With prices of HDMI cables varying enormously, you’d be forgiven for wondering whether it’s worth spending more or just opting for the cheapest option out there.

Truth is, there are different HDMI standards with different features, specs, and variables. This means it can be worth spending more to get a more capable cable.

However, for most devices – TVs, games consoles, set-top boxes, and even some sound systems – there’s no need to buy an 8K HDMI cable. A cheaper HDMI 2.0 cable that supports 4K up to 60fps is all most people need.

Of course, if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X (or an Ultra-HD Blu-ray player) and a TV that’s capable of 120Hz (twice the usual 60Hz), then you’ll want to go for a HDMI 2.1 cable. These are also called 8K cables and can handle transfer speeds of 48Gbps – much more than the 18Gbps of standard ‘High Speed’ HDMI 2.0 cables.

We’ve picked out some of the best cables from brands we trust in the US and UK.

Amazon Basics HDMI Cable – Best overall Price When Reviewed: From $5.99 Best Prices Today: Speed: 18Gbps

Anker 8K HDMI Cable – Best for speed
Speed: 48Gbps
4K: Yes If speed is what you're looking for, then this ultra-fast cable from Anker should fit the bill. With a bandwidth of 48Gbps, this HDMI cable can provide 8K at 60Hz, and 4K at 120Hz, making it an excellent option for gamers with next-gen consoles. It's certified by the HDMI Forum, which means you get support for all the other HDMI 2.1 features such as VRR, QFT, ALLM, QMS and eARC. The cable itself looks suitably premium with carbon steel connectors and a durable double-braided nylon finish which can withstand over 10,000 bends. Anker also offers an 18-month warranty.

Cable Matters 3-pack of HDMI Cables – Best multipack
Speed: 48Gbps
4K: Yes If you've got multiple devices to connect via HDMI, then a bundle can offer better value. This pack from Cable Matters comes in three different colours, so you can easily tell them apart. Outward appearances aside, they also have HDMI 2.1 standard, so they can support 8K, 4K and 1080p picture quality, and have compatibility with eARC ports for soundbars – if you want that Dolby Atmos quality. They come in 1m, 2m and 3m lengths.

Belkin High Speed HDMI Cable – Best value
Speed: 18Gbps
4K: Yes If you're more inclined to trust your cabling to a big brand, Belkin makes a number of reliable tech accessories, so an HDMI cable isn't much of a stretch for them. The cable supports 4K, though Belkin also offers an ultra high speed version that costs a lot more. As we said above, we wouldn't really recommend spending the extra money for that, but the option's there if you're committed to future-proofing. The US model is slightly different, but it should get you the same results.

UGreen 90-Degree HDMI Cable – Best for tight spaces
Speed: 18Gbps
4K: Yes And now for something completely (well, a little) different. This HDMI cable from UGreen has one right-angled plug, perfect for connecting up appliances in odd spots or with limited clearance from your wall or TV cabinet. Watch out for older 10.2Gbps versions of this cable and ensure you're getting the 18Gbps one. The 10.2Gbps version will handle any HD content very comfortably, and 4K up to 30fps, but might struggle with higher frame rate 4K or any 4K HDR.

Monster HDMI Cable with built-in LED light – Best for cable management
Speed: 18Gbps
4K: Yes The Spotlight cable from Monster is designed for those of us stuck with a mess of multiple HDMI cables round the back of the TV and consequently struggle to tell them apart. Each end of the cable includes a small LED, which illuminates when you plug it in to a working port, so at a glance you can tell which what's plugged in where – ideal for troubleshooting problems or de-tangling messy setups. Beyond that slight gimmick, this is otherwise a well built HDMI 2.0 cable, with speeds up to 18Gbps and measuring 6ft in length. Monster also sells cables with green, blue and red lights to suit your preferences.

True HQ 20m HDMI Cable – Best for long distances Speed: 18Gbps
4K: Yes Some devices require longer cables, and this one from UK brand True HQ can reach up to a whopping 20m. The length of the cable does mean that speeds are slightly lower than some rivals at 18Gbps. However, it is still capable of supporting 4K content a 60Hz – check your devices to see if you need higher speeds. True HQ also provides a very generous 5-year extended warranty for your piece of mind. Sadly, this cable isn't available in the US.

Amazon Basics braided gold HDMI Cable – Best for aesthetics Speed: 18Gbps
4K: Yes If you're looking for a cable that strays away from bog-standard black, then this gold number from Amazon Basics may fit the bill. Amazon also offers it in red, silver and white. It comes with gold-plater metal connectors, and copper wires. This is a good choice for devices that don't require top speeds, as it supports 4K content at 60Hz.

UGreen USB-C to HDMI Cable – Best for PC and monitor connections
Speed: 18Gbps
4K: Yes This cable from UGreen is useful for working from home, as the USB-C end allows you to connect extra monitors, smartphones and tablets together for a multi-screen set-up. It comes with a braided nylon cable, which can allegedly withstand over 10,000 plug-ins and 10,000 bends. It can also provide 4K content at 60Hz, and 1440p at 120Hz. UGreen also offers a HDMI cable with a microHDMI end, as well as a HDMI extender if you're struggling to reach your device.

4K: Yes This cable from UGreen is useful for working from home, as the USB-C end allows you to connect extra monitors, smartphones and tablets together for a multi-screen set-up. It comes with a braided nylon cable, which can allegedly withstand over 10,000 plug-ins and 10,000 bends. It can also provide 4K content at 60Hz, and 1440p at 120Hz. UGreen also offers a HDMI cable with a microHDMI end, as well as a HDMI extender if you’re struggling to reach your device.