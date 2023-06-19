Motorola quietly makes some of the best smartphones on the market.

Whether it’s the cheaper Moto G series or the high end Motorola Edge models, you will find a phone for every budget in the line-up.

The company, now owned by Lenovo, produces scores of phones each year, selling different models to different markets. Confusingly, sometimes it releases the same phone under different names in different countries.

Motorola has also recently revived its legendary Razr brand now that folding phones are a reality in 2023. There are more models out for sale than you might think.

That’s why we’ve put together this definitive list of the ten best Motorola phones right now. Most are available for sale in the UK, but some will not be available in the US or parts of Europe thanks to Moto’s sporadic regional release strategy.

If you go for a Moto, you’ll be rewarded with clean design, decent battery life across the board, and some of the best Android software available. The company’s decision to keep it simple and only add truly useful new features on top of basic Android is a winner.

Best Motorola phones 2023

1. Motorola Edge 40 Pro – Best overall Pros Top-tier chipset and RAM

Class-leading 165Hz display tech

IP68 rating Cons Cameras are good – but not great

I received a defective charging cable Price When Reviewed: $799.99 Best Prices Today: The Edge 40 Pro is the best Motorola phone you can buy right now. Confusingly, in the US it’s known as the Motorola Edge+ (2023). Naming weirdness aside, this is a top-spec smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB RAM, a very good 165Hz display that’s truly cutting edge, and a subtle but solid design with matt glass back cover. That high refresh rate is rare to see on any handset that isn’t a gaming phone, and the Edge 40 Pro makes the most of it with a stunning display. It’s a quad-curved 6.67in beauty. Performance when multi-tasking and gaming is up there with the best Samsung and OnePlus offers on its latest high-end phones, and that’s backed up with triple rear cameras. Those cameras are the best you can get on a Moto phone but aren’t the very best out there. The classic main, ultrawide, and telephoto set up is decent though and shots with the 50Mp main are sharp and detailed. The telephoto is only 2x so this isn’t the best phone for long-range photography, but does nicely for portraits of people. The 60Mp front facing camera is also pleasingly excellent. Motorola also packs in fast wired charging and (slow) wireless charging, as well as three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. This is only one year behind Samsung, and means we are inclined to recommend the Edge 40 Pro with few caveats. Read our full Motorola Edge 40 Pro review 2. Motorola Edge 40 – Top tier, great price Pros Svelte & durable design

Clever & clean software

Large 144Hz screen

Good performance Cons Cameras not top level

Only two years of Android updates This is a very solid smartphone for £529/€599 (unfortunately it’s on sale in the US currently). We were very taken in our review of how the vegan leather backed handset is lightweight despite the generous screen size, and it’s also one of the thinnest phones we’ve used for some time. That big 6.55in display has a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate, a spec rarely seen outside of gaming phones. It’s crisp and responsive but not the brightest out there. One of the best things about the phone is Motorola’s refined and tasteful software skin. It keeps Android uncluttered and clean but adds in useful extras you won’t find on other phones like the intuitive ‘peek’ always on display for notifications and a double flick of the wrist with the phone in your hand to open the camera app. It’s a shame Motorola only offers two years of Android updates and three years of security patches to 2025, but if that doesn’t bother you this is a well-designed phone with a decent camera and a 68W charger in the box. Read our full Motorola Edge 40 review 3. Motorola Moto G62 – Best budget Moto Pros Tidy hardware & software

120Hz display

5G connectivity

Strong battery life Cons Performance isn’t 120Hz-worthy

Slow 15W charging

Camera struggles in less than optimal lighting Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US This excellent phone is not only one of the best Motorola phones, it’s also one of the best budget phones you can buy, full stop. For under £200 you get a 120Hz, the usual great Moto software, 5G, and excellent battery life that can stretch to two days with normal use. There are the usual caveats at this price, including less than great general performance, slow charging, and a camera that only really takes great shots in full daylight. The 6.5in screen has good colour accuracy and is full HD resolution – but an LCD not OLED at this price, but again, if you aren’t overly fussed about having the best phone possible then it’s perfectly fine for messaging, YouTube, video calls, and everything else. As it’s a budget phone we don’t think Motorola is going to update its software far into the future, which is a downside, but if you’re not bothered by having the latest features from these updates like pricier phones will, then the G62 is a solid smartphone with a nice looking plastic design at a price you really can’t argue with. Read our full Motorola Moto G62 review 4. Motorola Razr 2022 – Best foldable Pros Flagship-level performance

Gorgeous updated design

Crease not very noticeable

Impressive camera chops Cons Speakerphone issues

Only one OS upgrade promised

No telephoto lens Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US That’s right! The new Motorola Razr is actually really good, and only pipped to the number one spot in this chart by a sliver. Although the design is further from the original classic Razr than the first two foldable versions, this third effort is the best by miles because it fixes most of the issues we had before. This time the price is right (well, better) and there’s true flagship performance. The display is also remarkable and for our money the hinge mechanism is more satisfying than on Samsung’s Z Flip phones – this one really snaps shut just like the good old days, and it is sturdy to boot. Cameras also surprised us by being pretty decent with a 50Mp main sensor flanked with a good ultrawide, and the selfie cam on the inside screen isn’t bad either. And although that inner folding screen is great, it’s the Razr’s outer screen that differentiates it from other flip phone foldables by showing way more text and allowing you to deal with messages, notifications, and more without opening the phone. Read our full Motorola Razr 2022 review 5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – 2022's finest still great Pros 144Hz OLED display

Best-in-class performance

Excellent value

Phenomenal battery & charging Cons Camera is good, but not great

Poor IP rating Price When Reviewed: Not available in the US This phone is excellent, and a pleasantly surprising success from Motorola. It was one of the best phones of 2022 with an amazing screen, top performance and amazingly good battery life. It’s still a good buy in 2023. The price is also right at £749/€899 (and it’s often a sale for a good deal cheaper) – all you really miss out on compared to other premium Android phones is full waterproofing, which is a bit of a bummer. That big bright screen refreshes at 144Hz, which is faster and smoother than any iPhone or Samsung Galaxy on the market. It’s a curved screen, like most expensive Android phones, so bear that in mind if you prefer flat displays. We find the curve on this phone makes it easier and nicer to hold. A downside to the phone is its good but not great camera. It’s perfectly capable, but if you want true mobile photography greatness, there are better options form other brands. But right now, the Edge 30 Ultra is best Motorola phone you can buy. Read our full Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review 6. Motorola Moto G82 5G – Superb value Pros 5G speeds

Nice display

Great price Cons Lacking in performance

Camera only really suited to daytime shots

Macro lens is useless Price When Reviewed: $349.99 Best Prices Today: For under £300 there’s not much to moan about with the Moto G82. It’s a fine mid-range phone with 5G, a really nice big screen and a camera that’s great for point and shoot daytime shots. As is the case with lots of cheaper phones you also still get a headphone jack, which is very nice to have still, in our book. Unfortunately the plastic rear of the phone is a bit of a fingerprint magnet, but there is at least a plastic transparent case in the box to protect the device and keep its bright grey or white finishes shining through. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset is fine for multi-tasking and casual gaming, but don’t expect to play Genshin Impact on here. For the price though this is a capable Android phone that should last a good three or four years. Read our full Motorola Moto G82 5G review 7. Motorola Edge 20 – Solid all-rounder Pros Great display

Respectable battery life

Easy-to-use user experience Cons Inconsistent cameras

Mono speaker

Plastic build Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US Best Prices Today: In our review, we dubbed the standard Edge 20, “the Goldilocks of the series”, not just because it slots in between the Edge 20 Lite and 20 Pro but it proved to offer the best bang for your buck across the trio. While all three Edge 20 phones boast a 6.7in OLED display, the Edge 20’s (and 20 Pro’s) 144Hz panel is a particular joy to use, and while the phone lacks the extra oomph afforded to the beefier Pro model, it still delivers, in terms of mid-range performance, while also serving up a clean, easy-to-use Android experience – as Motorolas are known to do. So long as you’re not a Moto fan after the company’s best camera phone right now, the Edge 20 otherwise covers all the important stuff competently. Read our full Motorola Edge 20 review 8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro – Strong performance Pros Great display

Respectable battery life

Clean user experience Cons Overpriced

Average cameras

Underwhelming ingress protection What you might assume is the best of the Edge 20 trio that Motorola introduced alongside one another in mid-2021, we get the Pro model was priced a little too high, considering what other rivals offer and just how much the standard Edge 20 brings to the table. That said, you can still expect a stunning 6.7in 144Hz OLED display, stereo speakers, great performance from the phone’s Snapdragon 870 chipset and a clean user experience. We just wish it offered more premium features, like wireless charging and ingress protection beyond IP52 (which is what the Pro supports). Read our full Motorola Edge 20 Pro review 9. Moto G200 – Great for productivity Pros Super-smooth display

Great performance

Affordable mid-ranger Cons LCD not OLED display tech

Limited OS updates Price When Reviewed: Unavailable Don’t let the ‘Moto M’ naming convention fool you, the Moto G200 is, like its predecessor, a powerful device, especially for the price. That power namely comes courtesy of a flagship-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, while its large 6.8in display boasts an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Collectively they render the Moto G200 a bit of a sleeper gaming phone too. If it’s instead productivity you’re after, Ready For features on the Moto G200 as well, granting you access to a desktop-like user experience when connecting to an external display. As for battery life that’s also respectable, thanks to a large 5000mAh cell, backed up by 33W fast charging. Read our full Motorola Moto G200 review 10. Moto E7i Power – Most affordable Pros Ultra affordable

Good battery life

Nice design Cons No USB-C

Lacklustre camera Price When Reviewed: Unavailable in the US Once you recognise just how cheap the Moto E7i Power is, it’s hard not to be impressed by everything you’re getting. Performance – an area cheap phones so often cut corners on – is surprisingly great, despite what the benchmarks imply. There was no need for Motorola to change what was already great software, while the modern design does a good job of imitating more expensive handsets. The cameras are a bit hit-and-miss, but if you’re prepared to be patient, it will pleasantly surprise you. There are compromises dotted throughout the Moto E7i Power, but for what you’re paying, these are incredibly easy to forgive. Read our full Motorola Moto e7i Power review

