mops are the newer design, which typically feature a pair of spinning mopping heads. These provide a much deeper clean.

Generally, robot vacuums don’t use detergent to mop, just cool or warm water.

How often do you have to empty a robot vacuum’s dustbin?

Most robot vacuums have a similar – and very small – dustbin capacity, which means you’ll need to remember to empty them regularly. It depends on how often you run them and how much dust and fluff there is to be picked up, but you should empty out the bin at least once a week and you may have to do it more often.

The most expensive cleaners will have cylindrical (or cyclonic) drums that offer very good suction no matter how full the dustbin is, but many will become less effective the fuller they get.

If you want to schedule cleaning and forget about it, without needing to remember to empty the bin every few days, go for a self-emptying robot vacuum.

Auto-empty robot vacuums come with a much larger charging station. When the robot vacuum return to recharge, its onboard bin is emptied by suction. Typically, the bag inside the dock will be 2.5-3 litres and will need to be changed every 1-2 months. These are also a good option for people with hay fever or allergies, as it means you won’t need to come into contact with dust and dirt emptying the bin.